Student nurse Owami Davies vanished without much of a trace at the start of July. For weeks her last known movements were in south London, 30 miles from her family home in Essex. Despite extensive appeals by three police forces and the arrests of five people, the lead detective admitted for much of the time they were "playing catch up" and worked through over 100 potential sightings of Owami. She was eventually found in a county miles away from her home.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO