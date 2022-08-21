ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

localocnews.com

2022 O.C. Moon Festival Set for Sep. 10 at Mile Square Park

Join Orange County in celebrating the 2022 Moon Festival with live entertainment, moon cakes, and lanterns for children at Mile Square Park on Saturday, September 10. The annual Moon Festival, also known as Mid-Autumn Festival or Tết Trung Thu in Vietnamese, is a traditional celebration dating back thousands of years and marks an important cultural event for Orange County’s Vietnamese-American community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Local Woman, Wife of U.S. Marine Recognized for Service to Marine Community

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Rienda’s First Homebuyer Has Deep Ties to Rancho Mission Viejo

MISSION VIEJO, CA
MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

Historic Pacific Park fire station to be preserved as a new center for youth and seniors

A historic former fire station will soon be transformed into a new Santa Ana Police Athletic & Activity League (PAAL) center to serve youths and seniors. This week the Santa Ana City Council directed City staff to convert the vacant 1928 fire station at 625 S. Cypress Ave. in the Pacific Park neighborhood into a PAAL facility. The new center will include a large multi-use open space, classrooms, exercise rooms and a police substation. The City Council allocated $1 million in December to renovate and repurpose the historic structure, which is expected to take about 18 months to complete.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Gallagher reacts to Governor Newsom vetoing safe injection site bill

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued a statement reacting to Governor Newsom’s veto of Senate Bill 57 (see below), which would have legalized open air drug consumption sites in the cities of Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco:. “Providing state subsidized and supervised drug consumption is a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Online Giving Day supports Orange County Boys and Girls Clubs

On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County. According to the 27th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County, nearly half of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Supervisors Respond to Grand Jury Findings on County’s Approach to Homelessness

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Fontana Mazda hosts Labor Day 2022 Celebration: complimentary, incredible food and car show

FONTANA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Labor Day weekend festivities in Fontana, located between Rancho Cucamonga and San Bernardino, include Fontana Mazda’s free Labor Day Celebration. As a local Mazda dealer, Fontana Mazda cares about its community and is providing free food from TK Burgers for everyone, a raffle and a car show. There will also be a food drive. The “Hunger Can Eat Our Dust” celebration starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 and ends at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join the fun and participate in family fun activities.
FONTANA, CA
localocnews.com

Get your documents shredded for free on August 27 in Santa Ana

Goodwill of Orange County is partnering with Caltrans Orange County District 12 to help clear your clutter and keep your confidential information safe by having your documents shredded at no cost! Join us for the Paper Shredding Event on Aug. 27 from 9 am -12 pm!. Drop off up to...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Dana Wharf Fish Report: Dorado Fishing Remains White Hot

DANA POINT, CA
DANA POINT, CA
localocnews.com

Max Berg Park Shooting Spurs Council to Address Public Safety Efforts, Police Staffing

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: St. Margaret’s Girls Volleyball Downed by Dana Hills in Five Sets

DANA POINT, CA
DANA POINT, CA
localocnews.com

Public encouraged to attend Garden Grove community meeting for potential navigation center

In an effort to address homelessness, the City of Garden Grove is taking the lead in opening a local navigation center in collaboration with the Cities of Fountain Valley and Westminster. The City invites the public to attend a community meeting to learn about the potential navigation center, provide feedback, and ask questions. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 30, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Garden Grove Community Meeting Center, located at 11300 Stanford Avenue.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

VEA Newport Beach Unveils New Food and Beverage Experiences

Last fall, Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa General Manager Debbie Snavely told the audience gathered for Newport Beach & Company’s annual Marketing Outlook Reception & Tourism Awards Ceremony that her hotel was undergoing a complete reimagining that will be transformational in scope. “It will be something you have...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Anaheim Union High School District launches Community Schools Resource Center at Sycamore Junior High School

The Anaheim Union High School District (AUHSD) will be launching a Community Schools Resource Center (CSRC) during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. at Sycamore Junior High School. The CSRC is a school-based community resource center dedicated to providing services and opportunities to Sycamore students, families, and community members in the areas of physical health, mental health, education, family and home. The CSRC will be a hub where educational partners come together to uplift, nurture and share the many talents, gifts and assets that exist in the Sycamore community. AUHSD has been funded $24 million for community schools at 13 sites, proportionally the most in the state of California, and the CSRC at Sycamore is the first of many resources to come for students and families across the District.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

LAEF invites community to State of the District breakfast

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) is proud to partner with Los Alamitos Unified School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Andrew Pulver, to host the annual State of the District breakfast event on Friday, September 23 at 8:30 a.m. “LAEF is thrilled to invite community members and parents to this event....
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

