Frame your face with well-shaped brows

Picture this: give your face lift and definition with full and shape eyebrows. Photograph: Filippo Fortis/imaxtree.com

A more youthful face is not really about pots of “anti-ageing” creams and potions. It’s the little things that give an air of youthfulness. Like a joyful demeanour, decent teeth and a full, well-shaped pair of brows. Get it right – brow growth, cosmetics and professional threading all help – and you will require less makeup, your face will have more lift and definition and, ultimately, you will look like a lovely picture that has been professionally framed – as opposed to one that’s been shoved in an off-the-shelf cheapie.

1. Bobbi Brown Natural Brow Shaper £21.50, bobbibrown.co.uk

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Genius £70, anastasiabeverlyhills.co.uk

3. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum £12.40, theordinary.com

4. Morphe Supreme 5-piece Brow Kit £25, uk.morphe.com

5. Benefit Gimme Brow Volumising Pencil £23.50, boots.com

I can’t do without… A modern toner that will clear skin without stripping it

Many of us were taught that our skincare routine should follow very specific steps: cleanse, tone, moisturise. Back in the day, the toner was key. We were all indoctrinated to use toners. They were supposed to clean and tighten our pores, clear the debris left by our cleansers and balance out our skin. Toners were skincare. But really it was an oxymoron. Yes, we used them on our skin but toners were definitely not ‘skincare’. They were harsh, they stung, they stripped. It felt as if we were putting alcohol on our skin. Which, frankly, we were. And so, eventually, we all came to our senses and toners fell out of favour. Now, they are making a comeback. Thankfully, they have evolved from their predecessors. The newer formulations no longer deplete skin so intensely that you resemble a prune. They are much more sophisticated and multifaceted. I love to use this toner from Bliss after cleansing as it decongests pores and removes excess oil, dead skin cells and residue from your cleanser – which makes your skincare works so much more effective. The star ingredient here is niacinamide. Not only does it help tighten the look of pores, it also has skin-smoothing capabilities and protects skin from environmental aggressors. But it’s not aggressive. Because, unlike its earlier incarnations, it contains no alcohol. That in itself is bliss. Bliss Disappearing Act Niacinamide PC + Pore Vanish Micro Purifying Toner, £12.99, boots.com

On my radar… Beauty bars for more than a gentle cleanse

Power clean Created with five times less water than its liquid counterparts and minimal waste packaging, these small but mighty cleansing bars address different skin concerns. Kiehl’s Concentrated Facial Bar, £20.50, kiehls.co.uk

Loco for cocoa If your skin has a tendency to dryness, this gentle, non-stripping cleansing bar contains shea butter and coconut oil and is a godsend for face and body. Fenty Skin Cocoa Cleans’r Soothing All Over Cleansing Bar, £16, fentybeauty.com

Solid performer This solid face wash has been developed with dermatologists and is full of hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which means that it cleanses while also protecting the skin. CeraVe Hydrating Cleansing Bar, £8, boots.com

Follow Funmi on Twitter @FunmiFetto