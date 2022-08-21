ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

SignalsAZ

Top 10 Mints to Grow in Local Gardens

This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares the top 10 mints to grow in your garden. He writes about the various types of mint plants with pictures to help identify the plants. Then he explains which mint is best for tea and cooking, which mint grows best in Prescott, which is strongest smelling, and the easiest type of mint to grow.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Watters Garden Center to host Frontier Rotary Grapes-4-Good Benefit on September 25

Wine flows and spirits lift as the gardens come alive at Watters Garden Center hosts Prescott Frontier Rotary’s 16th G4G benefit. On September 25, 5–8 pm, the garden center transforms into “A Garden Party,” with all proceeds going directly to Rotary community causes. Grapes-4-Good received an outpouring of support last year, raising more than $95,000. The top auction items this year are trips to Austria and Italy. See Pinterest Board of past Grapes-4-Good events.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Programs & Events for the Whole Family at Sharlot Hall Museum

From youth camps and Living History Adventure days to Sharlot’s Cellar and the Prescott Indian Art Market, the Sharlot Hall Museum has a lot to offer local communities as summer draws to a close. Sharlot’s Cellar, the Museum’s largest fundraiser of the year, happens this Saturday, August 27. Marketed...
PRESCOTT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 22nd, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

City of Prescott Seeks Participants for 2022 Veteran’s Day Parade

The City of Prescott is excited to announce that the 2022 Veterans Day Parade will be held in Downtown Prescott on Friday, November 11, 2022. Opening ceremonies will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the stage at the intersection of Cortez St. and Union St., with parade beginning at 11:00 a.m.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Blowout Wash Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Beginning on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT), in partnership with the City of Cottonwood, will begin work to rehabilitate the bridge on Pima Street over Blowout Wash. The work will consist of the removal and replacement of the concrete bridge deck, railing, and paved approaches....
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Provides PFAS and PFOS Results from Recent Testing

Following the discovery by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) of two PFAS chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) in two Prescott City wells in the airport area in early July, which were immediately turned off, the City requested that ADEQ sample the additional City production wells located in Chino Valley.
PRESCOTT, AZ
prescottenews.com

Police Seek Suspect in Retail Theft – Prescott Valley Police Department

The Prescott Valley Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the suspect of a theft that occurred at Walmart in Prescott Valley, AZ. On 8/15/2022 around 2:30PM an unknown male stole a woman’s wallet/handbag from a cart at Walmart in Prescott Valley. The wallet was leopard print, containing credit cards and personal identifying information of the victim.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 69 in Prescott Valley Aug. 23-25

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for north- and southbound lane closures on State Route 69 at the intersection of Prescott Country Club Boulevard and Fain Road (milepost 284) during the installation of a new traffic loop detection system. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 9...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott City Council Names Connie Cantelme to Fill Vacant Seat Left by Jessica Hall

Prescott City Council has named Connie Cantelme as the appointee to fill the vacant seat left by former Councilwoman Jessica Hall in early July. Cantelme will serve through November 2023, when the remaining two years of the term will be filled by election. The appointment took place following a Workshop Session, where Council interviewed three applicants for the position. The Council voted 5-1, with Steve Sischka dissenting.
PRESCOTT, AZ
knau.org

Prescott appoints new city council member

The Prescott City Council has picked Connie Cantelme to fill a vacant seat. Cantelme will serve through November 2023 when the remaining two years of the term will be filled by election. She was selected out of 22 applicants and approved 5 to 1 by the council. The seat was...
PRESCOTT, AZ

