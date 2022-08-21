ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

Un-Flipping-Believable: Pickup Truck Towing Excavator Flips, Plows Into NJ Tire Shop (PHOTOS)

You'd have to see it to believe it: police say brake failure was to blame after a pickup truck towing an excavator flipped and crashed into a North Jersey tire shop. Luciano Viera Dos Santos, 28, was driving a black pickup truck towing an excavator on a flatbed on Glen Road toward Main Street in Sparta when its brakes failed around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Sparta Police said.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
willmarradio.com

Man dies after getting run over by several vehicles in St. Paul

(St. Paul MN-) A St. Paul man was killed early Saturday morning after getting run over by several vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul. The state patrol says 25-year-old Donald Hutton was driving eastbound on the freeway at 3:28 a.m. Saturday when he drove into the median and struck the guardrail near Highway 280. He then got out of the vehicle and entered the lanes of traffic when he was struck by several vehicles and killed. No other injuries were reported.
SAINT PAUL, MN
B98.5

Motorcyclist Towing a Trailer That Began to Sway Dies in Monday Morning Crash

In what has been a terrible year for motorcycle related fatalities not just in Maine, but across New England, there is yet another one to report on this morning. According to WGME 13, a rider was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning after the trailer he was towing behind his motorcycle began to sway, subsequently breaking off of the motorcycle and causing the bike to crash.
LITTLETON, ME
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: OVERTURNED CAR INTO THE WOODS

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an overturned vehicle which went into the woods at Ridgeway and Cedar. Occupants are out of the vehicle. This is a developing story. No additional information is available at this time.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
whdh.com

Silver Alert issued in NH for missing 59-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

WARNER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert for a 59-year-old who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s and was last sighted on Sunday. State Police said Partick Henry Hart was seen on the front porch of his residence, where it is believed he left on foot and was reported missing at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.
WARNER, NH
WMUR.com

Jet carrying staff who work in New Hampshire congressional offices makes emergency landing

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The New Hampshire National Guard is confirming that a KC-46 refueling jet had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday. Two jets embarking on an orientation flight were flying with 16 staffers from the offices of Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas when one aircraft had an issue with its refueling boom hoist cable, officials said.
MILITARY
NJ.com

South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the 100 block of Wake Road for a structure fire. This is a developing story and no additional details are available at this time. We will update our page as more information becomes available.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN

Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

