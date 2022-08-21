Tips for 'surviving' back-to-school shopping

You see but don’t see the list for back-to-school items for your children. The children are saying what they would love to get for school: backpacks, iPads, fancy clothes, name-brand shoes, a car, and then you remember they don’t even have a job.

Parents, let’s get our thoughts together. Let’s hear and see the benefits of:

• Focus and concentration;

• Reducing stress and anxiety;

• Increasing empathy and compassion;

• Improving sleep; and

• Improving mood and happiness.

Before you do any back-to-school shopping you will need to find a quiet place that makes you feel calm. Set a time limit, start with 5 minutes and slowly add more minutes if needed.

Get in a comfortable position with good posture and relax your shoulders. Focus on taking deep breaths. Inhale and exhale fully, notice the air entering and exiting your body.

Take a mind trip while inhaling and exhaling: visit a beach, the aquarium, go fishing, do some painting or sewing, and then simply return to breathing in and out.

Now that we are fully relaxed, we are ready to tackle your back-to-school list.

Make a list of items needed for school. Shopping should be a bonding experience and not a chore, so let everyone know what their budget will be and share their list with them. And once you have the essentials you can always work on getting “wants” at a later time.

Maybe an aunt or grandparent will ask what your children need. You can share the item or items they need. Also, remember little “uplifting” bags for preteens and teens. These can contain wash cloths, soap, deodorant, tooth paste and feminine needs. Remember, your child doesn’t have to have everything that everyone else has.

Next, you need to remember that snacks are an important part of the school day. That’s because kids may have had free access to the refrigerator all summer long. Let your child help pick out healthy snacks such as apples, pretzels, carrots, broccoli and peppers. You will also need snack-size bags, plastic containers and ice packs.

Also, if you pack your child’s lunch make sure to pack water rather than sugar-sweetened drinks. Water is not only healthy and refreshing, if it spills, it won’t stain.

Finally, always pack moist hand wipes (lots of them), and paper towels or napkins.

Now we are ready to head to school. But before we do, here is a reminder of what foods need to remain chilled and what foods can be left at room temperature.

Foods that need to be chilled include:

• Deli meat or lunchmeat.

• Anything made with egg, tuna, chicken, ham, seafood (or other animal protein).

• Cheese, yogurt, and other dairy products.

• Cut up fruit and vegetables.

• Homemade fruit and vegetable dips.

Foods that can be left out include:

• Breads.

• Peanut butter sandwiches. (I cut them up to make it easier to eat.)

• Whole fruit. (Juicier fruits, like mango, oranges, kiwi, and others can get messy.)

• Dried fruit.

• Nuts and seeds. (I like to make my own trail mix.)

• Crackers and other dry packaged snacks. (I avoid anything that melts like chocolate.)

Pause, breathe, and position yourself. You got this. Smile at the grays; God says they are splendid. Focus on what needs you have at that moment, deal with them one at a time. Laugh at the future; remember who is holding it all.

For additional information on the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, contact the Pasquotank County Extension Center at 252-338-3954, or visit https://pasquotank.ces.ncsu.edu, or the EFNEP site https://www.ncefnep.org/.

Della Hicks is an adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program educator with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.