Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Former North to be new D-B basketball home; instructional policy draws crowd
KINGSPORT — With the Buck Van Huss Dome out of use for an unknown length of time, Dobyns-Bennett High School basketball games will be played at the former Sullivan North High School at least through the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how school board Vice President...
5starpreps.com
5STAR PHOTOS: Maryville, Heritage, Knoxville Catholic, Cleveland volleyball match – Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022
We have some freebies below for you to sample. But to see all the photos you’ll need to log in to your 5Star Preps account. And to purchase a photo, email ParkerPhotography@yahoo.com.
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
5starpreps.com
Here’s what happened when STATE HOPEFULS Maryville, Heritage, Cleveland and Catholic volleyball convened Tuesday
MARYVILLE – Volleyball fans got a sneak peek at some state tournament contenders Tuesday night at Heritage. Cleveland (10-1) went 2-0 in the four-way lineup with victories over Heritage and Maryville. Maryville (12-2) split two matches, beating Catholic before the loss to Cleveland. Heritage (8-3) also split two matches,...
wvlt.tv
Local disc golfer makes improbable and must see ace
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s one of the neatest things you’ll ever see. Walters State Community College student Caleb Hall set a world record when playing in a disc golf tournament over in North Carolina. On a Par-4, he let it fly 611 feet, right into the 14th...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Receives Predictions To Land Blue Chip Big Man
Four-star New England center JP Estrella is under two weeks from announcing his college decision on Sept. 2. Rick Barnes and his staff were in on the late rising recruit early and it may have paid off in a big way with Estrella’s recruitment taking off in recent months.
wvlt.tv
Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day and getting hotter! A little more humidity and some clouds can help to create some more storms, and then leave us steamy with Summer pop-ups for several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Commit Skyrockets Into Top 25 Following Latest Rankings Update
Recent Tennessee basketball commit Freddie Dilione impressed seemingly everyone who watched him during the summer AAU circuit. We noted when Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and his staff last week that he could climb up the recruiting rankings in forthcoming updates. Climb up the rankings Dilione most certainly did. The...
AthlonSports.com
Tennessee Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022
The future of Tennessee football appeared dire heading into the 2021 campaign as first-year head coach Josh Heupel inherited a program steeped in turmoil. But it didn’t take long for Heupel to get things heading in the right direction, ultimately leading the Volunteers to a better-than-expected 7-6 record. Heupel not only managed to shift the culture on Rocky Top for the better, but he also helped transform one of the worst offenses in the country into a high-octane juggernaut in short order. Unfortunately, Tennessee’s defense wasn’t able to keep up, as talent and depth were in short supply for a unit that struggled mightily to get stops on third down and in the red zone.
atozsports.com
247Sports predicts the Tennessee Vols’ final record in 2022
247Sports made their final record predictions for each SEC team in 2022 and I think Tennessee Vols fans will like how they see UT’s season playing out. The national sports media outlet has the Vols going 9-3 in 2022 with a 5-3 record in the SEC. From 247Sports:. There’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee OC Alex Golesh comments on state of Vols RB room after departure of Lyn-J Dixon
Running back Lyn-J Dixon has left the Tennessee football program, after a short 18 days with the Vols. Dixon is quite familiar with the transfer portal, with Tennessee being the third program he has departed from since the end of the 2021 season, per 247Sports. “It would be the same...
WATE
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
moderncampground.com
Check Out This Breathtaking Glamping Getaway in Unicoi County
Visitors can enjoy comfort and luxury while staying in this new luxury glamping experience at Unicoi County (Tennessee). According to a report, Glamping Retro, a luxury glamping destination situated on Spivey Mountain close to the North Carolina state line, offers a breathtaking and peaceful glamping experience. Glamping Retro features six...
NWS Morristown’s radar is down for two weeks for a major update
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The radar at the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Morristown will be down for about the next two weeks while it gets a significant upgrade. Once complete, the project is expected to extend the radar’s life by two decades or longer. Crews will be refurbishing and replacing the radar’s pedestal, […]
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee football player arrested for assault, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee football player, William Mohan, 20, was arrested for domestic aggravated assault on Sunday after police had a warrant for his arrest, a Knoxville Police Department report said. On Saturday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in South Knoxville. The report stated that...
wvlt.tv
‘Only one like it in the world’ | Oak Ridge High School’s iSchool
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A room at Oak Ridge High School houses state-of-the-art manufacturing and engineering equipment for students to use to create real-world solutions. “It’s exciting,” Oak Ridge High School’s lead instructor for the iSchool program, Mark Buckner, said, “To my knowledge, this combination of equipment doesn’t exist at any high school in the world.”
26-Year-Old Jared Lindsay Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident in Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the incident report, two people were taken to the hospital following a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 275 early Sunday morning. Jared Lindsay, 26, was travelling to his Lake City home [..]
Kingsport Times-News
atozsports.com
Current Vols player who played under Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones details how Tennessee is different under Josh Heupel
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Grant Frerking recently sat down with The Athletic’s Andy Staples on “The Andy Staples Show” to discuss a variety of topics. One of the things that Frerking discussed is the environment under current Vols head coach Josh Heupel as opposed to his predecessors, Jeremy Pruitt and Butch Jones.
Alley Kat: A Johnson City classic brought back to downtown named Best Local Food Truck
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a viewer-voted portion of News Channel 11’s community coverage. Your votes placed Alley Kat as the region’s best food truck, among other finalists: Bristol Berry Bowls JP’s Kitchen on Wheels Noli Thousands of votes were cast, and each one is an honor for those nominated. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. […]
