Phoenix, AZ

The Associated Press

Carvana Opens Newest Car Vending Machine in Phoenix Area

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Today Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 31-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area another way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, secure an insurance policy, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005272/en/ Carvana opens second Car Vending Machine in Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)
arizonaprogressgazette.com

The Water Crisis Intensifies with Incoming Cuts: Here’s What to Expect

Regular readers know that the Arizona Progress Gazette has been screaming about the incoming water crisis from the rooftops. It began as volunteer requests for water reduction, which were not insignificant in impact, but nowhere near enough. As the Colorado River suffers another light year of melted snowpack, the crisis has recently escalated.
AZFamily

Proposed plan by Republican lawmaker would add $10K to Arizona teacher salaries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Teacher pay has been a controversial topic in Arizona, and now a new plan would give all Arizona teachers an immediate $10,000 raise if passed through the state legislature. But some critics said this is likely all talk and no action. Why? Because they said, history repeats itself.
nomadlawyer.org

Chandler: 7 Best Places To Visit In Chandler, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chandler Arizona. A trip to Chandler, Arizona will provide you with a wealth of information about the city and its surrounding areas. The city is southeast of Phoenix and offers many attractions, including a number of parks, including the Desert Breeze Park, which includes vintage train rides.
West Valley View

Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently

The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report earlier this month said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Foam-and-concrete homes aim for sustainability

Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are taking innovative steps to make homes more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable. Strata International Group, headquartered in Phoenix, has made a name by building homes out of foam and concrete, and Habitat for...
Arizona Mirror

A Republican candidate’s bold pitch: Arizona should give all teachers a $10,000 pay raise

A Republican legislative candidate is proposing a $10,000 pay raise for every teacher in Arizona, but the president of the state’s largest teacher’s union isn’t convinced.  Matt Gress, a candidate for the state House of Representatives aiming to represent District 4 in northeast Phoenix, announced his “Pay Teachers First” plan on Monday, centered around an […] The post A Republican candidate’s bold pitch: Arizona should give all teachers a $10,000 pay raise appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
azbex.com

ADOT Seeks Fed. Grant for Kingman Interchange Project

The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73M toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those funds would...
KTAR.com

Arizona teachers can apply for up to $600 to spend in classroom, but funds are going fast

PHOENIX – Arizona teachers can apply for grants of up to $600 each to fund classroom supplies or projects, but they better hurry. “It will probably go by pretty quickly because … it’s capped at $5 million, and the last time we made a $14 million investment it was completely spent down in less than two weeks,” Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday, the first day teachers could apply for the funds.
12 News

SRP customers could see potential price increase in electric bill

PHOENIX — Salt River Project customers could be paying more for their electric bills as the company looks to cover the rising costs of natural gas. While customers like Stevie Jones and Charlie Griefer aren't thrilled about the idea of a bigger bill because everything is already too expensive they understand hikes happen.
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Pool ownership comes with liabilities

While pool ownership has a lot of perks, there are serious risks and potential liabilities a pool owner can face should an accident happen. According to Lendingtree.com, Phoenix ranks #1 in the country for share of homes with pools, with 32.7%. As a homeowner, most of us don’t think twice...
12news.com

4 questions about Arizona TV debate for governor as Hobbs seeks changes in format

PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs' campaign has made it known she wants changes in the format for what might be Arizona's only televised gubernatorial debate. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, is taunting Hobbs in a Twitter video: "To make things even easier for you, I'll allow you to choose the moderator. Hell, I'll even let you write the questions."
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Reversing Climate Change Locally – Scottsdale Looks to Make City Cooler

Let’s be honest: in the midst of worsening climate change, Maricopa County might not be the ideal place to be. We have spoken at length about the worsening water crisis perpetuated by the current megadrought; combine that with the fact that 110 degree days in the summer are already difficult enough, and it starts to turn into an existential crisis of livability in the area. Thankfully, Scottsdale is not waiting until things get worse before taking action.
azbex.com

XNRGY Picks Mesa for New HQ

Custom air handling system manufacturer XNRGY Climate Systems plans to build its manufacturing facility and U.S. headquarters in Mesa, according to media reports. The company announced it had selected the Greater Phoenix area in a press release in January. News reports at the time identified Mesa or Chandler as the potential locations.
