Read full article on original website
Related
SignalsAZ
Top 10 Mints to Grow in Local Gardens
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares the top 10 mints to grow in your garden. He writes about the various types of mint plants with pictures to help identify the plants. Then he explains which mint is best for tea and cooking, which mint grows best in Prescott, which is strongest smelling, and the easiest type of mint to grow.
prescottenews.com
Watters Garden Center to host Frontier Rotary Grapes-4-Good Benefit on September 25
Wine flows and spirits lift as the gardens come alive at Watters Garden Center hosts Prescott Frontier Rotary’s 16th G4G benefit. On September 25, 5–8 pm, the garden center transforms into “A Garden Party,” with all proceeds going directly to Rotary community causes. Grapes-4-Good received an outpouring of support last year, raising more than $95,000. The top auction items this year are trips to Austria and Italy. See Pinterest Board of past Grapes-4-Good events.
prescottenews.com
Programs & Events for the Whole Family at Sharlot Hall Museum
From youth camps and Living History Adventure days to Sharlot’s Cellar and the Prescott Indian Art Market, the Sharlot Hall Museum has a lot to offer local communities as summer draws to a close. Sharlot’s Cellar, the Museum’s largest fundraiser of the year, happens this Saturday, August 27. Marketed...
SignalsAZ
Gary Denny and Grit. It’s in the Genes. So Are the Enchiladas | EP 001 Chasing Mythos
In this episode of Chasing Mythos on the CAST11 Podcast Network, we sit down with lifelong Prescott resident, entrepreneur and restaurant owner Gary Denny of El Charro Norté. Gary’s got stories….. From the 1500’s and Spanish aristocracy to the 1960’s and a Prescott boy playing in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
prescottenews.com
Fight Like a Cougar Campaign to Benefit Families of Young Cancer Victims – Chino Valley Youth Sports
[Editor’s Note: Two of the Chino Valley athletes are battling cancer this season and the Chino Valley Youth Sports organization is trying to help their families by alleviating some of the financial burdens they are dealing with so that they can focus on recovering and on each other. Here is Kevin’s story.]
AZFamily
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Press the “Rock” button on the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and just point the nose up the rock hill. You steer and the truck does the rest. It’s just one of the features you’ll find on the Tundra and it’s...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 22nd, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
prescottenews.com
New Director Takes the Helm of U of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension
The University of Arizona, Yavapai County Cooperative Extension welcomes Matt Halldorson as the new County Extension Director and Agriculture and Natural Resources (ANR) Agent as of July 25, 2022. Matt replaces Jeff Schalau, who retired in July 2021. As Extension Director, Matt supports 4-H Youth Development, STEM, Family Consumer and...
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott Seeks Participants for 2022 Veteran’s Day Parade
The City of Prescott is excited to announce that the 2022 Veterans Day Parade will be held in Downtown Prescott on Friday, November 11, 2022. Opening ceremonies will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the stage at the intersection of Cortez St. and Union St., with parade beginning at 11:00 a.m.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Blowout Wash Bridge Rehabilitation Project
Beginning on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), in partnership with the City of Cottonwood, will begin work to rehabilitate the bridge on Pima Street over Blowout Wash. The work will consist of the removal and replacement of the concrete bridge deck, railing, and paved approaches....
SignalsAZ
Prescott Provides PFAS and PFOS Results from Recent Testing
Following the discovery by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) of two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in two Prescott City wells in the airport area in early July, which were immediately turned off, the City requested that ADEQ sample the additional City production wells located in Chino Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
prescottenews.com
Police Seek Suspect in Retail Theft – Prescott Valley Police Department
The Prescott Valley Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the suspect of a theft that occurred at Walmart in Prescott Valley, AZ. On 8/15/2022 around 2:30PM an unknown male stole a woman’s wallet/handbag from a cart at Walmart in Prescott Valley. The wallet was leopard print, containing credit cards and personal identifying information of the victim.
SignalsAZ
Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 69 in Prescott Valley Aug. 23-25
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for north- and southbound lane closures on State Route 69 at the intersection of Prescott Country Club Boulevard and Fain Road (milepost 284) during the installation of a new traffic loop detection system. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 9...
prescottenews.com
Prescott City Council Names Connie Cantelme to Fill Vacant Seat Left by Jessica Hall
Prescott City Council has named Connie Cantelme as the appointee to fill the vacant seat left by former Councilwoman Jessica Hall in early July. Cantelme will serve through November 2023, when the remaining two years of the term will be filled by election. The appointment took place following a Workshop Session, where Council interviewed three applicants for the position. The Council voted 5-1, with Steve Sischka dissenting.
knau.org
Prescott appoints new city council member
The Prescott City Council has picked Connie Cantelme to fill a vacant seat. Cantelme will serve through November 2023 when the remaining two years of the term will be filled by election. She was selected out of 22 applicants and approved 5 to 1 by the council. The seat was...
Comments / 0