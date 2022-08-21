The future of Tennessee football appeared dire heading into the 2021 campaign as first-year head coach Josh Heupel inherited a program steeped in turmoil. But it didn’t take long for Heupel to get things heading in the right direction, ultimately leading the Volunteers to a better-than-expected 7-6 record. Heupel not only managed to shift the culture on Rocky Top for the better, but he also helped transform one of the worst offenses in the country into a high-octane juggernaut in short order. Unfortunately, Tennessee’s defense wasn’t able to keep up, as talent and depth were in short supply for a unit that struggled mightily to get stops on third down and in the red zone.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO