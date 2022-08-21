ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haughton, LA

cenlanow.com

Haughton couple dies in Bossier crash; 2 injured, 1 critically

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Saturday evening head-on collision in Bossier Parish claimed the lives of a Haughton couple married less than a year. Married on Nov. 28, 2021, Noel William Budd, 76, and Holly Burcham Budd, 54, died after a crash on Bellview Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shreveport man arrested in stolen car

Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Haughton, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Haughton, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Bossier City, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shooting suspect in custody

A West Monroe man was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center Friday in connection with a March 25 shooting at Bulldog Crossing Apartments at 2011 West Alabama Avenue in Ruston. Tomaz C. Austin, 21, of West Monroe, was picked up at the Ouachita Correctional Center by Ruston Police Friday...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Traffic stop leads to two arrests

Two occupants of a car were arrested Sunday evening after they reportedly gave false names to a patrol officer on a traffic stop. Ruston Police stopped a car at Farmerville Street and Mississippi Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver provided a name and date of birth but provided no identification. The driver could not give any details to match the name given.
RUSTON, LA
#Traffic Accident #Bpso #Louisiana State Police
KTAL

Shreveport police officer indicted in overtime scheme

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 51-year-old Shreveport police officer is facing felony wire fraud charges, accused of claiming overtime and getting paid for hours he did not work. According to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, a federal grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment charging James Cisco with six counts...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Two Shreveport Men Arrested in Queensborough Shooting

On August 8, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police, then located a female suffering from at least one gunshot to her neck. The Shreveport Fire Department transported her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where we learned that her injuries were not life threatening and she was expected to make a full recovery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier deputies help relocate alligator that was in resident’s backyard

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office took on a unique role Tuesday... gator wranglers!. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, deputies helped out a resident in Benton who had an unwelcome visitor. The 3-foot alligator had wandered onto the homeowner’s property. “Many of our animal...
BENTON, LA
KTAL

Firefighters rescue elderly woman from W. Shreveport manhole

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly woman is recovering after her rescue from a West Shreveport manhole Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 5 p.m. just off Kennedy Dr. near Airport Park, where firefighters say the woman fell into an open manhole. Since the sewer access was set back from the road and not easily visible, no one saw her fall in.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman injured in Shreveport shooting early Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday at Myrtle Street and Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. Police responded to a shots fired call about 5 am. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings and a car that had struck a light post on Hearne. Nearby on Myrtle Street another car was found that had hit a tree.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport: 1 critically injured as he and 3 others flee from gunfire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man was injured as he and three companions fled from a north Shreveport parking lot after hearing multiple gunshots early Sunday morning. According to Shreveport Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim and the others were standing near a tree in the Villa Norte Apartments parking lot in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street when gunfire broke out.
KTAL

Warrant issued for material witness in 2018 double murder

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are searching for a man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple as the trial of the man accused in the killings gets underway in Caddo Parish. Jury selection began Monday in Caddo Parish District Court in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
calcasieu.info

Material Witness Warrant Issued for Key Witness in Louisiana Murder Trial, Authorities Seeking Help from the Public

Material Witness Warrant Issued for Key Witness in Louisiana Murder Trial, Authorities Seeking Help from the Public. Shreveport Police, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department and the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced that they are seeking public assistance in finding a key witness in a 2018 double murder trial. A material witness warrant has been issued for Eric Dorch, 42, with no bond. More warrants may be issued in this case.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Two Shreveport schools closed on Aug. 23, no power

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport schools will not have class on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Caddo Parish Magnet High Students and Broadmoor STEM Academy will not have school due to a power outage. Parents of students at Broadmoor STEM Academy are asked to return to campus to pick up their...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD officer indicted for wire fraud

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport Police Department officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury for claiming overtime for hours that he did not work, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release. The indictment, which was returned today, charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, with six counts...
SHREVEPORT, LA
