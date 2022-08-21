ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Notable highschool football games for Week-2 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-2 of the 2022 high school football season kicks off with a dandy at Powell as the defending state champion Panthers host perennial power Maryville in the Rivalry Thursday game of the week on MyVLT. You can check scores live here. MARYVILLE AT POWELL (RIVALRY THURSDAY)
MARYVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Receives Predictions To Land Blue Chip Big Man

Four-star New England center JP Estrella is under two weeks from announcing his college decision on Sept. 2. Rick Barnes and his staff were in on the late rising recruit early and it may have paid off in a big way with Estrella’s recruitment taking off in recent months.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

New Vols commit Freddie Dilione makes big jump in updated Top150 rankings

Freddie Dilione, the highly rated combo guard who committed to Tennessee basketball last week, isn’t done climbing in the player rankings in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Dilione jumped up 45 spots in Monday’s 247Sports Top150 update, moving up from No. 69 all the way to No. 24 overall. His player rating went from 92 to 96.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Commit Skyrockets Into Top 25 Following Latest Rankings Update

Recent Tennessee basketball commit Freddie Dilione impressed seemingly everyone who watched him during the summer AAU circuit. We noted when Dilione committed to Rick Barnes and his staff last week that he could climb up the recruiting rankings in forthcoming updates. Climb up the rankings Dilione most certainly did. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee defender suspended indefinitely following arrest for domestic aggravated assault

Tennessee defender William Mohan, a linebacker who transferred from Michigan prior to last season, has been arrested following an incident in South Knoxville on Sunday. Mohan reportedly faces a charge of domestic aggravated assault and has been indefinitely suspended from the football team. Per 247Sports, the Tennessee athletic department released...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee football player arrested for assault, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A University of Tennessee football player, William Mohan, 20, was arrested for domestic aggravated assault on Sunday after police had a warrant for his arrest, a Knoxville Police Department report said. On Saturday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in South Knoxville. The report stated that...
WBIR

Watch WBIR's The Heartland Series with Bill Landry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR Channel 10 is pleased to share with you one of our most treasured and long-running programs: The Heartland Series with Bill Landry. Explore places that make up the legends and lore of the Southern Appalachians. The natural world unfolds before you, and forthright people tell of the traditions still existing, and others kept alive only in memory. Along the way, you’ll discover the rich heritage of this unique region from these heartwarming and often humorous episodes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Steamed sandwiches are a staple in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee is known for many things including the Vol and the Smoky Mountains, but did you know there’s a special way to make sandwiches?. Steamed sandwiches came to prominence in the region in the 1970s, thanks to restaurants like Sam & Andy’s and Vic & Bill’s. If you have never had a steamed sandwich, you might be envisioning a soggy-breaded sandwich with fixings in-between. However, the bread absorbs the steam to blend all of the flavors together (bread, meat, cheese and condiments) in one single bite.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Eater

How to Eat and Drink Your Way Through Knoxville, Tennessee in One Day

The first glimpse of the towering golden ball known as the Sunsphere serves as historic Knoxville, Tennessee’s beacon, signaling to hungry drivers on I-40 East they’re headed to the right place. Home of the Tennessee Volunteers, Knoxville is home to more than 90 restaurants, most locally-owned, within a square mile of downtown Knoxville and nearly 25 breweries throughout the city. The intense 24-hour itinerary below focuses on areas downtown (or within a very short drive of downtown) and strives to help diners get the most out of the city. It’s easy to learn why Knox really rocks, starting with these restaurants and bars.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Maryville teacher powered by ‘enthusiasm’ for 54 years

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Maryville Highschool’s treasured teacher shares how she’s kept going through 54 years of teaching and why she isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Dr. Ferguson deserves the accolades she has received as a top-notch educator. Most of her 54 years...
MARYVILLE, TN
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina

While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
COLUMBIA, SC

