kymkemp.com

Hazel is Looking for a Loving Home

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Hazel. I am a female, black and brown Australian...
kymkemp.com

Arcata Would Like to Remind You to Put Your Dog on a Leash

August is National Dog Month – celebrate by leashing up on walks! The City of Arcata has numerous parks and trails for four-legged companions and their human friends to enjoy. The City would like to remind dog walkers that Arcata has a leash law (Arcata Municipal Code Sections 10008 and 10615) that encompasses all public parks, including all trails in the Arcata Community Forest and the Arcata Marsh and Wildlife Sanctuary.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Polly is Playful and Loving and So Excited To Meet You!’

This information is provided by phshelter.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At : Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description : My name is Polly. I am a spayed female, black and tan...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(VIDEO) Legendary Humboldt Cell Phone Salesman Corky Cornwell Has Died

Corky Cornwell, the beloved, often-deafening local television cell phone pitchman who starred in countless in-your-face television commercials promoting “free phone” deals at his Redwood Coast Cellular stores, has passed away. He was 79 years old. Cornwell was well into his working life when he found the calling most...
kymkemp.com

Local Sportfishing Boat Rescues Man in Humboldt Bay

Yesterday morning, the crew of one of Humboldt Bay’s sportfishing boats, The Reel Steel, rescued a man from the cold, salty waters near Snyder Dock. According to Captain Tim Klassen, “We left the dock a little later than normal about 7:30. We were headed down the Bay.” The fog sat in thick that morning and blurred the contours of what they saw. So when they saw something bobbing in the water, Klassen told us, “We thought it was a seal…and, then we thought it might be a log.”
kymkemp.com

MET Is Serving Warrants in SoHum This Morning

Humboldt County’s Marijuana Enforcement Team is in Southern Humboldt county this morning serving search warrants, confirmed Samantha Karges spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department. According to one person who saw the convoy, there are six vehicles. Both the Sheriff’s Department and California Fish and Wildlife vehicles were involved. A...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

$10,000 Reward for Missing 60-Year-Old in Trinity County

A $10,000 reward is now being offered for a 60-year-old man who went missing near Weaverville. In June, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department reported that Frederick “Kevin” Montes was likely traveling on foot and possibly carrying a greyish backpack. Today, the following press release from the Trinity...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Join the Humboldt Arts Council for First Saturday Night Arts Alive! on September 3rd

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. Ingrid Nickelsen Trust Juried Exhibition: Celebrating 15 Years of Ingrid Nickelsen’s Legacy. This exhibition, the first all-women juried exhibition at the Morris Graves Museum of Art, pays homage to Ingrid Nickelsen and to the legacy she created in support of women artists in Humboldt County. View works by Humboldt County Women Artists selected by Juror Joan Gold. The Trust will be awarding six thousand dollars in prize money to artists participating in the juried show during an awards ceremony prior to Arts Alive on Saturday, August 6, at 5:30 pm.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka’s Visitor Center is Moving to the Heart of Old Town

LoCO caught a glimpse of what appears to be the city’s new visitor center while meandering through Old Town Eureka this week. As it turns out, the Eureka Visitor Center, currently located within the Clarke Museum, is in the process of moving into the historic D.C. McDonald Building smack dab in the heart of Old Town. We asked if we could take a peek at the new digs but city staff politely turned us down and advised eager onlookers such as ourselves to wait for the big reveal this fall.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

FIRE UPDATE: 27,408 Acres Burned as of This Morning; Northeast Corner of Campbell Fire Still Troublesome

Press release from management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,408 acres with 80% containment and 1,694 personnel assigned to the incident.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Claim of Excessive Force Made Against Hoopa Tribal Police Officers

On Saturday, August 13, Hoopa Tribal Police Officers arrested a Mr. Floyd Jones III for the violation of Tribal Ordinance, Title 43 Loitering/Trespassing at the Casino/Supermarket parking lot. Claims have been made of excessive force by the officers. It should be noted that the Officers in question are Tribal Officers.
kymkemp.com

Accidental Discharge of a Firearm Sends Woman to Hospital

We received reports of a gunshot victim in Myers Flat during the early morning hours of August 23rd. We reached out to Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, Samantha Karges, for comment. Karges stated the following via email:. At about 2:30 a.m. today, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

CHP Hosting a Recruitment Seminar at CR This Saturday, August 27th

The California Highway Patrol will be hosting a recruitment seminar on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at College of the Redwoods. This open house will highlight the many career opportunities the CHP has to offer and will feature a physical fitness and motor officer demonstration. Weather permitting; there will be a CHP helicopter on site as well.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Humboldt Sunday Markets are Bustling

Sunday markets all over the county are in full bloom in this mid-to-end of August. Starting up this weekend is the new Blue Lake Sunday Market, which is on Sunday, Aug. 21 (and every Sunday through Sept. 25) from 1 to 5 p.m. and features a farmers market, live music, vendors and a bar. The Old Town Vintage Market in Eureka happens this Sunday, Aug. 21 (and every third Sunday of the month through October) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Redwood Retro. There,
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Todd William Bartleson, 1985-2022

Born in the evening of October 8, 1985 in Eureka and passed away in Fortuna the morning of July 30, 2022. Todd was a very well known and loved man. He had so many fun and funny stories to tell with his friends and family that always had him and everyone crying from laughter. He enjoyed watching the sun set and rise on Bear River Ridge, especially during hunting season. He had a love and passion to be in the mountains working with heavy equipment, ranch work, helping people with cattle or looking down his scope at the next buck for the freezer. Todd worked many different jobs but they all involved being out in the hills and traveling the countryside.
kymkemp.com

Tribal Police and HCSO Deputies Arrest Man With a Gun

This is a press release from the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be. On August 20, 2022, Officer N. Flores was responding as backup to Humboldt County Deputies on a man with a gun call incident on Shoemaker Road.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Latest Humboldt County COVID Statistics Released by Public Health

Humboldt County Public Health reported today 128 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 181 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Aug. 23. No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at...

