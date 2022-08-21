(Glenwood MN-) The state patrol has released the name of the Clara City man hurt when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County Sunday. At 1:15 p.m., 45-year-old Nathan Graves was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital. The truck was driven by an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, and he and his two teenaged passengers were not injured.

CLARA CITY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO