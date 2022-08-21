Effective: 2022-08-24 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. Tchefuncte River Above U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Osyka, Kentwood, Amite, Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tchefuncte River...including Folsom, U.S. Highway 190 Near Covington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Low places along Highway 22 south of Robert will be under water. Water will approach the entrance of Hidden Oaks Campground. Trailers at the camp ground will be unable to be moved out when the river reaches 18 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 03/03/1964. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO