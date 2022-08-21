FAITH: What? vs. Why?

If you encounter suffering, trade 'Why me God?' for 'What do you want to show me, God?'

Matthew 14:32-34 (NLT): They went to the olive grove called Gethsemane, and Jesus said, "Sit here while I go and pray." He took Peter, James and John with him, and he became deeply troubled and distressed. He told them, "My soul is crushed with grief to the point of death. Stay here and keep watch with me."

I am writing this faith page article very far from home. I am serving with a ministry called Foursquare Disaster Relief Medical. We just completed day seven of a 10-day outreach to Colombia. It's a beautiful country -- warm sunny beaches (I love the 84 degree water), gracious and hospitable people and amazing food! Yet, in the midst of the splendor are serious medical and economic needs. I can buy a fruit smoothie for just under a dollar (delicious), but with average monthly pay under $250, not many locals can afford that luxury. We are just four miles from the border of Venezuela. If you watch the news, you will see that the 1.8 million refugees from Venezuela to Colombia in the past few years are fleeing severe economic and political unrest. Most medical procedures are free if you are a Colombian but not so for refugees. They are in crisis.

I met a woman today with three kids age 5 to 10. She has some health issues related to extreme stress. Just three months ago, she came across the border hoping for a new beginning. At the moment, they live in a shed meant for animals. The Colombian doctor tending to them prescribed some deworming medicine and then prayed over them. Tears streamed down the face of this refugee and her little ones. They all tightly embraced after the prayer.

For some reason, they like American pastors here. They asked me to preach a sermon at the close of a day of medical outreach. I shared a few words about Jesus and His suffering in a place called the Garden of Gethsemene. Jesus, under extreme duress, sweated drops of blood. Not only was He anticipating His impending crucifixion, I believe, even more, He was lamenting His separation from his Father as He was to "become sin" for all of us.

"My soul is crushed with grief to the point of death," Jesus said.

When suffering comes, we often ask, "Why me?" It's human nature to ponder that question. But the problem with that question is that it focuses all attention on self. In my message to the small crowd, I shared about an injury I sustained seven weeks prior. With two fractured ribs, I couldn't help but ask for the first week, "Why me God?" Until Holy Spirit dropped in my heart a new question: "God, what do You what to show me in all of this?"

That new question began a new thought process. As I began to move from "why to "what," I began to not only look at my situation with new eyes, I began to see the miracles (small but real) in my recovery. I began to feel a closeness to Jesus (He is "acquainted with our suffering"). I began to see suffering people with more compassion. I think in some significant ways, my injury helped to prepare me for the suffering I would encounter in this far away land.

If you think about it in coming days, say a prayer for Colombian refugees, especially the refugee mom with three kids, living in a dirty animal shed. If you should encounter suffering, try trading the question "Why me God?" for "What do you want to show me God?" and then see the difference the right question can make.

Brian Carmack serves as lead pastor at Eastside Church in Prineville. If you would like to reach out to him, you can email him at brianc@eastsidefoursquare.org.