Morristown, TN

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
Local disc golfer makes improbable and must see ace

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s one of the neatest things you’ll ever see. Walters State Community College student Caleb Hall set a world record when playing in a disc golf tournament over in North Carolina. On a Par-4, he let it fly 611 feet, right into the 14th...
Tennessee Receives Predictions To Land Blue Chip Big Man

Four-star New England center JP Estrella is under two weeks from announcing his college decision on Sept. 2. Rick Barnes and his staff were in on the late rising recruit early and it may have paid off in a big way with Estrella’s recruitment taking off in recent months.
Getting hotter in East Tennessee, ahead of a few rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another beautiful day and getting hotter! A little more humidity and some clouds can help to create some more storms, and then leave us steamy with Summer pop-ups for several days. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
Tennessee Commit Skyrockets Into Top 25 Following Latest Rankings Update

Recent Tennessee basketball commit Freddie Dilione impressed seemingly everyone who watched him during the summer AAU circuit. We noted when Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and his staff last week that he could climb up the recruiting rankings in forthcoming updates. Climb up the rankings Dilione most certainly did. The...
Tennessee Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2022

The future of Tennessee football appeared dire heading into the 2021 campaign as first-year head coach Josh Heupel inherited a program steeped in turmoil. But it didn’t take long for Heupel to get things heading in the right direction, ultimately leading the Volunteers to a better-than-expected 7-6 record. Heupel not only managed to shift the culture on Rocky Top for the better, but he also helped transform one of the worst offenses in the country into a high-octane juggernaut in short order. Unfortunately, Tennessee’s defense wasn’t able to keep up, as talent and depth were in short supply for a unit that struggled mightily to get stops on third down and in the red zone.
247Sports predicts the Tennessee Vols’ final record in 2022

247Sports made their final record predictions for each SEC team in 2022 and I think Tennessee Vols fans will like how they see UT’s season playing out. The national sports media outlet has the Vols going 9-3 in 2022 with a 5-3 record in the SEC. From 247Sports:. There’s...
Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
Check Out This Breathtaking Glamping Getaway in Unicoi County

Visitors can enjoy comfort and luxury while staying in this new luxury glamping experience at Unicoi County (Tennessee). According to a report, Glamping Retro, a luxury glamping destination situated on Spivey Mountain close to the North Carolina state line, offers a breathtaking and peaceful glamping experience. Glamping Retro features six...
NWS Morristown’s radar is down for two weeks for a major update

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The radar at the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Morristown will be down for about the next two weeks while it gets a significant upgrade. Once complete, the project is expected to extend the radar’s life by two decades or longer. Crews will be refurbishing and replacing the radar’s pedestal, […]
University of Tennessee football player arrested for assault, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee football player, William Mohan, 20, was arrested for domestic aggravated assault on Sunday after police had a warrant for his arrest, a Knoxville Police Department report said. On Saturday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in South Knoxville. The report stated that...
‘Only one like it in the world’ | Oak Ridge High School’s iSchool

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A room at Oak Ridge High School houses state-of-the-art manufacturing and engineering equipment for students to use to create real-world solutions. “It’s exciting,” Oak Ridge High School’s lead instructor for the iSchool program, Mark Buckner, said, “To my knowledge, this combination of equipment doesn’t exist at any high school in the world.”
Glamping Retro open in Unicoi County

A new business is giving visitors a chance to experience the natural beauty of Unicoi County in a more luxurious way. Glamping Retro is a luxury camping – or “glamping” – destination located on Spivey Mountain near the North Carolina state line. Glamping Retro currently has six luxury tents, an airstream and a treehouse available for rent.
