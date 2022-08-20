Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
75th Annual Buffalo International Horse Show
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year marks not one but two milestones for the Buffalo International Horse show, this will be the 75th Annual Buffalo International Horse Show along with celebrating 100 years at this historic facility located at 950 Amherst Street in Buffalo, NY. This year's Buffalo International Horse Show and the takes place September 15th-18th.
broadwayfillmorealive.org
Doors Open Buffalo featuring the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood on September 24
This is an exciting event for the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood happening on September 24. It will feature 19 places in Broadway-Fillmore. This is a great opportunity to experience the places that make the neighborhood great. Learn more about our 19 particpiants!
Taking It To The Streets festival returns this weekend after 2 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the summer we've seen many events and festivals here in Western New York return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. On Saturday, the long-running gospel festival "Taking it to the Streets" made its comeback. It was back with music, food, vendors, and even...
WGRZ TV
20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer isn't over yet!! The "hottest" event of the year is coming up Labor Day Weekend. The 20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival takes place 9/3 & 9/4 at the Home of the Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium. Come on out and take part in this annual event, it's your chance to hang out on an NFL Field and eat WINGS Sat 9/3, 12p-9pm & Sunday 9/4, 12p-7pm.
Get Ready For Music And Good Times At Buffalo Funk Fest This Weekend
It's time to celebrate and have a great time at Buffalo Funk Fest. Buffalo Funk Fest Foundation, Inc. will be hosting the free-to-attend event on Sunday, August 28, 2022. It will take place at MLK Park. The six-hour event will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm. P Funk Connection will be performing live, along with Unity Band and The Music Group. LA Sky's Band will do a tribute to Rick James.
commUNITY spotlight: Buffalo Funk Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Funk Fest 2022 is expected to be a party and event with special meaning after a year of devastation on Jefferson Avenue. Organizer Marnetta Malcolm puts on the event with the help of many sponsors because of her love of community. "It is called Buffalo...
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
The 'scandal of the century': Remembering the trial of Nancy Bowen and Lila Jimerson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum is currently showcasing the work of an artist from Oregon, which is a homecoming of sorts. Marie Watt is also a member of the Seneca Nation. Her exhibit is meant to shed a new light on history. The story of a murder case that put societal beliefs are prejudice on trial.
“PAW Patrol Live!” Coming to Buffalo
I have to be honest, I’m really out of the loop when it comes to kids shows these days. I’m a good 20 years removed from when I used to watch cartoons and kid-like shows and I don’t yet have any kids of my own, so my lack of knowledge is shaky.
WGRZ TV
Town Hall: WNY tourism
Patrick Kaler, president and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.. joins the town hall to discuss the tourism support here in WNY.
buffalorising.com
Severyn Development completes renovation on historic Florida Street homes
Over the past 18 months, the team at Severyn Development has been renovating a collection of seven brick townhomes into 14, three-bedroom, one bath apartments that are now available for rent on Florida Street. With this development team behind the reins, these homes have undergone an extensive renovation, and have been restored to their original grandeur all while maintaining their historic value.
chautauquatoday.com
SUNY Fredonia Street Piano Project Hits the Streets
Live piano music has arrived on the streets of Dunkirk and Fredonia. The State University of New York at Fredonia's Street Piano Project has placed three truly unique pianos outdoors in the Village of Fredonia, the City of Dunkirk, and the SUNY Fredonia campus. Each are adorned with a different colorful painted design created by Fredonia students and alumni and prepared by the Fredonia School of Music to withstand inclement weather. They were unveiled during a dedication ceremony on the Fredonia campus in April.
National Buffalo Wing Fest Is Returning To Buffalo, New York
Chicken Wings lovers will have a couple of reasons to celebrate over the next couple of weeks. First off, it looks like the price of wholesale chicken wings is dropping which means prices on the retail side will be dropping as well. That means more wings for less money. The...
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
Dine in a treehouse and pick your own blueberries at this magical Upstate NY farm (photos)
Slightly southwest of Buffalo, N.Y., is a family-owned blueberry farm where the sky’s the limit when making memories. That isn’t just a figure of speech, though. The Blueberry Treehouse Farm doesn’t only have rows and rows of u-pick blueberries bushes, they also have treehouses where visitors can dine, sip local brews, and explore.
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Wegmans In Amherst, New York
One lucky Western New Yorker has a couple of extra thousand dollars in their pocket after they won the New York Take 5 drawing on Saturday night. The winning ticket is worth $37,369 and was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst. The ticket holder now has...
Ex-Bill Cole Beasley puts Orchard Park house on the market
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has put his Orchard Park house up for sale for $1.5 million, 45% more than what he paid for the residence in May 2019. The house at 3421 Angle Road went on the market Aug. 19, listed with...
2 Rochester women arrested for bringing contraband into prison
Both women were taken into custody and transported to State Police Alden or processing.
The Batavian
Photos: After yesterday's storms, a rainbow
It rained for much of the day yesterday, but a rainbow arched over Batavia in the early evening. And on Jackson Street, top photo by Patricia Morgan, a double rainbow.
BPS holds food distributions, taking action against food insecurity in the community
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Over five thousand meals were handed out to families of Buffalo Public School students on Tuesday, helping fight food insecurity one plate at at time. “We like giving back, we love helping our community, and that’s exactly why we are here.” said Jennifer Jackson, Cafeteria Manager at BPS School 74 Hamlin Park. “I […]
