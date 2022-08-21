ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Franchot recognizes Talbot Humane's 90th birthday

By CHRISTINA AUFDERHEIDE
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
EASTON — Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot stopped by Talbot Humane in Easton on Thursday to recognize the organization with a special proclamation for its 90th anniversary.

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
