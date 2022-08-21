Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Vaccine
Ed ( My significant other half) is in the process of making his 3rd, appointment, for the Pfizer third dose. He is now 6 months and two weeks past his second dose. He is also HIV negative, but will also be 70 in a few days. Current Meds ; Viramune...
Multiple Side-effects
I’m new here so if i’m in the wrong section please move or delete it. Been hiv positive since May 2011 and have had several different meds to treat my HIV but they all gave me multiple and severe side-effects. I am without treatment because of this and...
Lenacapavir capsid inhibitor (GS-6207) - CAPELLA trial
An update and good results from the Lenacapavir Capella trial. POZ.com full writeup https://www.poz.com/article/lenacapavir-shows-promise-longacting-hiv-treatment-prevention. Lenacapavir, the first HIV capsid inhibitor, led to viral load reductions in 88% of people who had received several prior antiretroviral medications and had multidrug-resistant virus, according to Gilead Sciences. Researchers are also evaluating lenacapavir as...
