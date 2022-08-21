Canby, Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas - the Aug. 24, 2022 issue

Canby class of '87 slate reunion

The Canby High School class of 1987 will be holding its 35th high school reunion from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Canby Rod and Gun Club, 25011 S. Molalla Forest Road.

For more information or to register, contact Tia Palafox at tia.dube@gmail.com.

Bridging Cultures sets final two summer events

Bridging Cultures has two events left thissummer. The first will be on Aug. 27 at Locust Street Park. The second will be Sept. 10 at Wait Park. Both are from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Bridging Cultures is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build relationships that create an equitable community. Their vision includes a community where everyone feels secure and empowered to live up to their potential. A community that embraces diversity, and where everyone is welcome and feels safe at home.

Molalla busy with multiple events Aug. 27

Celebrate Molalla and the Molalla Heritage Apple Festival will be held in conjunction Aug. 27. Celebrate Molalla will stretch from 3rd Street to the Molalla museum complex and feature vendor booths, children's activities, artists, artisans, a car show and more. The Apple Festival will be held at the Molalla Area Historical Society (620 S. Molalla Ave.) and feature apple pies, more vendors, live history demonstrations and more.

Good Morning Canby set for police station

The August Good Morning Canby event will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Canby Police Department. The event offers attendees a chance to enjoy coffer, conversation and camaraderie.

Flower Farmer set for annual festival

The 19th annual Basil + Art Festival will be held Aug. 27-29 and Sept. 3-5 at the Flower Farmer, 2512 N. Holly St., in Canby. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and will feature wine tasting, Italian cuisine, A Taste of Art gallery show, art demonstrations, train rides, farm animals and more.

Friends plans final outdoor concert

The Friends of the Canby Public Library is set to wrap up its 2022 Library Concert Series. The Rose City Brass Quintet will conclude things at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

Chamber luncheon set for Sept. 6

The monthly Chamber luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at Cutsforth's Old Town Hall. The guest speaker will be Aaron Downs, superintendent of the Canby School District.

The monthly event is open to all chamber and nonchamber members. Cost is $15 for members and $18 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, got to the chamber website at canbyareachamber.com.

Canby Taproom channels Oktoberfest

Canby's FOB Taproom will tap into a German tradition with the first-ever Fobtoberfest from noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 in Wait Park. Modeled after the annual Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, this event will feature not only local businesses, but music, beverages and food.

