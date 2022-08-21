Another beautiful day as we found our way to Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg for another round of Tee Time. We played the Lake & Peak courses, with a desire to come back and play Mountain in the near future. While our game was so-so, the golf course was in excellent shape, even with the greens going through aeration. Learn more about this Valley gem…including the indoor simulator… and book your tee times today at http://lakeviewgolf.net. And do it soon as golfing at Lakeview during the Fall will fill up fast with those views!

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO