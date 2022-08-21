Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Haughton couple dies in Bossier crash; 2 injured, 1 critically
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Saturday evening head-on collision in Bossier Parish claimed the lives of a Haughton couple married less than a year. Married on Nov. 28, 2021, Noel William Budd, 76, and Holly Burcham Budd, 54, died after a crash on Bellview Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shreveport man arrested in stolen car
Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
KTAL
Man wanted as material witness in 2018 double murder captured in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple that got underway Monday in Caddo Parish is in custody after officers tracked him down at a Bossier City motel. Eric Dorch, 42, has been wanted as a...
2 Persons Died In A Fatal Crash In Bossier Parish (Bossier Parish, LA)
A fatal collision in Bossier Parish claimed the life of a Haughton couple. According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on Bellview road around 9 p.m. The Haughton Couple was identified as Noel William Budd, 76, and [..]
KTBS
Shreveport woman says city's botched repair to blame for stuck car
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is basically a prisoner in her house after recent rains washed away rocks that were put over the city's water line repairs at the end of her driveway. Cecilia Jackson was just trying to take her granddaughter to school Tuesday when she backed out...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shooting suspect in custody
A West Monroe man was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center Friday in connection with a March 25 shooting at Bulldog Crossing Apartments at 2011 West Alabama Avenue in Ruston. Tomaz C. Austin, 21, of West Monroe, was picked up at the Ouachita Correctional Center by Ruston Police Friday...
Crane vehicle for Louisiana tree service tips, smashes into Shreveport home
SHREVEPORT, La. — No one was hurt last weekend when a crane vehicle for a Louisiana tree service tipped, smashing into a Shreveport home and damaging power lines as the work truck toppled onto its back, authorities said. According to KSLA and KTBS, the incident happened about 9 a.m....
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop leads to two arrests
Two occupants of a car were arrested Sunday evening after they reportedly gave false names to a patrol officer on a traffic stop. Ruston Police stopped a car at Farmerville Street and Mississippi Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver provided a name and date of birth but provided no identification. The driver could not give any details to match the name given.
KTAL
Shreveport police officer indicted in overtime scheme
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 51-year-old Shreveport police officer is facing felony wire fraud charges, accused of claiming overtime and getting paid for hours he did not work. According to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, a federal grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment charging James Cisco with six counts...
Two Shreveport Men Arrested in Queensborough Shooting
On August 8, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police, then located a female suffering from at least one gunshot to her neck. The Shreveport Fire Department transported her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where we learned that her injuries were not life threatening and she was expected to make a full recovery.
KSLA
Bossier deputies help relocate alligator that was in resident’s backyard
BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office took on a unique role Tuesday... gator wranglers!. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, deputies helped out a resident in Benton who had an unwelcome visitor. The 3-foot alligator had wandered onto the homeowner’s property. “Many of our animal...
KSLA
Family reacts to fresh push to solve missing persons case with Shreveport connections
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s a decades-old mystery that still has no resolution. The Shreveport family of a missing woman is cautiously optimistic as South Louisiana officials take another look into the disappearance of Rebecca Pauline “Becky” Gary. More than three decades have passed since anyone...
KTAL
Firefighters rescue elderly woman from W. Shreveport manhole
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly woman is recovering after her rescue from a West Shreveport manhole Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 5 p.m. just off Kennedy Dr. near Airport Park, where firefighters say the woman fell into an open manhole. Since the sewer access was set back from the road and not easily visible, no one saw her fall in.
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana shares ‘poison napkin’ warning
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
KTBS
Woman injured in Shreveport shooting early Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday at Myrtle Street and Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. Police responded to a shots fired call about 5 am. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings and a car that had struck a light post on Hearne. Nearby on Myrtle Street another car was found that had hit a tree.
KTAL
Shreveport: 1 critically injured as he and 3 others flee from gunfire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man was injured as he and three companions fled from a north Shreveport parking lot after hearing multiple gunshots early Sunday morning. According to Shreveport Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim and the others were standing near a tree in the Villa Norte Apartments parking lot in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street when gunfire broke out.
KTAL
Warrant issued for material witness in 2018 double murder
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are searching for a man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple as the trial of the man accused in the killings gets underway in Caddo Parish. Jury selection began Monday in Caddo Parish District Court in...
calcasieu.info
Material Witness Warrant Issued for Key Witness in Louisiana Murder Trial, Authorities Seeking Help from the Public
Material Witness Warrant Issued for Key Witness in Louisiana Murder Trial, Authorities Seeking Help from the Public. Shreveport Police, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department and the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that they are seeking public assistance in finding a key witness in a 2018 double murder trial. A material witness warrant has been issued for Eric Dorch, 42, with no bond. More warrants may be issued in this case.
KSLA
Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
KTBS
SPD officer indicted for wire fraud
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport Police Department officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury for claiming overtime for hours that he did not work, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release. The indictment, which was returned today, charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, with six counts...
