coloradosun.com

Colorado’s next COVID hurdle: Beating the usual fall surge

Little has been consistent during the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado, but this has: Fall is COVID season. In both 2020 and 2021, as kids returned to classes and pumpkin-spiced lattes emerged from their caffeinated hidey-holes, COVID cases began to rise in the state. By this time last year, reports of new coronavirus infections had already been climbing for more than a month. In 2020, infections began rising in the first week of September. In both years, the trends peaked in November in Colorado, part of a mysterious seasonality to the rhythm of the virus.
“Impossible challenge”: Colorado father-son adventure racers are pushing the limits of Alzheimer’s

LEADVILLE — Adventure racing pioneer Mark Macy just got a new tattoo. There on his forearm, in big block letters: “IT’S ALL GOOD TRAINING.”. “He’s said that a million times throughout my life,” says his son, Travis, one of Colorado’s most accomplished ultra athletes. “When he says it now, I tell him, ‘Well, Dad, I guess we found out what you’re training for.’”
