(St. Paul MN-) A St. Paul man was killed early Saturday morning after getting run over by several vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul. The state patrol says 25-year-old Donald Hutton was driving eastbound on the freeway at 3:28 a.m. Saturday when he drove into the median and struck the guardrail near Highway 280. He then got out of the vehicle and entered the lanes of traffic when he was struck by several vehicles and killed. No other injuries were reported.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO