ABC11 Together Perspectives for August 21, 2022

The August 21, 2022 edition of ABC11 Together Perspectives contains segments on students going back to school, Book Harvest expanding their reach, and Cary's Lazy Daze Festival.

Back to School

On August 29, traditional calendar schools will open for the 2022-23 school year. It's an exciting time for families, but for some 5-year-olds it can also be a time of uncertainty as they get ready to go to Kindergarten. Dr. Nerissa Price, a child psychiatrist, and Daniel Simons, the Principal at Buckhorn Elementary School in Holly Springs, discuss ways to prepare your child for the first day of school.

Book Harvest

Every year on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Book Harvest hosts its Dream Big Book Drive. The annual event is just one of the ways Book Harvest collects new and gently used books that are then distributed to children in the Durham community.

Book Harvest started in 2011 with a handful of volunteers who dreamed of making sure all children had access to books. The organization has grown into a team of 20 professionals and has a number of programs aimed at transforming children's literacy. Now Book Harvest is looking to expand it's reach past Durham.

Click here for more information on Book Harvest.

Lazy Daze

Since 1977 the Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival has welcomed visitors to Downtown Cary for two days filled with art, entertainment and food.

This year's Lazy Daze will take place on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 from 9AM to 5PM at the Cary Town Hall Campus in Downtown Cary.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor if this year's Lazy Daze.

Click here for more information on Cary's Lazy Daze.

