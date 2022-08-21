Read full article on original website
Multiple-Injury Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway
A multiple-injury crash occurred on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 near milepost 61 southbound in Little Egg Harbor Township. The occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to New Jersey State Police. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free...
Un-Flipping-Believable: Pickup Truck Towing Excavator Flips, Plows Into NJ Tire Shop (PHOTOS)
You'd have to see it to believe it: police say brake failure was to blame after a pickup truck towing an excavator flipped and crashed into a North Jersey tire shop. Luciano Viera Dos Santos, 28, was driving a black pickup truck towing an excavator on a flatbed on Glen Road toward Main Street in Sparta when its brakes failed around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Sparta Police said.
willmarradio.com
Man dies after getting run over by several vehicles in St. Paul
(St. Paul MN-) A St. Paul man was killed early Saturday morning after getting run over by several vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul. The state patrol says 25-year-old Donald Hutton was driving eastbound on the freeway at 3:28 a.m. Saturday when he drove into the median and struck the guardrail near Highway 280. He then got out of the vehicle and entered the lanes of traffic when he was struck by several vehicles and killed. No other injuries were reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
Young child critically injured when hit by amusement park train; witness says 'everybody started screaming'
HOPE TWP., N.J. - A two-year-old child was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Land of Make Believe amusement park, according to state police in Warren County, New Jersey. It happened Saturday afternoon at the Hope Township park, and involved a train ride that goes around...
Toddler critical after being struck by train at N.J. amusement park
A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being hit by a train ride at a New Jersey amusement park Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 1:05 p.m. at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Phillip Curry.
Motorcyclist Towing a Trailer That Began to Sway Dies in Monday Morning Crash
In what has been a terrible year for motorcycle related fatalities not just in Maine, but across New England, there is yet another one to report on this morning. According to WGME 13, a rider was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning after the trailer he was towing behind his motorcycle began to sway, subsequently breaking off of the motorcycle and causing the bike to crash.
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: OVERTURNED CAR INTO THE WOODS
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an overturned vehicle which went into the woods at Ridgeway and Cedar. Occupants are out of the vehicle. This is a developing story. No additional information is available at this time.
whdh.com
Silver Alert issued in NH for missing 59-year-old man with Alzheimer’s
WARNER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last sighted on Sunday. State Police said Partick Henry Hart was seen on the front porch of his residence, where it is believed he left on foot and was reported missing at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Dog survives bear attack in New Jersey backyard while family was away on vacation
A family is very grateful that their dog wasn't seriously injured when she was attacked by a bear protecting her cubs in their own backyard.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: Local Resident Finds Worms in Kirkland Grapefruit Cup
A Lakewood resident sent us the attached picture, showing a worm in a Kirkland grapefruit cup. The consumer tells TLS his wife found a worm in a cup several days ago, so he was on the lookout. Today, he says he opened a cup and found this worm. The consumer...
New Jersey Police Rescue 11 from Sinking Boat in Jersey Shore Canal
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – You wouldn’t think it, but at times, depending upon the tides...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Swift response by Lakewood Police lands alleged intruder in custody [VIDEO]
An alleged home intruder in Lakewood is in custody, thanks to the swift response of the Lakewood Police Department. A resident phoned police shortly before 5 PM stating somebody had broken into his County Line Road home. Multiple officers responded and located the suspect on scene, taking him into custody.
ocscanner.news
BAYVILLE: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident in front of Toms River Storage on Route 9 in Bayville involving an overturned vehicle. We have no additional information available at this time. Anticipate traffic delays in the area.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Deaths In 2021 Were Back at Pre-Covid Levels, State Data Shows
Deaths in Lakewood Township in 2021 have returned to pre-pandemic numbers, data from the New Jersey Health Department show. According to the data, there were 753 total deaths in Lakewood in the calendar year 2021, up only slightly from the 740 total deaths township-wide in 2019. In 2020, when Lakewood...
WMUR.com
Jet carrying staff who work in New Hampshire congressional offices makes emergency landing
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New Hampshire National Guard is confirming that a KC-46 refueling jet had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday. Two jets embarking on an orientation flight were flying with 16 staffers from the offices of Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas when one aircraft had an issue with its refueling boom hoist cable, officials said.
Lightning strikes house in Nutley during severe storms across New Jersey, Tri-State
A utility crew turned off power to a charming home in Nutley, New Jersey on Monday night after a fierce bolt of lightning struck and started a fire in the attic.
South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say
A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
ocscanner.news
BARNEGAT: STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the 100 block of Wake Road for a structure fire. This is a developing story and no additional details are available at this time. We will update our page as more information becomes available.
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
Serious House Fire Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
Firefighters, police and EMS crews were responding to a serious house fire on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The 2.5-story home at 13 Regency Way in Manalapan Township was reported to be fully engulfed in flames. There were no immediate details on injuries. CHECK BACK FOR...
