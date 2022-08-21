Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Lost 20% Weekly, What’s The Key Support Now?
Ethereum price has witnessed a tough time lately, the altcoin logged heavy losses over the past one week. Broader market weakness could be blamed for the coin’s current price momentum. Bitcoin slid on its chart and was trading at $21,000 at the time of writing. Other altcoin also depreciated...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Trades Heavy, Why BTC Could Soon Test $20K
Bitcoin is struggling to recover above $21,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is consolidating and remains at a risk of a move towards the $20,000 support. Bitcoin is consolidating above $21,000 and facing a lot of hurdles. The price is now trading above the $21,200 level and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Why Ethereum Is An Attractive Investment Right Now
Ethereum has been stealing more market share from bitcoin over the last couple of weeks. This is a result of the Merge announcement that took the space by storm about a month ago. Since then, interest in Ethereum has skyrocketed. But with the decline in price, investors are becoming warier about investing in the market. However, that does not mean that Ethereum is no longer a good buy.
NEWSBTC
Litecoin (LTC) Near-Term Route Could Be Determined By This Factor
Litecoin (LTC) could be heading the bearish route. According to CoinMarketCap, LTC has nosedived by 0.52% or trading at $56.50 as of press time. LTC engulfing candlestick shows increased selling pressure. In the past few days, LTC is seen to be hovering close to its midpoint. Notably, Litecoin is down...
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Saw A Spike In Correlation With Asian Equities
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a study on the spike in positive correlation with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Asian equities. The financial organization claims digital assets began an accelerated integration with the region during the pandemic as more people traded them looking to generate yield. From 2020 to...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin At Bullish Point After Panic Selling, Will BTC Repeat History?
The price of Bitcoin has been trading about key resistance during today’s trading session and could be positioning for a break higher if bulls managed to close the daily candle above $21,500. The cryptocurrency still records heavy losses on higher timeframes but could be on the verge of a decisive move.
NEWSBTC
Chiliz Price Skyrockets, Will This Bullish Run Continue?
Chiliz has burst through to the limelight by helping entertainment and sports firms with blockchain-backed tools to allow them to monetize their viewership. The subscription is the access link through which fans obtain voting rights and early tickets. Also, the direct access fans have to their desired soccer teams is a function of Chiliz blockchain technology and token.
NEWSBTC
This Indicator Predicts Potential Decline Ahead For Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin and crypto market is always swinging with changes in the prices of tokens. The back-and-forth movement in prices remains the distinguishing factor that facilitates the speculative nature of the assets. In some cases, the movement could be favorable for the investors, especially when the bulls are on the field....
NEWSBTC
Why Crypto Could Heading For A Retest Of The Summer Lows
The crypto market has seen over today’s trading session as large cryptocurrencies retrace as much as 20% during the weekend. The near term seems likely to trend to the downside, at least until the end of the week, according to a group of experts. At the time of writing,...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Recovery Faces Hurdle, Why 100 SMA Presents Resistance
Bitcoin found support near $20,750 against the US Dollar. BTC is correcting gains, but it is facing resistance near $21,500 and the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin found support near the $20,750 after a strong decline. The price is now trading below the $21,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Why The Crypto Market Looks Unhealthy With Bitcoin At $21K, Expert Says
Bitcoin and the crypto market continued to move sideways over the past week after recording important losses during the weekend. Despite the short-term bearish price action, there seems to be more appetite for risk in the sector as market participants allocate more capital to altcoins. At the time of writing,...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Recovers But Here’s What Could Trigger Another Decline
Bitcoin is attempting a recovery wave above $21,500 against the US Dollar. BTC must clear the $22,650 resistance zone to move into a positive zone. Bitcoin is slowly moving higher above the $21,400 and $21,500 levels. The price is now trading above the $21,400 level and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
When Will Bitcoin Become An Inflation Hedge? Scaramucci Explains
Many investors picked interest in Bitcoin, believing it could be a hedge against inflation. According to an analyst at D.A Davidson, Chris Brendler, BTC could become a hedge because it is decentralized and not a product of a central bank. These opinions and expectations led many people to accumulate large quantities of BTC coins.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot (DOT) Hits The Brakes At $7.34 After Brief Recovery
Polkadot (DOT) price shows that the coin has finally latched on to its support zone. The bulls did a clap back and were able to rebound as DOT dodged further downtrend that falls below $7.22 and instead went for a range upwards or shooting towards $7.42. ADA showed some recovery...
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Strong Buy Territory – Here’s How
Cardano (ADA) was enjoying the uptrend last month. Following the price rally that insinuated a rise in the entire crypto market, crypto prices have nosedived again in the past week. ADA prices reaches buy zone. Cardano lost 18% the past week. ADA price drops 2.88% as of press time. After...
NEWSBTC
Fantom (FTM) Hit By Bearish Sentiment Despite Logging Over 300,000 Active Users
Fantom network was able to log more than 300,000 active weekly users which is a 4% decrease from the 325,000 users tracked the past week. Fantom treads the bearish route as negatively impacted by the crash of the crypto market. FTM social metrics down. Fantom records over 300,000 active weekly...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Cash BCH Sparks Light Of Hope, Can It Rally To $200 Resistance?
The price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has sparked a glimpse of hope against Tether (USDT) as it attempts to flip key resistance with eyes set on $200. The price of Bitcoin Cash in recent weeks has been more gloomy as many altcoins rallied and produced gains of double digits while BCH continues to range. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Institutional Investor Sentiment Remains Negative As Bitcoin Outflows Continue
Institutional investor sentiment has been on the rocks for some time now. This follows the market trend with bitcoin falling below $22,000 and the total crypto market cap finally making its way below $1 trillion once more. With this, institutional investors continue to show a more bearish attitude toward the market. The numbers for last week are in, and the outflows from various digital assets show that big money is not betting on bitcoin.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Trading Hikes On DBS Digital Exchange Despite Crypto Winter
Previously Bitcoin has been fluctuating between the $20K and $25K price marks. Billions of dollars have been wiped off due to the crash in its price, particularly in the last four weeks. The loss has become the primary cause of several firms’ liquidation issues in the crypto industry. Certain...
NEWSBTC
AscendEX Lists StonkLeague (AEGIS), a Gamified Trading Platform
August 10th, 2022 – AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of StonkLeague under the trading pair: $AEGIS/USDT. Trading begins at 1:00 PM UTC on August 24th, 2022. StonkLeague is a digital asset gaming and trading platform, that enables retail traders to engage in fantasy trading games. Gamify the...
