Read full article on original website
Related
West End Fair celebrates 100 years
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It might look like a normal fair. Concessions stands, carnival games, live music, and rides lining the 90-plus acre fairgrounds. It's just like throwing your money away, right? Wrong. Adam Shoemaker from Kunkletown says the West End Fair in Gilbert is always a can't-miss week.
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
wlvr.org
‘Strong slice of the food service pie’: Two diners set to join Lehigh Valley’s restaurant roster
More helpings of an American classic are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley. Diners, those brightly lit destinations for coffee, conversation and comfort food that won’t break the bank, are expanding their regional reach with two new iterations set to open in the coming weeks. Jordan Pkwy Diner, a...
Monroe County fire company and township at odds over fire service
TOBYHANNA, Pa. — Fire calls will be few and far between at the Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company. The company has decided to no longer respond to calls, and people who live in the township aren't happy about it. "It's a little scary if anything does happen. I mean,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax
Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
Stroudsburg Welcomes Kressler, Wolff, & Miller
Tuesday morning marked the start of the grand reopening week for Kressler, Wolff, & Miller (KWM), beginning with a ribbon cutting. Around 10:30 AM, guests arrived in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 11:00 AM, giving them time to talk and get to know the staff at KWM. Kristine Bush, Chief of Staff from Senator Mario Scavello's office, awarded KWM a Certificate of Recognition, commending them for the investment in the community and their strengthening of the local economy. "Your presence provides quality insurance at a reasonable price for residents throughout the Pocono region," said Bush. "We want to congratulate you and your team, thank you so much for having us, and thank you for bringing your business here to Monroe County."
WNEP-TV 16
Paddling the river | Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It's the longest river on the entire east coast, and it just so happens to run right through our backyard. We'll head Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to 1989 when Mike Stevens canoed the Susquehanna River.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania Getaway
Pennsylvania is brimming with gorgeous accommodation options. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by forest land to cabins up in the mountains, our beautiful state makes for a unique getaway.
WNEP-TV 16
A dry spell for local farmers in Luzerne County
Farms and gardens that saw rain in Luzerne County certainly needed it. One farm in Harding says it's already too little, too late.
Times News
Schuylkill County teacher on target at archery tournament
A Schuylkill County elementary school teacher was on the mark at a recent archery competition. Amy Bachert, a fourth-grade teacher at St. Jerome’s Regional School in Rush Township, placed third twice at the International Bowhunting Organization’s World Championship at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County. “It was...
Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination
A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bride left without wedding venue, half of deposit after Bucks County restaurant suddenly closes
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is working to get results for a bride left without a wedding venue and half of her deposit -- more than $4,000. The frustrating ordeal began when a Bucks County restaurant suddenly closed without explanation.Water's Edge is still closed Monday night more than a week after the bride learned her wedding would have to happen somewhere else. She says she called the owner several times with no response. Now, she's worried she is never going to get her money back, and may even have to cancel her wedding. "I went to make my last payment and I...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside FD Market's New Easton Location
FD Market is popping up everywhere—literally and figuratively. In addition to their Emmaus storefront, they’ve opened another shop in Easton. And you can find their mobile market at the Easton Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Sundays as well as at other markets and events on a pop-up basis (follow along on social for details!). And while there are currently no plans for a third location, FD Market will continue to visit new cities in the hopes of providing the entire Valley with sustainable goods.
WNEP-TV 16
Wham Cam: Largest body of liquid water in the solar system?
SCRANTON, Pa. — Joe was "underwater water" at the Electric City Aquarium in Scranton. He wants to know where in the solar system is there more liquid water than Earth, or is it a trick question? Find out the answer in this week's Wham Cam. See more great Wham...
Times News
Animal shelters lap up donations
Tom Connors is greeted by barks and wagging tails when he gets to work. The former Weatherly mayor is director of the Carbon County Animal Shelter. The dogs call the shelter home until they find their forever homes. The shelter, at 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, provides food, shelter, grooming, veterinary...
Nursing home workers at Easton facility, 24 others in Pa. send out strike notice
Nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in the state voted Monday to send unfair labor practice strike notices for the companies’ failures to provide information about agency staffing and costs, and for not bargaining in good faith. SEIU Healthcare PA, a union that represents health care...
skooknews.com
Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley
Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back
MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
Curious Teen Learns the Hard Way That Wildlife Is Called Wild for a Reason
A Bucks County teen learned the hard way that despite the mnemonics about snake colors — red on yellow, deadly fellow… or is that yellow on red? — sometimes it’s best to leave them alone. Michael Tanenbaum reported for PhillyVoice on her dangerous encounter. Audrey Weir,...
Comments / 0