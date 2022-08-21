SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two vehicles were found crashed on Hearne Avenue and Myrtle street, one vehicle had a shot victim inside. At 5 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shots fired call around Hearne Avenue and Myrtle Street. When SPD arrived they noticed a silver Chrysler 300 had wrecked into a light post on Hearne Avenue, the driver had fled on foot and abandoned the vehicle. When the SPD drove down Myrtle Street they found a gray impala that had backed into a tree, inside the car, officers found the woman driver who had been shot in the neck.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO