$1.4M effort develops reusable sponges to soak up harmful chemicals from water

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
biztucson.com
UArizona Researchers Developing Reusable Sponges to Remove Toxins
A team of researchers from the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University is creating a regenerable method for removing stubborn toxins from drinking water – starting with store-bought sponges. University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University researchers are developing specialized, reusable sponges to remove a group of chemicals...
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson considering pay plan for Colorado River water
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Colorado River is failing much faster than anticipated which is one reason Tucson is rethinking its verbal agreement to leave a large portion of water it doesn’t need in Lake Mead rather than pump it to Tucson. Last May, the mayor and council...
TEP distributes free ice for hundreds still without power
Tusconans still without power today can pick up ice at Vista del Prado Park, 3250 S. Jessica Ave. starting at 11 a.m.
krwg.org
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
beckersspine.com
Building housing Arizona orthopedic practice purchased
Montecito Medical purchased the building fully occupied by Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute. The building is 10,270 square feet, and Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is there under a long-term lease, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Montecito. Tucson Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1994 and affiliated with Orthopedic Care Partners in 2021.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities detain armed suspect on University of Arizona campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities detained an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. At 10:26 a.m., the University of Arizona Police Department said the man was taken into custody and gave the all-clear. The suspect was captured near the UA student union,...
Phoenix New Times
Try These 5 Restaurants and Cafes in Tucson this Fall
It's back-to-school season and for University of Arizona students, classes started on August 22. For those new to Tucson, and those returning for another semester as a Wildcat, the restaurants, bars, and cafes of the Old Pueblo are ready and eager to serve. The food scene in Tucson is rooted...
Classmates of missing UA graduate student hoping for her safe return
29-year-old Jatel Agnihotri has been missing since splitting from friends at Zion National Park. Friends and classmates of the missing University of Arizona graduate student, are hopeful she is safe.
KOLD-TV
Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson
Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
kjzz.org
'The buffet is open': What to do when Arizona wildlife encroaches on your home
Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department got reports of a family of five bobcats living in a storm drain in a neighborhood park in north Phoenix — and decided to let them stay. Bears have been spotted near homes multiple times in Oro Valley of late,...
KOLD-TV
Thousands without power on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are without power in Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23. According to TEP’s outage map, the majority of the outages are near the Drexel Heights area and some are near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. As of...
biztucson.com
Tucson Airport Authority Encourages Residents to Get Their AZ Travel ID
Tucson International Airport is known for its convenient travel experience and the Tucson Airport Authority wants to ensure every departing passenger continues to enjoy that ease after the federal REAL ID deadline. A compliant ID will be required effective May 3, 2023. Beginning May 3, 2023, The Transportation Security Administration...
KOLD-TV
Free ‘First Shots’ course teaches gun safety to 1st-time firearm owners
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is offering a free course for first-time firearm owners. At “First Shots,” shooters of all ages can learn gun safety from certified coaches and experienced shooters. The University of Arizona WildGats Shooting Team will be teaching on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Local bars concern for safety after stabbing at O'Malley's Bar & Grill
On Saturday evening, a fight broke out between two people who were asked to leave O’Malley’s Bar & Grill, and an employee was stabbed according to Tucson police.
AZFamily
US Border Patrol agent saves infant from choking
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent’s quick response saved a 9-month-old infant from choking over the weekend. Tucson Sector agents were processing migrants at the Ajo Station around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when a Brazilian woman began signaling for help that her infant daughter was choking.
2 people Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Official reports from the Marana Police Department state that the crew responded to a single vehicle rollover on Sunday at around 10 AM. The incident reportedly took place close to Twin Peaks Road, between Oasis Road and Decker Drive.
KOLD-TV
Police at large scene at park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22. According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene. Authorities roped off...
12news.com
Iconic 'Strong-Arm' saguaro collapses in Arizona desert
MARANA, Ariz. — An iconic Arizona saguaro known as a symbol of the Sonoran Desert has fallen. The 40-foot cactus known as “Strong-Arm” fell over August 4 in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area, according to the Marana Parks and Recreation Department. Town officials said...
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman sentenced to two years for serial shoplifting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to shoplifting at several stores across Arizona. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Brittany Cannon was handed a two-year prison sentence as well as probation for five years. Cannon had earlier pleaded guilty to...
