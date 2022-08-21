ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's Wordle 428 answer and hint: Sunday, August 21

By Kerry Brunskill
I've got the answer to today's Wordle of the day just a short scroll down this page. And if you'd like to solve the August 21 (428) puzzle by yourself I can also provide all the clues and hints you need to sail through today's challenge with ease.

Nothing makes me feel quite as lost as a good range of yellow boxes with nothing to anchor them to. Any of them could be the starting letter… or maybe none of them. Still, when that first green does pop up it feels all the sweeter, a happy little bit of certainty in a whole language's worth of possibility.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Sunday, August 21

Today's answer concerns the discarded, unusable, and used-up. Sometimes this can take the form of general household goods—like empty wrappers and broken boxes—to be placed in cans and taken away, and at other times this can be a by-product of large-scale manufacturing, all the offcuts and other bits they don't need and destined only for landfill. You'll need to find two vowels to complete today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfECo_0hPMLMck00
(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 428 answer?

Let me help you out. The answer to the August 21 (428) Wordle is WASTE.

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

  • August 20: TREAT
  • August 19: SHRUG
  • August 18: TWANG
  • August 17: TWICE
  • August 16: GRUEL
  • August 15: POKER
  • August 14: KHAKI
  • August 13: HUNKY
  • August 12: LABEL
  • August 11: GLEAN

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle (opens in new tab), as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle (opens in new tab), refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures (opens in new tab). Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

When baby Kerry was brought home from the hospital her hand was placed on the space bar of the family Atari 400, a small act of parental nerdery that has snowballed into a lifelong passion for gaming and the sort of freelance job her school careers advisor told her she couldn't do. She takes care of PC Gamer's daily Wordle (opens in new tab) column and has somehow managed to get away with writing regular features on old Japanese PC games (opens in new tab). Much of her free time is spent writing about old, imported, and weird games for her terribly named site (opens in new tab), giving herself a headache trying to code another short text adventure in C64 BASIC, or saying "Wow, I forgot I had this!" whenever she stares at a bookcase stuffed with games.

Comments / 0

