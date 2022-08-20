Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
West End Fair has something for everyone
West End Fair attendees were treated to a brilliant sunset Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds in Gilbert after two days of rain showers. Today’s special events include: The Joey Vincent Show on the main stage at 3 and 4:30 p.m.; a senior program on the main stage at 5:30 p.m.; McElligott School of Irish Dance, bandshell at 6 p.m.; Junk Car Races in the arena at 7 p.m.; and The Main Street Cruisers on the main stage at 7 and 8:30 p.m.
Bride left without wedding venue, half of deposit after Bucks County restaurant suddenly closes
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is working to get results for a bride left without a wedding venue and half of her deposit -- more than $4,000. The frustrating ordeal began when a Bucks County restaurant suddenly closed without explanation.Water's Edge is still closed Monday night more than a week after the bride learned her wedding would have to happen somewhere else. She says she called the owner several times with no response. Now, she's worried she is never going to get her money back, and may even have to cancel her wedding. "I went to make my last payment and I...
WNEP-TV 16
A dry spell for local farmers in Luzerne County
Farms and gardens that saw rain in Luzerne County certainly needed it. One farm in Harding says it's already too little, too late.
Pa. plans to pump $1.5 million into popular state forest destination
A widely popular state forest destination, the Seven Tubs Recreation Area, is about to see an infusion of $1.5 million in infrastructure improvements. The 123-acre recreation area in Pinchot State Forest, Luzerne County, features seven distinct and dramatic potholes along Wheelbarrow Run, a tributary of Laurel Run. The potholes were formed by flowing glacial meltwater that eroded the “tubs” into the sandstone bedrock.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Fundraiser held for family displaced by fatal fire
A fundraiser was held Sunday at the Don Laine Campground in Palmerton to raise money for Marcy and Jay Zelinsky and their family. An Aug. 9 fire destroyed the double home at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave. The Zelinsky family lived at 133 and were away on vacation at the time.
Pa. winery, brewery has built reputation as a place to visit and relax
Ellie and Gary Toczko opened Nimble Hill Winery in 2007, taking a piece of land that had historically been an orchard and dairy farm and eventually planting 10 acres of vines. In time, they added the brewery, one of the first if not THE first to produce both in the state, the start of a trend that has picked up momentum over the past few years as an increasing number of Pa. wineries make multiple products.
Man sentenced in hot oil assault in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time at least 15 months behind bars for an attack involving hot oil in Lackawanna County. Richard Charkowsky was sentenced Tuesday. Last year, he was frying potatoes at a home in Thornhurst Township. He offered some to the victim, who declined.
Times News
West End Fair opens with parade, crowning of 2022 fair queen
The West End Fair opened for its 100th time Sunday, with a parade and other celebrations. Brianna Shupp was named fair queen, with 18-year-old Sophia Alcamo as the princess. The fair, originally named the Monroe County Agricultural Society, was first held at Weir Lake on Thursday, Sept. 2, 1920. Eldred,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEP-TV 16
Wham Cam: Largest body of liquid water in the solar system?
SCRANTON, Pa. — Joe was "underwater water" at the Electric City Aquarium in Scranton. He wants to know where in the solar system is there more liquid water than Earth, or is it a trick question? Find out the answer in this week's Wham Cam. See more great Wham...
WNEP-TV 16
Monroe County fire company and township at odds over fire service
Tobyhanna Township Vol. Fire Company pulled themselves out of service over a fire ordinance dispute.It allows the township to have more control over the fire company.
wlvr.org
‘Strong slice of the food service pie’: Two diners set to join Lehigh Valley’s restaurant roster
More helpings of an American classic are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley. Diners, those brightly lit destinations for coffee, conversation and comfort food that won’t break the bank, are expanding their regional reach with two new iterations set to open in the coming weeks. Jordan Pkwy Diner, a...
WNEP-TV 16
Paddling the river | Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — It's the longest river on the entire east coast, and it just so happens to run right through our backyard. We'll head Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to 1989 when Mike Stevens canoed the Susquehanna River.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Ever Poconos Comedy Festival This Weekend
Poconos Comedy Festival is a weekend-long event bringing people together through the power of laughter. This event is a time for celebrating comedy, laughter, and community, so don't miss out.
Curious Teen Learns the Hard Way That Wildlife Is Called Wild for a Reason
A Bucks County teen learned the hard way that despite the mnemonics about snake colors — red on yellow, deadly fellow… or is that yellow on red? — sometimes it’s best to leave them alone. Michael Tanenbaum reported for PhillyVoice on her dangerous encounter. Audrey Weir,...
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
The West End Fair Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary
The West End Fair returns to Gilbert, celebrating its 100th anniversary. The West End Fair officially opened on Sunday, August 21, at 2:00 pm. However, the busy opening day kicked off before the doors even opened with Quarter Midget Racing in the main arena at 11:00 am. The 100th Anniversary Parade throughout the fairgrounds began at 2:30 pm, followed by the Opening Ceremony and Queen Crowing at 3:00 pm.
What’s With This Strange Red Hand Print Showing up on Sussex County Storefronts?
VERNON, NJ – If you have been out to a restaurant or business in Sussex...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside FD Market's New Easton Location
FD Market is popping up everywhere—literally and figuratively. In addition to their Emmaus storefront, they’ve opened another shop in Easton. And you can find their mobile market at the Easton Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Sundays as well as at other markets and events on a pop-up basis (follow along on social for details!). And while there are currently no plans for a third location, FD Market will continue to visit new cities in the hopes of providing the entire Valley with sustainable goods.
Police searching for suspects in Monroe County shooting
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police in Monroe County are searching for two people after shots were fired in Stroudsburg two weeks ago. Police say Kylan Coombs and Alexandra Hidalgo, along with a third person had an altercation with another man outside a bar in the borough on August 7. Police...
Comments / 0