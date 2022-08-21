ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank police investigating fatal double shooting

A double shooting that left one person dead is under investigation, Burbank police said Wednesday. Detectives are actively investigating the two Monday morning shootings, the first of which was reported at about 7:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Brighton Street, where they say a male was found in the front yard of a home, suffering from significant injuries.
BURBANK, CA
LIVE: Robbery suspect leading authorities on wild chase

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A robbery suspect crashed into several drivers while leading authorities on a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. Reports of the pursuit began coming in around 4:30 p.m. The pursuit reportedly began in the Cerritos area. AIR7 HD was over the chase around 5 p.m. as the...
CERRITOS, CA
