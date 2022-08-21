Read full article on original website
Could harvesting rain help reduce water shortages in the UK?
When it comes to reducing water shortages in the UK, one idea scarcely gets mentioned: rainwater harvesting. Rainwater can be drained off roofs and collected in storage tanks, which can be as simple as using a water butt fitted to a drainage pipe, and then used for watering gardens. The...
How hyper-local forecasts can improve safety on mountains
New models explain conditions that led to 21 runners dying at China event, and could help improve accuracy of future forecasts
Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record
A crippling drought exacerbated by a record heat wave has spread out across half of China and reached the normally frigid Tibetan Plateau, according to official data released ahead of more searing temperatures on Thursday. A chart from the National Climate Centre showed Wednesday that swathes of southern China -- including the Tibetan Plateau -- were experiencing "severe" to "extraordinary" drought conditions.
Togo achieves ‘major feat’ of eradicating four neglected tropical diseases
WHO hails west African country as first in world to stamp out Guinea worm, lymphatic filariasis, sleeping sickness and trachoma
