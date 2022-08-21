Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Thankful there was not a third death
Many of you know my husband John Enriquez due to his longtime volunteer work improving his hometown of Bakersfield, but you probably do not know this fascinating story about him from Aug. 22, 1952. John was born on July 31, 1952. His parents were Adella and John Enriquez, and his...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man ready to press his 'Luck' on game show
When it came time to "Press Your Luck," a Bakersfield man down on his luck was ready. When Billy Duncan IV applied to compete on the ABC game show — his episode airs Thursday — he was feeling low.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield National Cemetery to honor unaccompanied veterans
The Bakersfield National Cemetery is holding an event Wednesday to memorialize veterans who were interred there over the past year without known family. It's the first ceremony held since 2019 in which there will be no restrictions on the number of attendees permitted.
Bakersfield Californian
Ceremony honors veterans buried without family present at Bakersfield National Cemetery
It must be an awfully lonesome feeling seeing a military veteran laid to rest with no family or friends present to say goodbye. Nearly 100 people, including scores of veterans, were happy to stand in as family and friends as seven deceased military veterans were honored at the Unaccompanied Veterans Ceremony held Wednesday morning at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield City Council candidates eye seats
Crime, homelessness and road improvements were common talking points in conversations with the various candidates for four Bakersfield City Council seats that will be on the November ballot for city residents. With the city’s recently released list of candidates who’ve qualified for the ballot, the races that voters can decide...
Bakersfield Californian
North High to welcome the 2022 class to its Athletics Hall of Fame
North High School will be welcoming the 2022 class to its Athletics Hall of Fame on Oct. 8 at Luigi’s Warehouse, 725 E. 19th Street. This year's inductees: Kathy Allen, Mark Choate, Joe Eribarne, Jerry Frith, Casey Goodman, Jack Sands, Bob Sherrill, Steve Silvius, John Skiles, Mike Sweet and the Stars 1970 football team.
Bakersfield Californian
County supervisors OK changes to local oil permitting
Kern's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a series of changes Tuesday intended to revive the county's embattled oil and gas permitting system. The board's action on idle oilfield equipment on farmland, fine-particulate emissions and a fund for drinking water systems constituted county government's response to a June court ruling that faulted aspects of Kern's longstanding efforts to streamline local oil permitting.
Bakersfield Californian
Murder charges dismissed against 2 teens in deaths of 2 Porterville firefighters
Murder charges for two teenage boys were dismissed this week after they were accused of setting fire to Porterville Public Library in 2020, which killed two responding firefighters with local ties, a Tulare County district attorney said Tuesday. Supervising Deputy District Attorney John Sliney and the family of slain Porterville...
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County announces $2.7M for Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area
Kern County announced a $2.7 million in funding from Proposition 68 funding from California State Parks for improvements at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area. The improvements will help the area with upgrades for a new multiuse trail, splash pad, shaded and lighted picnic pavilion, dog park and four floating docks and erosion-control measures.
Bakersfield Californian
Cracker Barrel opens its doors to the public
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store officially opened its doors to the public Monday, officials with the Tennessee-based retailer announced. The restaurant and general store chain is now operational at 3310 California Ave. in Bakersfield from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield woman pleads not guilty to 14 felony animal cruelty charges
Pet owners trusted a Bakersfield woman to train or care for their dogs — instead, some ended up dead in garbage bags or decomposing in kennels, a Kern County prosecutor said Tuesday. Assistant District Attorney Andrea Kohler said animals under the care of Annie Schreiber, 22, of Bakersfield, suffered...
Bakersfield Californian
Funeral services for Aug. 23, 2022
Pedro Villalbazo Chavez, 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield home market continues to cool
Higher interest rates are having the expected effects on Bakersfield home prices as prices and sales volume fall commensurate with state and regional trends that observers see as the market stabilizing after two years of exceptional demand. The median price of an existing house in the city slid 3.9 percent...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD holding DUI, driver's license checkpoint Friday night
The Bakersfield Police Department is holding a DUI and driver's license checkpoint that will start Friday night and continue until Saturday morning. The checkpoint is expected to go from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. the next morning.
Bakersfield Californian
CHP K-9 team uncovers a quarter-ton of methamphetamine
With help from a K-9 unit, California Highway Patrol officers were able to seize 500 pounds of crystal methamphetamine last week, according to a CHP news release. "One of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division canine team" started with a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on a 2017 Land Rover at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, north of 7th Standard Road in Bakersfield.
