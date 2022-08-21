Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Water deliveries halted to farmers in Oregon, California
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The Klamath Irrigation District in southern Oregon has reversed course and now says it has complied with a U.S. government order to stop delivering water to farmers in the drought-stricken area. The district's directors initially defied the federal government’s order to shut off water...
Post Register
Idaho is reporting the most active large fires in the country
According to a report from the National Interagency Fire Center, Idaho is reporting more active large wildfires than any other state in the country. Of the states currently reporting large fires, the only one that comes close to Idaho's 11 fires is Montana at 9. The other states include Oregon at 6, Alaska and California at 5 and Washington at 2. Utah, North Carolina, Wyoming and North Dakota all reported 1 large active fire.
Post Register
Idaho gold mine project starting further field exploration
A company seeking to mine gold west of Yellowstone National Park in the Kilgore gold deposit is starting further exploration activities as its current drilling operations remain in active litigation. Excellon Idaho Gold announced in a Monday news release it is beginning field exploration for potential additional mineralized zones at...
Post Register
How does Boise's hot summer stack up historically?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — People have felt the heat in the Treasure Valley, but it's not just a feeling. This year, Boise broke the record for the most triple digit days in a single summer. August 21 was Boise's 21st day of triple-digit temperatures, breaking the record of 20...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Idaho Business for Education releases report on health care worker shortage in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Business for Education (IBE) released a report on the worker shortage negatively impacting health care systems in Idaho, following a summit IBE held to find ways to address the problem. “This report explains why we have a worker shortage, the depth of that shortage...
Post Register
Opinion: Clear message on Idaho political aristocracy
I had the opportunity to attend the state Republican Party’s convention in Twin Falls last month. It was quite the learning experience for someone who has had no prior political involvement. Up until the recent turn of events, I had no desire to see behind the curtain of the political stage.
Post Register
New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
Post Register
Idaho Gov. Little to call special session of Legislature to sign tax cut bill, boost school funding
BOISE — Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to permanently cut income taxes for both individual and corporate filers, send every Idahoan who’s filed a state return a check for at least $300 in September to cope with inflation, and increase school funding permanently by $330 million a year plus $80 million for higher ed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Archuleta withdraws Senate candidacy
FORT HALL — Dave Archuleta has announced his withdrawal from the race for the Idaho Senate as the Democratic candidate for District 30 in the November general election. Archuleta announced his withdrawal from the race on Monday.
Post Register
Inmate who fled furlough arrested in Utah
An inmate of the Bonneville County Jail who fled after being released on court-ordered furlough has been arrested in Utah. Justin Gould, 28, reportedly fled Friday. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office put out a news release after he failed to return to the jail as scheduled.
Post Register
Opinion: Critchfield ponders ‘new culture’ for education
Debbie Critchfield of Oakley, the Republican candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, isn’t running against the two-term incumbent that she defeated in May’s primary election. But she makes it clear that, if elected, it will not be business as usual in Idaho’s Department of Education. Critchfield...
Comments / 0