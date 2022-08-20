ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Times News

West End Fair has something for everyone

West End Fair attendees were treated to a brilliant sunset Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds in Gilbert after two days of rain showers. Today’s special events include: The Joey Vincent Show on the main stage at 3 and 4:30 p.m.; a senior program on the main stage at 5:30 p.m.; McElligott School of Irish Dance, bandshell at 6 p.m.; Junk Car Races in the arena at 7 p.m.; and The Main Street Cruisers on the main stage at 7 and 8:30 p.m.
GILBERT, PA
CBS Philly

Bride left without wedding venue, half of deposit after Bucks County restaurant suddenly closes

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is working to get results for a bride left without a wedding venue and half of her deposit -- more than $4,000. The frustrating ordeal began when a Bucks County restaurant suddenly closed without explanation.Water's Edge is still closed Monday night more than a week after the bride learned her wedding would have to happen somewhere else. She says she called the owner several times with no response. Now, she's worried she is never going to get her money back, and may even have to cancel her wedding. "I went to make my last payment and I...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination

A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Fundraiser held for family displaced by fatal fire

A fundraiser was held Sunday at the Don Laine Campground in Palmerton to raise money for Marcy and Jay Zelinsky and their family. An Aug. 9 fire destroyed the double home at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave. The Zelinsky family lived at 133 and were away on vacation at the time.
PALMERTON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax

Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Times News

West End Fair opens with parade, crowning of 2022 fair queen

The West End Fair opened for its 100th time Sunday, with a parade and other celebrations. Brianna Shupp was named fair queen, with 18-year-old Sophia Alcamo as the princess. The fair, originally named the Monroe County Agricultural Society, was first held at Weir Lake on Thursday, Sept. 2, 1920. Eldred,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Wham Cam: Largest body of liquid water in the solar system?

SCRANTON, Pa. — Joe was "underwater water" at the Electric City Aquarium in Scranton. He wants to know where in the solar system is there more liquid water than Earth, or is it a trick question? Find out the answer in this week's Wham Cam. See more great Wham...
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

The West End Fair Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary

The West End Fair returns to Gilbert, celebrating its 100th anniversary. The West End Fair officially opened on Sunday, August 21, at 2:00 pm. However, the busy opening day kicked off before the doors even opened with Quarter Midget Racing in the main arena at 11:00 am. The 100th Anniversary Parade throughout the fairgrounds began at 2:30 pm, followed by the Opening Ceremony and Queen Crowing at 3:00 pm.
GILBERT, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Inside FD Market's New Easton Location

FD Market is popping up everywhere—literally and figuratively. In addition to their Emmaus storefront, they’ve opened another shop in Easton. And you can find their mobile market at the Easton Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Sundays as well as at other markets and events on a pop-up basis (follow along on social for details!). And while there are currently no plans for a third location, FD Market will continue to visit new cities in the hopes of providing the entire Valley with sustainable goods.
EASTON, PA

