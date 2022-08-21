I reached Aden, the temporary capital of Yemen, in the second week of March 2015. Missiles shook the city from all sides. Houthi militias bombed the presidential palace, where President Hadi was holed up. Army tanks trundled down the main streets. On 23 March, the decision to go to war was made; diplomats and international employees left Sana’a, Yemen’s largest city, while foreign embassies closed their doors and evacuated their personnel. Leaders of political parties departed the country with their families. I said farewell to some of them in good faith. I didn’t think that – having sensed the war was coming – they had decided to flee and leave us to our fate.

