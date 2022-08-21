A flood watch has been issued for much of the Inland Empire, which could see monsoonal thunderstorms as soon as Wednesday night.The chance of monsoonal thunderstorms peaks Wednesday and Thursday, particularly for the mountains and the deserts.The Flood Watch goes into effect at noon for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside County, the Apple and Lucerne valleys, Wrightwood, and the Coachella Valley. In the event of excessive rainfall, the areas under watch could lead to flash flooding and rivers, creeks, and streams swell from excessive runoff.The storm could also bring frequent lightning and gusty winds.The rainfall may also cause mud and debris flows in areas recently scorched by the Apple and El Dorado fires.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO