ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Newswatch 16

West End Fair celebrates 100 years

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It might look like a normal fair. Concessions stands, carnival games, live music, and rides lining the 90-plus acre fairgrounds. It's just like throwing your money away, right? Wrong. Adam Shoemaker from Kunkletown says the West End Fair in Gilbert is always a can't-miss week.
GILBERT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Monroe County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Monroe County, PA
City
Stroudsburg, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax

Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Stroudsburg Welcomes Kressler, Wolff, & Miller

Tuesday morning marked the start of the grand reopening week for Kressler, Wolff, & Miller (KWM), beginning with a ribbon cutting. Around 10:30 AM, guests arrived in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 11:00 AM, giving them time to talk and get to know the staff at KWM. Kristine Bush, Chief of Staff from Senator Mario Scavello's office, awarded KWM a Certificate of Recognition, commending them for the investment in the community and their strengthening of the local economy. "Your presence provides quality insurance at a reasonable price for residents throughout the Pocono region," said Bush. "We want to congratulate you and your team, thank you so much for having us, and thank you for bringing your business here to Monroe County."
STROUDSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Gardener
Times News

Schuylkill County teacher on target at archery tournament

A Schuylkill County elementary school teacher was on the mark at a recent archery competition. Amy Bachert, a fourth-grade teacher at St. Jerome’s Regional School in Rush Township, placed third twice at the International Bowhunting Organization’s World Championship at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County. “It was...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination

A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS Philly

Bride left without wedding venue, half of deposit after Bucks County restaurant suddenly closes

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is working to get results for a bride left without a wedding venue and half of her deposit -- more than $4,000. The frustrating ordeal began when a Bucks County restaurant suddenly closed without explanation.Water's Edge is still closed Monday night more than a week after the bride learned her wedding would have to happen somewhere else. She says she called the owner several times with no response. Now, she's worried she is never going to get her money back, and may even have to cancel her wedding. "I went to make my last payment and I...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside FD Market's New Easton Location

FD Market is popping up everywhere—literally and figuratively. In addition to their Emmaus storefront, they’ve opened another shop in Easton. And you can find their mobile market at the Easton Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Sundays as well as at other markets and events on a pop-up basis (follow along on social for details!). And while there are currently no plans for a third location, FD Market will continue to visit new cities in the hopes of providing the entire Valley with sustainable goods.
EASTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Wham Cam: Largest body of liquid water in the solar system?

SCRANTON, Pa. — Joe was "underwater water" at the Electric City Aquarium in Scranton. He wants to know where in the solar system is there more liquid water than Earth, or is it a trick question? Find out the answer in this week's Wham Cam. See more great Wham...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Animal shelters lap up donations

Tom Connors is greeted by barks and wagging tails when he gets to work. The former Weatherly mayor is director of the Carbon County Animal Shelter. The dogs call the shelter home until they find their forever homes. The shelter, at 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, provides food, shelter, grooming, veterinary...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley

Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
NANTICOKE, PA
Newswatch 16

Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back

MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy