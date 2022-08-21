ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Biopharma manufacturing firm picks Wilson for new plant, 250+ jobs

RALEIGH – Biopharmaceutical manufacturing firm ABEC is expanding to Wilson, N.C. and creating more than 250 jobs as part of an $11 million expansion. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee approved a Job Development Investment Grant worth $2 million at a meeting Tuesday morning. The company also will receive more than $300,000 in community college training and local incentives of some $300,000.
WILSON, NC
Who, what is biomanufacturing firm bringing 250 jobs, new plant to Wilson?

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that ABEC, a Pennsylvania-based global provider of specialized products and services for biomanufacturing companies, will invest $11 million by the end of 2024 and hire some 250 people at a Wilson production facility. Founded in 1974, the privately held Bethlehem,...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
Pilot John Expands North Carolina Distribution Center

Pilot John International (PJI), formerly Carolina GSE, has completed an expansion of its aircraft equipment distribution and service center in New Bern, North Carolina. The expansion doubles its space from 20,000 to 40,000 sq ft. The larger space will enable PJI to meet the rising demand for its ground support...
NEW BERN, NC
Kinston, NC
Help wanted: Neuse Regional Libraries - La Grange Public Library Branch Manager

Neuse Regional Libraries are accepting applications for La Grange Public Library Branch Manager. Position supervises, directs, and coordinates the activities of the La Grange Public Library. Rotating shifts and evening/weekend work will be required. This position will begin 09/16/22 at a starting salary of $34,320 and includes benefits. College degree...
LA GRANGE, NC
New townhomes increase affordable housing in Wilson

RALEIGH – Congressional, state and local leaders joined the Wilson Housing Authority recently to celebrate the opening of Eatmon Townhomes, a new public housing project that will meet essential community needs while increasing resilience during future natural disasters. The project was made possible by more than $2.7 million in...
WILSON, NC
ENC airports part of national American Airline cuts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – American Airlines announced they’re cutting thousands of flights nationwide in the month of November. Several Eastern North Carolina airports use American Airlines for their service, which means some project they’ll be impacted. “We had four and a half flights a day last November, but no, we’re projected to just have […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - A major employer in Beaufort County remains shut down after an accident Monday. A spokesperson for Nutrien confirms that its phosphate mine in Aurora is idle as a result of the accident. The company says a structural failure at a phosphate ore conveyor belt and storage...
AURORA, NC
Exceptional Children’s awards go to educators who ‘make it happen’

Two educators lauded for their positive attitude and selfless nature are recipients of the top annual awards presented by the Exceptional Children’s Department of Lenoir County Public Schools. Amy Taylor of Pink Hill Elementary School is the 2022-2023 EC Teacher of the Year and Tanecia Sutton of Contentnea-Savannah K-8...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Craven County intersection to be improved for safety

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A U.S. 70 intersection south of New Bern will be rearranged to improve safety. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a contractor will close the median opening where Old Cherry Point Road intersects with U.S. 70. The work is expected between Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Lenoir County SPCA begins construction on animal shelter

The Lenoir County SPCA is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, August 25, 2022, for a new state of-the-art, 8,000 square foot shelter located at 3200 Highway 258 North. The new shelter is scheduled to open in late 2023. This new facility allows for enhanced animal care as the pet population continues to grow.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Pamlico County man sentenced for dealing drugs

WILMINGTON, N.C. –– A Bayboro man was sentenced Tuesday to 70 months in prison (five years, 10 months) for distributing more than 28 grams of crack on multiple occasions. On May 17, George Henry Midgette, also known as “Jersey George,” pleaded guilty to the charges. He was first identified as a drug dealer in Pamlico […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
Tyler Wilkinson, 26; service August 28

Tyler Wilkinson, 26, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at home. Tyler Alexander Wilkinson was born on January 22, 1996, to his mother Tara Marie Winter, and his father Dewayne McCoo. He was born at Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City, North Carolina and was 7lbs 9oz and a whopping 22 inches long. He lived with his mother in Newport, North Carolina, and was a happy baby, always giggling and laughing. He took his time to start talking, but once he started, he never stopped. He was all boy. He loved playing outside, getting dirty, and playing with trucks. He loved being in the shed with his Papa, playing with the wood scraps and banging nails into them. He loved helping his Nana out in the garden and helping with baking. His favorite homemade treats were chocolate macadamia cookies, his Nana’s eggnog cookies, and his mom’s Christmas cookies.
NEWPORT, NC
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Washington, North Carolina

Forget Washington, D.C., North Carolina has its own Washington — and instead of calling it “Little Washington,” the way some locals do, call it “the original Washington.” In 1776, it was the first place named for the general and future president — 15 years before the new United States capital site was named.
Johnston County food hall opens Friday

FUKU – NYC’s favorite fried chicken joint is finally making its North Carolina debut. What started as a secret sandwich at David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar has grown to serve a variety of fried chicken offerings and sides in an upbeat, fun, and energetic fast casual concept.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Quality of life signs to check for your aging pet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pet ownership is widespread in the U.S., as the American Veterinary Medical Association estimates that about 38% of households have a dog and around 1 in 4 households have a cat. These beloved pets are important members of the families they belong to, providing companionship, entertainment, exercise, love, and comfort.  Having a pet […]

