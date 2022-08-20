ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

WGRZ TV

75th Annual Buffalo International Horse Show

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year marks not one but two milestones for the Buffalo International Horse show, this will be the 75th Annual Buffalo International Horse Show along with celebrating 100 years at this historic facility located at 950 Amherst Street in Buffalo, NY. This year's Buffalo International Horse Show and the takes place September 15th-18th.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer isn't over yet!! The "hottest" event of the year is coming up Labor Day Weekend. The 20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival takes place 9/3 & 9/4 at the Home of the Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium. Come on out and take part in this annual event, it's your chance to hang out on an NFL Field and eat WINGS Sat 9/3, 12p-9pm & Sunday 9/4, 12p-7pm.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get Ready For Music And Good Times At Buffalo Funk Fest This Weekend

It's time to celebrate and have a great time at Buffalo Funk Fest. Buffalo Funk Fest Foundation, Inc. will be hosting the free-to-attend event on Sunday, August 28, 2022. It will take place at MLK Park. The six-hour event will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm. P Funk Connection will be performing live, along with Unity Band and The Music Group. LA Sky's Band will do a tribute to Rick James.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Funk Fest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Funk Fest 2022 is expected to be a party and event with special meaning after a year of devastation on Jefferson Avenue. Organizer Marnetta Malcolm puts on the event with the help of many sponsors because of her love of community. "It is called Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure

Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

“PAW Patrol Live!” Coming to Buffalo

I have to be honest, I’m really out of the loop when it comes to kids shows these days. I’m a good 20 years removed from when I used to watch cartoons and kid-like shows and I don’t yet have any kids of my own, so my lack of knowledge is shaky.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Town Hall: WNY tourism

Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.. joins the town hall to discuss the tourism support here in WNY.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Severyn Development completes renovation on historic Florida Street homes

Over the past 18 months, the team at Severyn Development has been renovating a collection of seven brick townhomes into 14, three-bedroom, one bath apartments that are now available for rent on Florida Street. With this development team behind the reins, these homes have undergone an extensive renovation, and have been restored to their original grandeur all while maintaining their historic value.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

SUNY Fredonia Street Piano Project Hits the Streets

Live piano music has arrived on the streets of Dunkirk and Fredonia. The State University of New York at Fredonia's Street Piano Project has placed three truly unique pianos outdoors in the Village of Fredonia, the City of Dunkirk, and the SUNY Fredonia campus. Each are adorned with a different colorful painted design created by Fredonia students and alumni and prepared by the Fredonia School of Music to withstand inclement weather. They were unveiled during a dedication ceremony on the Fredonia campus in April.
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York

It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
BUFFALO, NY
