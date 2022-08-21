Franchot recognizes Talbot Humane's 90th birthday

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Environmentalists fear a new salmon farm will mean the end of sturgeon in Maryland
Marshyhope Creek, a quiet, tidal estuary on the Eastern Shore, is the only place in Maryland where sturgeon, an endangered fish species that has been around since prehistoric times, are known to spawn. And environmentalists fear that plans for a giant, $300 million indoor salmon farm that would discharge millions of gallons of water a day into the creek could mean the end of the sturgeon.
Out of the Fire 2.0
For more than 22 years visitors to Talbot County and local residents have enjoyed a unique dining experience at Out of the Fire restaurant on 22 Goldsborough Street. In September, Amy Haines, proprietor and founder, is relocating her restaurant to 111 South Washington Street, making it an appropriate time to reflect on the past and ponder the future of one of the most popular dining places on the Eastern Shore.
St. Mary’s College Of Maryland President Jordan Speaks At Historic Sotterley
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland President Tuajuanda Jordan was one of the principal invited speakers at Historic Sotterley’s “Day of Unity and Healing” on Saturday, August 20, 2022. In delivering the educational call to action for the day, President Jordan fashioned her...
Residents and Environmentalists Say a Planned Warehouse District Outside Baltimore Threatens Wetlands and the Chesapeake Bay
Jeanna Tillery said it feels like she’s going through a spell of heartbreaks. An African American woman in her 70s, Tillery is a retired health professional and Baltimore City native. She and her husband moved to Maryland’s Harford County in 2014, lured by its country feel and a vast forested area next to their three-story single-family home in a neighborhood called Pomeroy Manor.
The Dispatch
Petition Seeks To Rename Road ‘Gavin Knupp Way’
BERLIN – A petition drive launched last week to consider renaming a portion of Grays Corner Road in memory of a 14-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run collision appears to be gaining momentum and there is some precedent for the practice. Around 10:45 p.m. on July 11, a black...
Governor Hogan Announces Maryland’s State Small Business Credit Initiative Programs Now Open
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Maryland programs funded by the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) are open. Up to $198 million in federal small business relief is being administered by three state agencies: the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO). These agencies will use funds to expand and enhance nine existing state business lending and investment programs.
Maryland Delegate Holding Town Hall on Road Maintenance in Prince George's
A Maryland state delegate is holding a town hall meeting Tuesday evening after a News4 report about tall grass along some areas of Route 210 in Prince George’s County. Last week, News4 reported grass was allowed to grow 3-feet tall and taller. Residents had complained to the state about the neglect for months.
Baltimore County Public Schools named second-most equitable school district in Maryland
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools has been named the second-most equitable school district in the state of Maryland. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub this week released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
MISSING: Walter J. English, Age 69; Last Seen In Great Mills
GREAT MILLS, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing person: Walter J. English, 69y/o black male. Last seen: Foxchase in Great Mills, MD on 08/23/22 at 06:30 a.m. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate...
Maryland State Fair to Host 3 Weekends of Funnel Cakes, Rides and Farm Animals
Get ready to chow down on funnel cakes, meet farm animals and take a spin on carnival rides. The 2022 Maryland State Fair will be held over three weekends: Aug. 25-28, Sept. 1-5 (Labor Day weekend) and Sept. 8-11. The fair will be held at the Maryland State Fair and...
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands
BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
Former Salisbury University President Charles Wight Receives Citation From Md. Governor
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan recently honored former Salisbury University President Charles Wight with a citation recognizing his leadership and dedication to SU. Wight became the university’s ninth president in 2018, retiring in July 2022. During his tenure, the university made strides in many areas, including academics, affordability...
Anne Arundel County parents scramble in days before school starts to arrange transportation
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A school bus driver shortage will force thousands of Anne Arundel County students to find another way to school on the first day of classes. Parents received word Tuesday of the bus route changes, less than a week before classes start Monday. The school bus driver...
County executive announces $500,000 grant for new residential facility
Anne Arundel County executive Steuart Pittman announced a $500,000 grant to the YWCA, which the will be used to help build a residential facility.
Governor Hogan announces Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the launch of the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 grant program, a new Maryland Department of Commerce initiative that provides grants to small and mid-sized Maryland manufacturers to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies to modernize their operations. This pilot program is funded by $1 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which focuses on continuing the state’s strong economic recovery.
Baltimore County Department of Aging seeks participants for No Senior Eats Alone Day
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Aging is seeking residents and businesses to participate in No Senior Eats Alone Day, an annual event celebrated in Baltimore County on September 15th. The day, dedicated to making older adults feel valued, heard and connected, is one of BCDA’s ongoing efforts to...
Road Closures for Annapolis 10-Miler August 28
Annapolis, MD - City Manager Michael Mallinoff reminds residents that thousands of people will be in Annapolis on Sunday, August 28, 2022, for the 47th Annapolis Ten Mile Run, organized by the non-profit Annapolis Striders, Inc. The race begins at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium at 7 a.m. and ends back at the Stadium at 9:30 a.m.
Give A Hoot: See Whoo Came To Rescue Of Distressed Owl In Maryland State Park
Members of the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) are being hailed as heroes after coming to the aid of a Great Horned Owl in an area national park. On Monday, Aug. 22, Officer First Class Michelle Burnette and Cadet Stephanie Gregor were fast to act after being flagged down at Dans Mountain State Park in Allegany County to check on the injured animal.
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
Montgomery County Ranked 2nd Least Equitable School District in Maryland, According to Report
With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Maryland. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Maryland based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. Montgomery County came in ranked 23rd out of 24 districts in Maryland. The state of Maryland ranked as the 18th most equitable state overall.
