ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

$1.4M effort develops reusable sponges to soak up harmful chemicals from water

By Emily Dieckman, College of Engineering
prescottenews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
biztucson.com

UArizona Researchers Developing Reusable Sponges to Remove Toxins

A team of researchers from the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University is creating a regenerable method for removing stubborn toxins from drinking water – starting with store-bought sponges. University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University researchers are developing specialized, reusable sponges to remove a group of chemicals...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

City of Tucson considering pay plan for Colorado River water

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Colorado River is failing much faster than anticipated which is one reason Tucson is rethinking its verbal agreement to leave a large portion of water it doesn’t need in Lake Mead rather than pump it to Tucson. Last May, the mayor and council...
TUCSON, AZ
krwg.org

Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West

A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Tucson, AZ
beckersspine.com

Building housing Arizona orthopedic practice purchased

Montecito Medical purchased the building fully occupied by Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute. The building is 10,270 square feet, and Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is there under a long-term lease, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Montecito. Tucson Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1994 and affiliated with Orthopedic Care Partners in 2021.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Authorities detain armed suspect on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities detained an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. At 10:26 a.m., the University of Arizona Police Department said the man was taken into custody and gave the all-clear. The suspect was captured near the UA student union,...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Try These 5 Restaurants and Cafes in Tucson this Fall

It's back-to-school season and for University of Arizona students, classes started on August 22. For those new to Tucson, and those returning for another semester as a Wildcat, the restaurants, bars, and cafes of the Old Pueblo are ready and eager to serve. The food scene in Tucson is rooted...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Chemicals#Drinking Water#The University Of Arizona#Uarizona
KOLD-TV

Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson

Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands without power on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are without power in Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23. According to TEP’s outage map, the majority of the outages are near the Drexel Heights area and some are near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. As of...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
biztucson.com

Tucson Airport Authority Encourages Residents to Get Their AZ Travel ID

Tucson International Airport is known for its convenient travel experience and the Tucson Airport Authority wants to ensure every departing passenger continues to enjoy that ease after the federal REAL ID deadline. A compliant ID will be required effective May 3, 2023. Beginning May 3, 2023, The Transportation Security Administration...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

US Border Patrol agent saves infant from choking

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent’s quick response saved a 9-month-old infant from choking over the weekend. Tucson Sector agents were processing migrants at the Ajo Station around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when a Brazilian woman began signaling for help that her infant daughter was choking.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police at large scene at park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22. According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene. Authorities roped off...
TUCSON, AZ
12news.com

Iconic 'Strong-Arm' saguaro collapses in Arizona desert

MARANA, Ariz. — An iconic Arizona saguaro known as a symbol of the Sonoran Desert has fallen. The 40-foot cactus known as “Strong-Arm” fell over August 4 in the Tortolita Preserve in the Dove Mountain area, according to the Marana Parks and Recreation Department. Town officials said...
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman sentenced to two years for serial shoplifting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to shoplifting at several stores across Arizona. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Brittany Cannon was handed a two-year prison sentence as well as probation for five years. Cannon had earlier pleaded guilty to...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy