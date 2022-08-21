Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 23: What You Need to Know
The most important event of the week is the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole on Friday, where chairman Jerome Powell is expected to reiterate his hawkish stance for the September round of interest rate hikes. In addition, New Home Sales and Manufacturing PMI came in lower than expected. As a result, stocks finished today’s session in the red.
Analysts are Bullish on These 3 “Strong-Buy” Tech Stocks
Nvidia, Salesforce, and Adobe are cloud tech titans that are beaten up but could lead your portfolio to solid results once the tech wreck finishes. Wall Street loves the following names for good reason, but one has higher upside potential than the others. The technology sector has taken a huge...
Why Hive Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Presents an Attractive Opportunity
Hive Blockchain stock is still well off its June lows despite a recent pullback in price. As cryptocurrency adoption increases going forward, the stock is set to benefit, potentially providing solid long-term gains. Despite bitcoin (BTC-USD) and altcoins being in a bear market, there are attractive investment opportunities in the...
Goldman Sachs Taps 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for an Unsettled Market
So far this year, we’ve seen a serious bear-market decline – and a strong rally that has carried markets back up out of the bear. The next several weeks are very important for what happens over the rest of 2022. We’ll find out if the July slow-down in inflation was a true piece of good news, or just a blip, and we’ll find out just how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be at hiking interest rates.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week
In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
Should You Worry about Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Amid Slowing Ad Demand?
Alphabet may be feeling the pinch of inflation through its partners and users, but the fact is that it is a defensive stock with strong fundamentals and a long runway for growth. Being one of the largest companies in the world hasn’t been able to safeguard Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from various...
Why Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT) Stock’s Recent Momentum Can Fade
Amid the noise that the popular securities generate, Goodyear Tire has shocked onlookers with its recent upside momentum. While fundamental factors bolster the bullish thesis for GT stock, recessionary pressures may ultimately crimp the rally. Whether as consumer products or as an investment thesis, few really think about tire companies,...
Is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock a Buy Amid Growing Worker Dissatisfaction?
A large number of Microsoft employees are speculated to exit after receiving their first revised paycheck on September 15. A technology company’s sustainability depends on retaining a talented workforce. While employees seem unhappy, Wall Street continues to be bullish on MSFT stock. Technology behemoth Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is facing...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
While GETY, FTCH, ASO, and GDS shares rose the most on Wednesday, JWN was the biggest loser. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Topping the list is visual media firm...
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Falls after Reporting Q3 Results; Here’s Why
Investors were disappointed with Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 earnings results, which missed expectations. Because of this, the stock has sold off. Nonetheless, analysts expect some upside potential, going forward. Before market open today, Canada’s largest bank, Royal Bank of Canada (RY) (TSE: RY), reported its Q3-2022 earnings results....
LNG Carriers are in Demand. Will Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Rise Further?
LNG carriers are in high demand as Europe’s LNG imports from the U.S. and Qatar have increased significantly. Flex LNG stock has gained quite a lot, and the recent rally could restrict any further upside. Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is set to benefit from the strong demand for LNG (liquefied...
Why Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock is Down after Reporting Q2 Results
Zoom recently reported its Fiscal Q2-2023 earnings results. However, investors don’t seem to be happy, as the stock has taken a tumble. This is likely due to the company missing on its forward estimates. After market close today, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported its Fiscal Q2-2023 earnings results. While...
SoFi: An Intriguing Stock to Bank on after Nasty Decline
SoFi Technologies has fallen into a rut due to rising interest rates. With a bank charter and ambitious long-term plans, the neobank stock seems like a very intriguing pick-up at $6 and change per share. Shares of personal finance fintech SoFi Technologies (SOFI) have been a painful ride for investors...
What’s behind Autodesk Stock’s (NASDAQ:ADSK) Big After-Hours Jump
Autodesk’s earnings report prompted a big jump in after-hours trading on Wednesday. Its immediate future, though, is somewhat less certain. It would be easy to brush design software leader Autodesk (ADSK) aside as a comparative unknown, but whether you’re familiar with the company or not, it still posted a winner with its latest earnings report. The news was an all-around win sufficient enough to send the company’s shares up in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
Align Technologies (NASDAQ:ALGN): A Wide-Moat Innovator That Can Rise Again
Align Technologies may be in a tough spot going into an economic downturn amid waning demand. That said, the firm’s growing moat and ability to take market share should not go underestimated. Shares of aligner-based teeth-straightening service provider Align Technologies (ALGN) have suffered a horrific fall from grace. Undoubtedly,...
Here’s Why AMC (NYSE:AMC) Stock is Plunging Today
As Cineworld starts looking at strategic options, AMC shares continue their downward trajectory with a massive nosedive in the pre-market session today. Shares of the largest movie exhibitor and a meme mania favorite, AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) are plunging in the pre-market session today after its rival Cineworld (CNWGY) confirmed that it is looking at strategic options to raise additional liquidity and possibly restructure its balance sheet. These options include a voluntary Chapter 11 filing, while the company remains in talks with its secured lenders and their advisers.
Two technology stocks from the UK that are safe bets for the long-term
These two British companies, Kainos Group and Softcat, offer strong potential for growth – here’s why. The UK technology industry has grown over the last few years, especially in fashionable technologies including fintech, AI and cybersecurity. Kainos Group (GB:KNOS) and Softcat (GB:SCT) are two such stocks that have...
Looking for Bargains? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now
When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock.
