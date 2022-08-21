ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Bryant Holds Daughter Natalia’s Hand As They Return To Court: Photos

The second week of Vanessa Bryant‘s invasion-of-privacy trial against Los Angeles County kicked off on Monday (Aug. 22), with Kobe Bryant’s widow arriving at the L.A. courtroom with her daughter, Natalia Bryant. As Vanessa, 40, walked in with her legal team and entourage, she held her 19-year-old daughter’s hand. The Bryants dressed for the seriousness of the matter, with Natalia wearing all black while her mother opted for a white button-up. As the two walked in, one of the paparazzi told her “good luck” in Spanish, and she responded with “Gracias,” per Backgrid.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest

Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed

Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nba Youngboy
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Mura Masa
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Responds To Method Man’s Comments About Once Wanting To 'Snuff' Him

Joe Budden has issued a response to Method Man after the Wu-Tang Clan legend said he once planned to “snuff” the rapper-turned-podcaster. Back in 2009, Budden questioned Meth’s placement on Vibe’s Best Rappers Of All Time list. This ignited a feud between the pair that eventually turned physical when Raekwon and his crew assaulted Budden backstage at Rock the Bells festival in 2010.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Bizarre Video from ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Yandy Smith Sparks Cheating Rumors

In an Instagram reel earlier this month, Love & Hip Hop star and entrepreneur Yandy Smith-Harris seems to suggest that there is another man in her life other than her husband, Mendeecees Harris.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yandy Smith-Harris (@yandysmith) “This is important because I feel like this is gonna […] The post Bizarre Video from ‘Love & Hip Hop’s’ Yandy Smith Sparks Cheating Rumors appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
Majic 94.5

Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
HIP HOP
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest

The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wack#Youngboy#Xxl Magazine
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen

Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
HipHopDX.com

FN Meka: Artist Behind Virtual Rapper Snaps On Capitol Records Amid Twitter Backlash

The artist behind the voice of virtual rapper FN Meka has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the character. On Wednesday (August 24), Kyle The Hooligan — a burgeoning rapper currently based in Atlanta — hopped on Instagram to tell his side of the story. The post arrived less than 24 hours after it was announced FN Meka had been dropped from Capitol Records due to allegations of racial stereotyping.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory

Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy