Born in the evening of October 8, 1985 in Eureka and passed away in Fortuna the morning of July 30, 2022. Todd was a very well known and loved man. He had so many fun and funny stories to tell with his friends and family that always had him and everyone crying from laughter. He enjoyed watching the sun set and rise on Bear River Ridge, especially during hunting season. He had a love and passion to be in the mountains working with heavy equipment, ranch work, helping people with cattle or looking down his scope at the next buck for the freezer. Todd worked many different jobs but they all involved being out in the hills and traveling the countryside.

1 DAY AGO