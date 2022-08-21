ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

Big Red Rundown: Nine Huskers awarded Blackshirts

LINCOLN, Neb — In true Nebraska Football tradition, the first set of Blackshirts have been handed out ahead of the Huskers' season opener in Ireland. Myles Farmer, Garrett Nelson, Colton Feist, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, Quinton Newsome, Marques Burford, Caleb Tannor and Ty Robinson have all received those honorary jerseys.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Blackshirts have new energy as Huskers land in Ireland for season opener

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska football team landed in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against Northwestern this Saturday at Aviva Stadium. With a new college football season once again upon us, Husker fans will be hoping the team can finally get back to winning ways after some dubbed last seasons squad as "the best 3-9 team ever."
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Volleyball announces team captains

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its three team captains for the 2022 season on Tuesday: senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2021, and she received first-team AVCA North All-Region and...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Lexington, NE
City
York, NE
Local
Nebraska Football
York, NE
Sports
KETV.com

Husker fans, "Flat Herbie" arrive in Ireland for the big game

OMAHA, Neb. — Husker fans filed through Eppley Airfield Monday, dressed in a combination of red and green as they made their way to Dublin for Saturday's Nebraska-Northwestern game. "It's going to be the most fantastic trip ever," said Robert Foster as he and his wife Diana prepared to...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout Streak News

Nebraska football's incredible sellout streak will continue into the 2022 season. On Monday afternoon, Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts announced that the first three home games of the 2022 season have already sold out. The games come against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
NebraskaTV

Aurora seeks championship revenge in new class

AURORA, Neb. — As part of the many changes to football classifications in 2022, Aurora will dropping down from Class B to C-1 this fall. "We're excited," said senior Jack Allen. "We all know we can compete in Class B but Class [C-1] brings new challenges. It's not gonna be a cake walk. Class [C-1] has competition too."
AURORA, NE
Corn Nation

Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule

One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Airplanes from across the nation to displayed at Hastings Airport

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The skies above Hastings will be booming with antique planes of all kinds this weekend. The Hastings Municipal Airport is playing host to the Nebraska Chapter of the Antique Airplane Association’s 41st Annual Fly-in Saturday. While the event has been going on through the summer, this one is expected to be have more planes on display than usual.
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nebraskanewsservice.net

Through struggles, Lincoln women business owners find success

That never happened. On that day, Jensen, a student at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, sold hardly anything. One car pulled up to her tent, but instead of asking about Jensen’s products, the driver asked if she was selling bottled water. It reached the point where Jensen was walking up...
LINCOLN, NE
beckersasc.com

Gastroenterologist joins Nebraska's General Surgery Associates

Lincoln, Neb.-based General Surgery Associates added a surgeon to its team, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported Aug. 21. Gastroenterologist Weston Keller, MD, is joining the practice, the report said. He provides laparoscopic and robotic procedures and is a member of the American Hernia Society and the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

UPDATE: Dog rescued, extensive damage to northwest Lincoln home after fire

A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. For Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, it seems to be a case of deja vu, as another attempt to...
York News-Times

Leaders tout diverse mix of attractions at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND — Executive Director Bill Ogg feels good about this year’s Nebraska State Fair, which opens Friday. “It’s my job to be the cheerleader for the fair," Ogg said. "But I am genuinely excited about this year’s fair.”. Concerns about social gatherings due to COVID-19...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair

Clear the Shelters: Hattie the Akita mix spends half of her life at the shelter. Hattie is a 2 1/2 year old Akita mix staying at Heartland Pet Connection in Hastings. She has been there for around a year and a half. Updated: 7 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
HASTINGS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy