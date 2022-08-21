Read full article on original website
Colorado’s next COVID hurdle: Beating the usual fall surge
Little has been consistent during the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado, but this has: Fall is COVID season. In both 2020 and 2021, as kids returned to classes and pumpkin-spiced lattes emerged from their caffeinated hidey-holes, COVID cases began to rise in the state. By this time last year, reports of new coronavirus infections had already been climbing for more than a month. In 2020, infections began rising in the first week of September. In both years, the trends peaked in November in Colorado, part of a mysterious seasonality to the rhythm of the virus.
Zornio: Why are Marshall fire victims more worthy of help than the chronically homeless?
It’s been nearly six weeks since I moved into my new house after being displaced by the Marshall fire. It’s not home yet, but it does have the most important elements: Four walls, a roof and appliances to keep me safe, dry and warm. Settling into my new...
Castle Rock man charged in federal “We Build The Wall” case wants retrial in Colorado
NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
Why Colorado’s state employee health insurance plan just made a pretty significant change
If you are in Colorado and you need treatment for, say, cancer, there are dozens of hospitals and clinics that can provide it for you. But those places are not equal. Some charge dramatically more than others — sometimes twice as much — for the same service. Some have significantly higher quality ratings, as scored by independent firms.
“Impossible challenge”: Colorado father-son adventure racers are pushing the limits of Alzheimer’s
LEADVILLE — Adventure racing pioneer Mark Macy just got a new tattoo. There on his forearm, in big block letters: “IT’S ALL GOOD TRAINING.”. “He’s said that a million times throughout my life,” says his son, Travis, one of Colorado’s most accomplished ultra athletes. “When he says it now, I tell him, ‘Well, Dad, I guess we found out what you’re training for.’”
Colorado communities are harvesting record real estate transfer taxes. But they are not banking on the boom.
After a billionaire went on a spending spree in downtown Crested Butte — and hordes of out-of-towners bought homes in the pandemic’s urban exodus — the end-of-the-road village of roughly 1,400 has spent close to $7 million on land acquisitions, easements, a B&B for workers and a transition to all-electric cars and vehicles.
Vail Resorts to limit number of day lift tickets sold every day of the 2022-23 season
Vail Resorts will limit the number of high-dollar, walk-up daily lift tickets sold every day of the coming ski season. The cap does not apply to season pass holders, skiers taking lessons or employees. The cap, a company statement said, is about “our guests’ experience at our resorts.”
