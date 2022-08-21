ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

Flood Watch in Effect in Parts of Riverside County Starting at Noon Wednesday

(CNS) – A flood watch is in effect in parts of Riverside County starting at noon Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Riverside County mountains, Coachella, Cathedral City, La Quinta, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Indio, Palm Springs, Palm Desert and Running Springs are affected by the flood watch from noon through Thursday evening.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Inland Empire mountains, deserts could see monsoon thunderstorms tonight

A flood watch has been issued for much of the Inland Empire, which could see monsoonal thunderstorms as soon as Wednesday night.The chance of monsoonal thunderstorms peaks Wednesday and Thursday, particularly for the mountains and the deserts.The Flood Watch goes into effect at noon for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside County, the Apple and Lucerne valleys, Wrightwood, and the Coachella Valley. In the event of excessive rainfall, the areas under watch could lead to flash flooding and rivers, creeks, and streams swell from excessive runoff.The storm could also bring frequent lightning and gusty winds.The rainfall may also cause mud and debris flows in areas recently scorched by the Apple and El Dorado fires.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms

Riverside County and local city officials prepared Wednesday for potential road closures, flooding and power outages as monsoonal thunderstorms were expected to move through the mountains and parts of the desert. "We've been seeing a lot of monsoonal activity, and that's really something that we've been paying a lot of attention to," said Shane Reichardt, The post Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties

It's a first for the U.S. Postal Service, organizing a local hiring blitz Tuesday with more than 20 area post offices hosting job fairs. 21 post offices across Riverside and San Bernardino counties will host job fairs on Tuesday. The job fairs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a full list of the Riverside and The post USPS hosts hiring blitz in Riverside and San Bernardino counties appeared first on KESQ.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

4 Reasons to Attend the 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo in Huntington Beach This September

DermFx’s 9th Annual Health and Beauty Expo will bring all your favorite medspa treatments under one roof on Sept. 25 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. Bring your friends to see what’s new and get in on DermFx’s biggest sale of the year. You’ll have the opportunity to pre-purchase treatments and win exciting freebies and raffle prizes. Here’s four reasons you can’t miss this epic event. DermFx Beauty Expo.
KTVU FOX 2

Arizona man charged with 3-week crime spree across Southern California, Arizona

LOS ANGELES - An Arizona man was charged Monday in a nearly month-long crime spree that spanned two states and four Southern California counties. Samuel Smith, 26, of Phoenix, was arrested over the weekend outside Rancho Cucamonga after a police chase that followed an alleged robbery at a PetSmart. He was charged Monday with 10 robberies across California and Arizona as well as assaulting federal officers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Gallagher reacts to Governor Newsom vetoing safe injection site bill

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued a statement reacting to Governor Newsom’s veto of Senate Bill 57 (see below), which would have legalized open air drug consumption sites in the cities of Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco:. “Providing state subsidized and supervised drug consumption is a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Online Giving Day supports Orange County Boys and Girls Clubs

On August 24, the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) will host Greatness Amplified – a collaborative online Giving Day aiming to raise $200,000 for 12 Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Orange County. According to the 27th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County, nearly half of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Another duck found in Fountain Valley park with beak cut off

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. - Another abused duck has been found at a Fountain Valley park with its beak severed, and has died from its injuries. This is the third duck reported in recent weeks to be found with its beak severed at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley according to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center of Orange County.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Garden Grove City Hall closed, no street sweeping on Labor Day

In observance of the Labor Day holiday, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, and will reopen on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Street sweeping services will not be provided on the holiday. Streets will be swept as scheduled...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
foxla.com

Remains of Baldwin Park woman identified after 31 years

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Bones found in Riverside County more than 30 years ago were publicly identified Tuesday as those of a Baldwin Park woman, according to county officials. The Riverside County District Attorney's office identified the remains as belonging to Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park. On Jan. 22, 1991, human remains were found at the base of a hill in the area west of Avenue 62 and Madison Street in Thermal, an unincorporated community in Riverside County about four miles southeast of Coachella. Only bones were recovered, leading authorities to say that the remains had been in the desert for a long time. The remains were found two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

NewMark Merrill Breaks Ground on 96,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. – August 23, 2022 – CBRE announced that 18 businesses are slated to join Rialto Village, a shopping center breaking ground this month in the city of Rialto in San Bernardino County. NewMark Merrill Companies, Inc. is developing the project, with CBRE’s Brian McDonald and Walter Pagel working hand-in-hand with NewMark Merrill’s Greg Giacopuzzi on marketing the center for lease.
RIALTO, CA
recordgazette.net

For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares

Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
BEAUMONT, CA

