ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Frame your face with well-shaped brows

By Funmi Fetto
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39laUp_0hPMG8k800
Picture this: give your face lift and definition with full and shape eyebrows. Photograph: Filippo Fortis/imaxtree.com

A more youthful face is not really about pots of “anti-ageing” creams and potions. It’s the little things that give an air of youthfulness. Like a joyful demeanour, decent teeth and a full, well-shaped pair of brows. Get it right – brow growth, cosmetics and professional threading all help – and you will require less makeup, your face will have more lift and definition and, ultimately, you will look like a lovely picture that has been professionally framed – as opposed to one that’s been shoved in an off-the-shelf cheapie.

1. Bobbi Brown Natural Brow Shaper £21.50, bobbibrown.co.uk
2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Genius £70, anastasiabeverlyhills.co.uk
3. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum £12.40, theordinary.com
4. Morphe Supreme 5-piece Brow Kit £25, uk.morphe.com
5. Benefit Gimme Brow Volumising Pencil £23.50, boots.com

I can’t do without… A modern toner that will clear skin without stripping it

Many of us were taught that our skincare routine should follow very specific steps: cleanse, tone, moisturise. Back in the day, the toner was key. We were all indoctrinated to use toners. They were supposed to clean and tighten our pores, clear the debris left by our cleansers and balance out our skin. Toners were skincare. But really it was an oxymoron. Yes, we used them on our skin but toners were definitely not ‘skincare’. They were harsh, they stung, they stripped. It felt as if we were putting alcohol on our skin. Which, frankly, we were. And so, eventually, we all came to our senses and toners fell out of favour. Now, they are making a comeback. Thankfully, they have evolved from their predecessors. The newer formulations no longer deplete skin so intensely that you resemble a prune. They are much more sophisticated and multifaceted. I love to use this toner from Bliss after cleansing as it decongests pores and removes excess oil, dead skin cells and residue from your cleanser – which makes your skincare works so much more effective. The star ingredient here is niacinamide. Not only does it help tighten the look of pores, it also has skin-smoothing capabilities and protects skin from environmental aggressors. But it’s not aggressive. Because, unlike its earlier incarnations, it contains no alcohol. That in itself is bliss. Bliss Disappearing Act Niacinamide PC + Pore Vanish Micro Purifying Toner, £12.99, boots.com

On my radar… Beauty bars for more than a gentle cleanse

Power clean Created with five times less water than its liquid counterparts and minimal waste packaging, these small but mighty cleansing bars address different skin concerns. Kiehl’s Concentrated Facial Bar, £20.50, kiehls.co.uk

Loco for cocoa If your skin has a tendency to dryness, this gentle, non-stripping cleansing bar contains shea butter and coconut oil and is a godsend for face and body. Fenty Skin Cocoa Cleans’r Soothing All Over Cleansing Bar, £16, fentybeauty.com

Solid performer This solid face wash has been developed with dermatologists and is full of hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which means that it cleanses while also protecting the skin. CeraVe Hydrating Cleansing Bar, £8, boots.com

Follow Funmi on Twitter @FunmiFetto

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobbi Brown
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is Secretly on Sale

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular: finding a skincare product designed to fade the dark spots away, or investing...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

A Dermatologist Says These Tricks To Reduce Fine Lines And Wrinkles Are Better Than Botox

Creator and founder of VivreSKIN Laboratories Mina-Jacqueline Au authored this story. While aging is inevitable, the good news is that there are simple ways to buy some time and slow down the process. Some of these require minimal changes and adjustments in lifestyle habits. More often than not, we don’t think about the small things and just go straight to minimally invasive procedures or plastic surgery. While those are great solutions, it’s always a good idea to try these simple steps first and delay the need for things that may be more invasive.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Skin#Alcohol#Anastasia Beverly Hills#Loco#Skincare#Morphe Supreme 5
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

How to get to sleep in five minutes or less

EVER wondered how to get to sleep in five minutes or less? Turns out there are some tried and tested sleep hacks that can help you feel well rested, with no tossing and turning in the wee hours. From ensuring your sleep space is at the optimum temperature to choosing...
shefinds

Dermatologists Agree: This Is The One Skincare Product Women Over 40 Should Get Rid Of Immediately

As we age, our skin retains less moisture, so the usage of drying skincare products often lead to peeling, itchy skin and a less-than-radiant complexion. With that said, we reached out to dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one ingredient often found in common cleansers, moisturizers and other products that anyone with naturally dry skin over 40 might want to rethink or replace. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team and Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life.
SKIN CARE
The Guardian

The Guardian

415K+
Followers
95K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy