969wsig.com
Dave Anthony’s Shenandoah County Fair Ticket Giveaway
Want to win your way to the Shenandoah County Fair? Listen Tuesday and Wednesday to Dave Anthony for your chance to win a pair of Gate admission tickets!. WSIG “Shenandoah County Fair Ticket Giveaway” Contest. – Listen weekdays during the contest window between 10am and 3pm for Dave...
‘It feels great to win!’ Manassas man wins nearly $900,000 playing Virginia Lottery
Cash 5 with EZ Match has a rolling jackpot that starts at $100,000. By the time House got his winning ticket, the jackpot had risen to $839,315. The winning numbers were drawn on Aug. 16 and when House checked his phone the next morning, he realized that he had won the jackpot.
pagevalleynews.com
Shifflett crowned fair queen
August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
Augusta Free Press
FlingGolf mania coming to the Valley with open tournament planned in Harrisonburg, McGaheysville
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Virginia FlingGolf Open will be played in Harrisonburg and McGaheysville on Oct. 22-23. FlingGolf is an emerging sport, with its first national tournament broadcast on ESPN2 in August 2022. The Virginia FlingGolf Open will be the...
pagevalleynews.com
Page Valley Fair celebrates 70 years with parade, rides, demo derby and Confederate Railroad
LURAY, Aug. 22 — While the 70th edition of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair officially kicked off on Saturday, fair activities get into full swing tonight as Monday features “Kid’s Night”. All school-aged children will be admitted FREE on Monday night, as well as...
cbs19news
Contract officially launches major broadband Internet service expansion project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of homes and businesses across the Thomas Jefferson Planning District will be able to access high-speed broadband Internet within the next three years. On Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced it has signed a contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and...
cbs19news
Virginia Festival of the Wheel coming up
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The fourth-annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel is coming up this weekend. The three-day event kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, with events like a cocktail reception, cars and coffee show, a road tour through Albemarle County, a gala at the Boar's Head Inn, and a Concours.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
969wsig.com
Tee Time with Dave & Chappy – Lakeview Golf Course
Another beautiful day as we found our way to Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg for another round of Tee Time. We played the Lake & Peak courses, with a desire to come back and play Mountain in the near future. While our game was so-so, the golf course was in excellent shape, even with the greens going through aeration. Learn more about this Valley gem…including the indoor simulator… and book your tee times today at http://lakeviewgolf.net. And do it soon as golfing at Lakeview during the Fall will fill up fast with those views!
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County taxpayers shocked by high personal property tax bill
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - People in one northern Virginia county are doing a double take when it comes to their personal property tax bill. Diane Pollard of Prince William County told FOX 5's Ayesha Khan Tuesday, that her tax bill is significantly higher than it was last year. Pollard...
Culpeper, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Eastern View High School football team will have a game with Culpeper County High School on August 24, 2022, 15:00:00. Eastern View High SchoolCulpeper County High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
tinyhousetalk.com
10-acre Tiny House Retreat Center in West Virginia
Tiny Haven is a tiny home and glamping retreat center outside of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The 10-acre property features two modern-farmhouse tiny homes, two renovated vintage airstreams, a stargazing glamping dome, and two glamping tents. Guests can enjoy hiking and biking trails, wineries, breweries, and river activities nearby. Learn more below!
WHSV
Audre King stepping down as West Luray Rec Center director
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Five years ago, Audre King founded the nonprofit Living Legacy and the West Luray Rec Center. Now that the center and its programs are well-established, King is stepping away from the role to focus on his work as a pastor. “It’s always been my desire that...
royalexaminer.com
Search for malicious wounding suspect leads to ‘soft lockdowns’ at A.S. Rhodes and 15th St. Diversified Minds location
Early Morning on August 23, 2022, the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and Diversified Minds was placed on soft lockdown while the Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual who had fled on foot and was wanted out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The white male, wearing blue shorts and a white tank top, was last seen running near A.S. Rhodes near Kesler Road. Out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, A.S. Rhodes Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
WTOP
Amazon hopes to build data center on 60 acres in Prince William Co.
Amazon is seeking to build a 900,000-square-foot data center on 60 acres of land in Prince William County, along Virginia Route 28 in Bristow. In its request for a rezoning and special use permit, Amazon is seeking to rezone what is currently wooded agricultural-use property between 11479 and 11540 Nokesville Rd., near Piper Lane, into a planned business district.
theburn.com
Sneak peek at upcoming Dolce & Ciabatta menu
Truly one of the great mysteries in Loudoun County has to be the plans for the upcoming Dolce & Ciabatta location on Fort Evans Road in Leesburg. The new restaurant has been in the works for more than two years with no word on when it will open. Despite that, we have new intel on what the menu will look like.
969wsig.com
Shenandoah National Park reinstates mandatory mask-wearing in park buildings
LURAY, Va. – You’ll need to mask up if you’re going to the Shenandoah National park and plan to spend any time indoors. Following National Park Service policy and CDC guidance, park officials announced Sunday that masks must be worn in all Shenandoah National Park buildings, today. The change is in response to high transmission rates in the area of the park.
northernvirginiamag.com
The New Chef at Haymarket’s Red House Tavern Is Shaking Up Hotel Dining
An Inn at Little Washington chef upends expectations at a hotel restaurant. When it came to taking his current job at Red House Tavern, chef Joel Valente was more than a little reluctant. “I was like, ‘I never ate at a Hilton Garden Inn, and I probably never will,’” he now recounts. Who would blame him? Hotel chains aren’t exactly known as bastions of culinary mastery. But that’s exactly what the Inn at Little Washington alum brings to the brand-new Haymarket lodging.
