A determined optimist since arrival, now captain Garrett Nelson hopes to help lead Huskers to brighter days
Garrett Nelson has without fail had that let's-do-that-ride-one-more-time quality as long as we've known him. From teenager Husker recruit motivated by anyone who saw him as a Nebraska scholarship overreach to mullet-wearing commit angling across the field on his lonesome to introduce himself to Ndamukong Suh. The latter may not...
NebraskaTV
Big Red Rundown: Nine Huskers awarded Blackshirts
LINCOLN, Neb — In true Nebraska Football tradition, the first set of Blackshirts have been handed out ahead of the Huskers' season opener in Ireland. Myles Farmer, Garrett Nelson, Colton Feist, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, Quinton Newsome, Marques Burford, Caleb Tannor and Ty Robinson have all received those honorary jerseys.
fox42kptm.com
Blackshirts have new energy as Huskers land in Ireland for season opener
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska football team landed in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against Northwestern this Saturday at Aviva Stadium. With a new college football season once again upon us, Husker fans will be hoping the team can finally get back to winning ways after some dubbed last seasons squad as "the best 3-9 team ever."
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Volleyball announces team captains
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its three team captains for the 2022 season on Tuesday: senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2021, and she received first-team AVCA North All-Region and...
KETV.com
Husker fans, "Flat Herbie" arrive in Ireland for the big game
OMAHA, Neb. — Husker fans filed through Eppley Airfield Monday, dressed in a combination of red and green as they made their way to Dublin for Saturday's Nebraska-Northwestern game. "It's going to be the most fantastic trip ever," said Robert Foster as he and his wife Diana prepared to...
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout Streak News
Nebraska football's incredible sellout streak will continue into the 2022 season. On Monday afternoon, Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts announced that the first three home games of the 2022 season have already sold out. The games come against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).
3 News Now
WATCH: Nebraska head coach Frost having some fun before Huskers head to Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Before the Nebraska football team left for Ireland on Monday, Huskers head coach Scott Frost had some fun sliding down the hand rail on the steps at Memorial Stadium. A camera caught the head coach before the Big Red took off for Dublin. Nebraska faces...
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
NebraskaTV
Aurora seeks championship revenge in new class
AURORA, Neb. — As part of the many changes to football classifications in 2022, Aurora will dropping down from Class B to C-1 this fall. "We're excited," said senior Jack Allen. "We all know we can compete in Class B but Class [C-1] brings new challenges. It's not gonna be a cake walk. Class [C-1] has competition too."
Corn Nation
Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule
One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
KSNB Local4
Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
1011now.com
Kicks for Kids providing shoes for elementary school students in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since 2011, Kicks for Kids in Nebraska has donated more than 4,500 pairs of shoes for children in need. After starting collections for just three schools, it has now grown to 20+ in Lincoln and the surrounding areas. “We’ll get letters back from the teacher and...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Through struggles, Lincoln women business owners find success
That never happened. On that day, Jensen, a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, sold hardly anything. One car pulled up to her tent, but instead of asking about Jensen’s products, the driver asked if she was selling bottled water. It reached the point where Jensen was walking up...
beckersasc.com
Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates
Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
news8000.com
Chapter 1: In Sydney’s name — The disappearance of Sydney Loofe | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles is a show that shares true crime stories through readings of newspaper articles and interviews with the journalists who reported on the stories. You can go back into the archives to find more stories we’ve presented, but for this set of episodes we’ll be traveling...
Kearney Hub
Lincoln's 'Crazy flower lady' loves her ever-growing lily collection
Jackie Shores concedes there is reason for husband Shawn to call her that crazy flower lady. In the past 10 years, her lily collection has grown from 16 to 114. Her biggest haul was 30 in one season. This year, hampered by hand surgery, she was disappointed to add just 14.
1011now.com
UPDATE: Dog rescued, extensive damage to northwest Lincoln home after fire
A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. For Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, it seems to be a case of deja vu, as another attempt to...
York News-Times
Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
KSNB Local4
Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair
Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
