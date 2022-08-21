ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Rangers take on the Twins after Lowe’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Texas Rangers (54-66, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (62-56, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kohei Arihara (0-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, six strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (9-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -194, Rangers +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins after Nate Lowe’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Minnesota has a 62-56 record overall and a 35-26 record at home. The Twins have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

Texas has a 27-32 record on the road and a 54-66 record overall. The Rangers have a 23-50 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Rangers have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .333 batting average to rank ninth on the Twins, and has 22 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Jose Miranda is 13-for-41 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Corey Seager has 15 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Rangers. Lowe is 16-for-37 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rangers: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Britton pitches in minors in return from Tommy John surgery

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton returned to the mound after an 11-month absence, facing two batters for the Class A Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night in his first appearance since Tommy John surgery. The 34-year-old left-hander started the game against the Clearwater Threshers. He retired Cade Fergus on a grounder to the pitcher and threw a called third strike past Matt Alifano. An All-Star with Baltimore in 2015 and ’16, Britton hopes to return to the Yankees for the stretch run. He made his last big league appearance on Aug. 19 last year at Minnesota. Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated on Sept. 8 to reconstruct the UCL in his left elbow and remove a bone chip.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Dodgers pummel Brewers again, Heaney 10 Ks in 12-6 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Heaney struck out 10 in his first win in four months, Austin Barnes drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Milwaukee Brewers for the second straight game, winning 12-6 on Wednesday night. The Dodgers took the season series, 4-3, while outscoring the Brewers 22-11 over the three-game series, including a 10-1 rout on Tuesday. Los Angeles has scored 10 or more runs in three of its last four games. Los Angeles has the best record in baseball (86-37) and leads second-place San Diego by a whopping 19 1/2 games in the NL West, making everything they do lately look easy. “Sometimes it feels that way, but you feel that way you get your butt kicked the next day,” said Trea Turner, who was 2 for 2 with three walks. “Today we took care of business.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Ramirez lifts Rays to 4-3 win over Angels in 11 innings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Harold Ramirez had an RBI double in the 11th inning and scored the winning run on a throwing error to lift the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. It was the fifth consecutive win for the Rays, who came back twice in the extra innings. “To come in and pull that one out, especially when the bats weren’t there early, is huge,” said Rays shortstop Taylor Walls. “Every game matters, especially at this point because it’s going to be a tight race.” The Rays managed only five hits in winning for the 10th time in 12 games and maintained a slim lead over Toronto and Seattle in the AL wild-card race.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
The Associated Press

Witt HR in late rally after Gallen exits, Royals beat Dbacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered during Kansas City’s five-run rally in the seventh inning, leading Brady Singer and the Royals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Wednesday night. Arizona starter Zac Gallen extended his shutout streak to 27 1/3 innings, leaving after the sixth with a 1-0 lead. He gave up three hits, walked three and struck out six. “I just felt like I was trying to worry about (the shutout streak),” Gallen said. “It’s one of those things where if you let it get too big and control you too much it can be a problem. I felt like that in the first couple innings. I was trying to worry about that too much. I just need to do my job and not worry about it.” The Royals broke loose in the seventh against the Arizona bullpen. Kansas City finished with seven hits, snapping an eight-game streak of six hits or less.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Springer 3 hits, RBI double in 10th as Blue Jays top Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — George Springer got three hits, including a 10th-inning double on the first pitch from Boston reliever Ryan Brasier that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. and lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Red Sox 3-2 Wednesday night. “Honestly, I was just looking to get Jackie to third,” Springer said. “He’s a really good pitcher, so I was just going up there looking to be aggressive.” Bradley started the 10th on second, the only time on base in the game for the former Boston outfielder. He signed with Toronto on Aug. 9, five days after being released by the Red Sox. Adam Cimber (10-5) pitched a scoreless ninth, giving up one hit. Jordan Romano worked a scoreless 10th inning, issuing an intentional walk to Rafael Devers before getting his 27th save.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Zach McKinstry homers as Cubs beat Cardinals 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday night. Nico Hoerner had three hits for Chicago, and Yan Gomes added two RBIs. Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen. Lars Nootbaar homered for NL Central-leading St. Louis, and Corey Dickerson went 4 for 4. The Cardinals dropped to 17-5 in August. Chicago and St. Louis split the first four games of their unusual five-game set. The series finale is Thursday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Danny Coulombe
Person
Kyle Garlick
Person
Tyler Mahle
Person
Kenta Maeda
Person
Dennis Santana
Person
Cody Stashak
Person
Kohei Arihara
Person
Nate Lowe
Person
Royce Lewis
The Associated Press

Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save. “It wasn’t a lot of homers tonight or big hits, it was keeping the line moving,” said Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm, who had an RBI single. “Nobody was trying to do too much or be a hero.” Philadelphia is in second place in the NL wild-card standings, and it looks as if help is on the way.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy