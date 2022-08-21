Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Long Road For Shreveport United With GCPL Championship Trip Has Paid OffUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
cenlanow.com
Haughton couple dies in Bossier crash; 2 injured, 1 critically
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Saturday evening head-on collision in Bossier Parish claimed the lives of a Haughton couple married less than a year. Married on Nov. 28, 2021, Noel William Budd, 76, and Holly Burcham Budd, 54, died after a crash on Bellview Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
KTAL
LA 169 in Caddo Parish reopens after big rig rollover crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say LA Highway 169 is reopened after a big rig rollover crash closed the road Tuesday afternoon. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of LA 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road. The highway was reopened just before 9:00 p.m.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shreveport man arrested in stolen car
Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th
UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Persons Died In A Fatal Crash In Bossier Parish (Bossier Parish, LA)
A fatal collision in Bossier Parish claimed the life of a Haughton couple. According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on Bellview road around 9 p.m. The Haughton Couple was identified as Noel William Budd, 76, and [..]
westcentralsbest.com
Big rig crash partially closes Highway 169
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies are asking drivers to avoid the 4100 block of state Highway 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road as they investigate a crash, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. when an 18-wheeler flipped over. Caddo Fire District 3...
KTAL
Man wanted as material witness in 2018 double murder captured in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple that got underway Monday in Caddo Parish is in custody after officers tracked him down at a Bossier City motel. Eric Dorch, 42, has been wanted as a...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop leads to two arrests
Two occupants of a car were arrested Sunday evening after they reportedly gave false names to a patrol officer on a traffic stop. Ruston Police stopped a car at Farmerville Street and Mississippi Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver provided a name and date of birth but provided no identification. The driver could not give any details to match the name given.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Unbuckled Haughton man and woman killed in crash; another victim fights for their life
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle crosses the center line and collides head-on with another, killing two people and leaving another fighting for their lives. On Saturday, August 20, just after 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP), Troop G, responded to a dispatch to Bellevue Road near Pease Meadow Road. When they arrived on the scene they found two vehicles had collided head-on. The crash killed two victims, Holly Budd, 54, and Noel William Budd, 76, who both were not using seatbelts.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shooting suspect in custody
A West Monroe man was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center Friday in connection with a March 25 shooting at Bulldog Crossing Apartments at 2011 West Alabama Avenue in Ruston. Tomaz C. Austin, 21, of West Monroe, was picked up at the Ouachita Correctional Center by Ruston Police Friday...
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport woman says city's botched repair to blame for stuck car
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is basically a prisoner in her house after recent rains washed away rocks that were put over the city's water line repairs at the end of her driveway. Cecilia Jackson was just trying to take her granddaughter to school Tuesday when she backed out...
KTAL
Firefighters rescue elderly woman from W. Shreveport manhole
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly woman is recovering after her rescue from a West Shreveport manhole Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 5 p.m. just off Kennedy Dr. near Airport Park, where firefighters say the woman fell into an open manhole. Since the sewer access was set back from the road and not easily visible, no one saw her fall in.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Shooting on Myrtle Street near Hearne; two vehicles found crashed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two vehicles were found crashed on Hearne Avenue and Myrtle street, one vehicle had a shot victim inside. At 5 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shots fired call around Hearne Avenue and Myrtle Street. When SPD arrived they noticed a silver Chrysler 300 had wrecked into a light post on Hearne Avenue, the driver had fled on foot and abandoned the vehicle. When the SPD drove down Myrtle Street they found a gray impala that had backed into a tree, inside the car, officers found the woman driver who had been shot in the neck.
Two Shreveport Men Arrested in Queensborough Shooting
On August 8, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police, then located a female suffering from at least one gunshot to her neck. The Shreveport Fire Department transported her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where we learned that her injuries were not life threatening and she was expected to make a full recovery.
westcentralsbest.com
Bossier deputies wrangle small gator
BENTON, La. -- Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office donned a different uniform today, well sort of, to help some Benton residents on an animal nuisance call right out of the swamps. Bossier deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin and Austin Mueller doubled as the agents of the Louisiana Wildlife...
KSLA
40+ shots fired at crowded Texarkana gas station; 1 person injured
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is recovering from their injuries after being shot in Texarkana over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning (Aug. 21) at the Raceway convenience store on N Stateline Avenue on the Arkansas side, police say. Officials say more than 40 shots were fired. One...
KTBS
Man injured in shooting at Texarkana, Ark. gas station
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man at a RaceWay gas station early Sunday morning. Police were dispatched to 4120 N. State Line around 4:05 a.m. in response to calls reporting a shooting. Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen said officers found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot injury. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Crane vehicle for Louisiana tree service tips, smashes into Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. — No one was hurt last weekend when a crane vehicle for a Louisiana tree service tipped, smashing into a Shreveport home and damaging power lines as the work truck toppled onto its back, authorities said. According to KSLA and KTBS, the incident happened about 9 a.m....
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing
Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on I-49 After Colliding with a Bridge Railing. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 19, 2022, that on Thursday, August 18, 2022, just before 5:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175. Tracey Shaver, 54, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
KTBS
Woman injured in Shreveport shooting early Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday at Myrtle Street and Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. Police responded to a shots fired call about 5 am. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings and a car that had struck a light post on Hearne. Nearby on Myrtle Street another car was found that had hit a tree.
Comments / 0