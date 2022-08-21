Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Removal of Tenant Farmer’s House Planned at Lindbergh State Park in Little Falls
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hopes to remove the tenant farmer’s house at Charles A. Lindbergh State Park in Little Falls and is accepting comments through September 22nd on an environmental assessment worksheet regarding the project. The DNR is proposing to dismantle the structure and remove the debris...
lptv.org
A Lot of History to Discover on Downtown Brainerd Walking Tour
The City of Brainerd has been around since the 1800s, and with all of the city’s evolution and changes in that time, a lot of history was left behind to discover. That history prompted Visit Brainerd to create a Historic Downtown Brainerd Walking Tour. What you’ll see on the...
lptv.org
Triple T Farm in Mille Lacs Co. Welcomes Public to Learn About Alpacas
A multi-generational, family-owned farm in Mille Lacs County that raises and breeds alpacas recently welcomed the public for a family fun event with yard games, farm tours, vendor, and local fresh foods to purchase. Originally established in 2018, Triple T Farm in Foreston started out with five males and now...
knsiradio.com
Lindbergh State Park Tenant House Being Torn Down Pending Public Comment
(KNSI) – A damaged roof has exposed the farmer’s tenant house at Charles Lindbergh State Park to the elements. It is now in such bad condition that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the structure could pose a danger to visitors who are there to see nearby amenities. The agency has published an Environmental Assessment Worksheet that lays out plans to demolish the structure.
47th Annual Pantowners Car Show Fills Fairgrounds [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS -- The largest one-day car show and swap meet in the state returned to central Minnesota this weekend. The 47th annual Pantowners Car Show filled the Benton County Fairgrounds Sunday. Entrants in the car show were divided into 29 different classes based on make, model, age, and modifications.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Farm Honored For Sustainability
(KNSI) – Schlangen Dairy Farm was recently announced as winner of the 2022 Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award from the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. American Farm Bureau Federation says only four farms in the country received the honor. The Stearns County farm operates on 200 acres, including 60 cows. They have implemented 30 separate conservation practices, including using LED lighting in their facilities and planting cover crops.
lptv.org
Crow Wing Co. Explains Election Practices to Concerned Residents
With elections only a few months away, some Crow Wing County residents have been voicing their concerns about the reliability of electronic vote tabulators and have asked for votes to be hand-counted. County officials in turn have been trying to reassure the public on the integrity of their elections system.
fox9.com
4 big cats rescued from 'Tiger King' park now living in Minnesota
SANDSTONE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Four big cats rescued from the park made famous in the Netflix series "Tiger King" now call Minnesota home. The animals, including two white lions, a li-liger (lion crossed with liger), and a white tiger, are now at the Wild Cat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota.
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
voiceofalexandria.com
Motorcycle crash in Pope County injures man from west central Minnesota
(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend. According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
lptv.org
Level 3 Predatory Offender to Be Released in Brainerd
A Level 3 predatory offender is scheduled to be released next week and will be residing in the Brainerd area. According to a press release from the Brainerd Police Department, Jordan Michael Koloski, 36, will be released on Tuesday, August 30th and will move to a residence on the 100 block of Gillis Avenue in Brainerd.
willmarradio.com
Name of Clara City man hurt in motorcycle crash released
(Glenwood MN-) The state patrol has released the name of the Clara City man hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., 45-year-old Nathan Graves was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and he and his two teenaged passengers were not injured.
lptv.org
Cyclist Sustains Critical Injuries in Accident North of McGregor
A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Aitkin County yesterday and sent to the hospital with injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 60-year-old Charles Zila of McGregor sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday at 4:05 p.m in Shamrock Township. The report states that Zila was turning out of a gas station near Goshawk Street and went northbound on Highway 65. He reportedly swerved into the driving lane. A Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Devon Lindgren, 30, of Hibbing was also heading north on Highway 65 when he struck Zila.
valleynewslive.com
One hurt in motorcycle crash in Becker County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 46-year-old Minnesota man is recovering from his injuries following a motorcycle crash in Becker County. a Minnesota State Patrol report says John Warren, of Bluffton, was riding his motorcycle on highway 113 near Dr. Wallace Road in Forest Township. That is about 25...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person injured in semi crash near Roscoe in Stearns County
(Stearns County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person has been injured in a semi crash on County Road 16 near 263 Avenue in Zion Township, northwest of Roscoe in Stearns County. According to the report, a semi-tractor and trailer had gone into the ditch and rolled over. The...
The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic
Destruction from the 1886 tornado in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Credit: Brown & Riley, Minnesota Historical Society, Wikipedia public domain. Minnesota sits on the northern edge of some of the planet’s most intense and volatile weather. Tornadoes are the realization of all of nature’s fury coming together in one spot.
An Open Letter To The Awful Mom At The Waite Park Splash Pad [OPINION]
To the awful person at the Waite Park splash pad: Whatever is going on in your world and whatever problems you are dealing with in your personal life, please don't take it out on your kids. All children are a blessing and all children deserve love. I was at the...
Stolen Camper in Benton County; Arson in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting an arson that happened on the 1000 block 6th Avenue South where a fire was started in a tuck under garage in an apartment complex. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says similar activity happened earlier in the month. The Benton...
Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery
A suspect sought in connection with a bank robbery at American Heritage Bank in Clearwater, Minn. on Monday, Aug. 22. Source: Wright County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Clearwater, Minnesota are investigating a bank robbery. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday at the American...
Anoka County man, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge
An Anoka County man who was flying with his 18-year-old daughter crash-landed in a cornfield shortly after takeoff from the Cambridge Municipal Airport Tuesday night. The 40-year-old man and his daughter survived the crash-landing, which happened in a field on the 400 block of 309th Ave. NW, which is about a mile south of the Cambridge airport.
