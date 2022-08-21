Little has been consistent during the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado, but this has: Fall is COVID season. In both 2020 and 2021, as kids returned to classes and pumpkin-spiced lattes emerged from their caffeinated hidey-holes, COVID cases began to rise in the state. By this time last year, reports of new coronavirus infections had already been climbing for more than a month. In 2020, infections began rising in the first week of September. In both years, the trends peaked in November in Colorado, part of a mysterious seasonality to the rhythm of the virus.

COLORADO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO