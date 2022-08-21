Read full article on original website
Big Red Rundown: Nine Huskers awarded Blackshirts
LINCOLN, Neb — In true Nebraska Football tradition, the first set of Blackshirts have been handed out ahead of the Huskers' season opener in Ireland. Myles Farmer, Garrett Nelson, Colton Feist, Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich, Quinton Newsome, Marques Burford, Caleb Tannor and Ty Robinson have all received those honorary jerseys.
Blackshirts have new energy as Huskers land in Ireland for season opener
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska football team landed in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against Northwestern this Saturday at Aviva Stadium. With a new college football season once again upon us, Husker fans will be hoping the team can finally get back to winning ways after some dubbed last seasons squad as "the best 3-9 team ever."
Nebraska Volleyball announces team captains
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska volleyball program announced its three team captains for the 2022 season on Tuesday: senior outside hitter Madi Kubik, senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez. Kubik was an AVCA third-team All-American in 2021, and she received first-team AVCA North All-Region and...
Memorial built to honor those lives lost to cancer
WOOD RIVER, NEB. — Eagles wings to live on forever—that’s the idea behind a new memorial in Wood River to honor those lives lost to cancer. “He was a vibrant farmer and cattle feeder in the area," said Steve Spiehs, an industrial arts teacher at North West High School in Grand Island.
Farming Today with KRVN, August 24, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Farmland prices, equipment sales decline in monthly index. - W.D. Farr Scholarship program seeking applications for graduate students in beef industry. - Nebraska Environmental Trust funds eight research projects at Nebraska.
GIPS releases statement regarding student support, books available in schools
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools sent a statement out Wednesday about books available at the libraries in schools along with student support. The letter comes after heated conversations from other organizations and people on Twitter and radio airwaves over what books are available in school libraries in Nebraska.
PETA calls for livestream of JBS operations, alleges animal mistreatment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — JBS is under scrutiny from PETA as officials are calling on the company to livestream video of its operations. PETA said they have received federal reports about a JBS worker using a paddle to strike two cows numerous times in February. In January, PETA said a federal agent observed a water trough between two pens filled with solid ice, leaving no available water for the animals, and over 500 cows were found without water last August.
Discrimination lawsuit brought by former LPD officer against City of Lincoln dismissed
LINCOLN, Neb. — A discrimination lawsuit brought by a former Lincoln Police officer against the City of Lincoln has been dismissed. According to Lancaster County District Court records, on Monday, a judge granted a motion by the city to dismiss the lawsuit filed in January by former LPD officer Erin Spilker alleging sexual harassment and discrimination.
Hall County names deputy election commissioner
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One of Nebraska's biggest counties has one of the smallest election offices, but now Hall County has named a deputy election commissioner. Becky Rosenlund of Grand Island was named for the position Wednesday. She is currently serving in an advisory board member on the Northwest...
