Iran — a Putin ally — is gearing up to replace Russia's oil market share in Europe amid renewed nuclear deal talks
Iran's state oil producer will pursue customers in countries including Greece, Italy, Spain, and Turkey once sanctions are eased, per Bloomberg.
Tropical Storm Ma-on makes landfall in southern China
HONG KONG (AP) — Tropical Storm Ma-on made landfall in southern China’s Guangdong province on Thursday after bringing rain and stiff winds to Hong Kong, where the stock market was closed for the morning session due to the storm. Residents of coastal areas around the city of Maoming were urged to stay away from the shore Thursday morning as the typhoon arrived at 10:30 a.m. (0230 GMT). The Guangdong Meteorological Public Service Center said Ma-on was packing sustained winds of 118 kilometers (73 miles) per hour and moving slowly northwest at about 25 kilometers (15 miles) per hour. Ma-on is expected to weaken as it moves inland toward the Guangxi region, Yunnan province and northern Vietnam.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record
A crippling drought exacerbated by a record heat wave has spread out across half of China and reached the normally frigid Tibetan Plateau, according to official data released ahead of more searing temperatures on Thursday. A chart from the National Climate Centre showed Wednesday that swathes of southern China -- including the Tibetan Plateau -- were experiencing "severe" to "extraordinary" drought conditions.
‘They robbed me of my children’: Yemen’s war victims tell their stories
I reached Aden, the temporary capital of Yemen, in the second week of March 2015. Missiles shook the city from all sides. Houthi militias bombed the presidential palace, where President Hadi was holed up. Army tanks trundled down the main streets. On 23 March, the decision to go to war was made; diplomats and international employees left Sana’a, Yemen’s largest city, while foreign embassies closed their doors and evacuated their personnel. Leaders of political parties departed the country with their families. I said farewell to some of them in good faith. I didn’t think that – having sensed the war was coming – they had decided to flee and leave us to our fate.
Togo achieves ‘major feat’ of eradicating four neglected tropical diseases
WHO hails west African country as first in world to stamp out Guinea worm, lymphatic filariasis, sleeping sickness and trachoma
