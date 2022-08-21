Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Struggles at $21K, EOS Soars 20% (Market Watch)
EOS has gained the most from the altcoins, followed by ATOM. Bitcoin currently stands above $21,000. Bitcoin continues to consolidate around the $21,000 mark after dipping below that level on multiple occasions yesterday. Most altcoins are well in the green on a daily scale, with EOS emerging as the most...
This is How Long Coinbase CEO Thinks the Crypto Bear Market Will Last
Armstrong hinted that the bear market might last for up to 18 months, assuring that Coinbase is ready to cope with the adverse situation. Brian Armstrong – Chief Executive Officer of Coinbase – expects the ongoing crypto winter to last around 12 to 18 months. However, he admitted that his company is prepared for a prolonged bear market because it coincides with a broader macroeconomic crisis.
Is The Ethereum 2.0 Merge Priced In?
In this article, we attempt to answer one of the most commonly asked questions – is the Ethereum 2.0 Merge priced in?. Ethereum’s merge is undoubtedly the most highly-anticipated event in the cryptocurrency industry in 2022. Scheduled for September, the anticipation also caused a considerable increase in the price of ETH, which is up about 90% since the lows in June.
Bitcoin Trading Doubled on DBS After the June Crash
Cryptocurrency trades more than doubled on Singapore’s DBS Digital Exchange since the June market collapse. The Singapore-based investment company – DBS Digital Exchange – stated that cryptocurrency transactions more than doubled on its platform following the June market crash. This comes as a surprise since numerous other...
Following 14% Correction in a Week, Is There More Pain Ahead for BTC? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
The most recent outlook for Bitcoin is not overly promising, as the price has been rejected from a key technical resistance level and is breaking below support levels. The recent rebound from the $20K area appears to have been just another mid-bear market bull trap. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The...
BAYC Floor Price Crashes to 67 ETH, Lowest in 8 Months
NFTs from the Bored Ape Yacht Collections have their floor prices reduced to levels not seen since the early days of January 2022. Non-fungible tokens from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection are going through a majorly rough patch. Apes are currently sitting on a floor price of 67 ETH across the board – something that we haven’t seen since the early days of January 2022.
Samsung, Among Others, to Launch Crypto Exchanges in 2023: Report
Mirae Asset Securities and Samsung Securities are some of the Korean companies that want to set up cryptocurrency exchanges next year. South Korean securities companies have reportedly set their focus on the crypto industry and plan to set up digital asset exchanges in the first half of 2023. Such firms include Mirae Asset Securities and Samsung Securities.
Crypto Security and Auditing Firms are Thriving During the Bear Market
While crypto exchanges and lending platforms struggle to stay above water, blockchain security experts are in higher demand than ever. Crypto security companies are raking in a fortune despite the bear market that has bloodied firms across the rest of the industry. Zeth Couceiro – founder of crypto recruitment company...
Betting Against CNBC’s Jim Cramer Helps Crypto Trader Book Profits
The crypto trader’s “Inverse Cramer” portfolio fetched him significant gains on his initial investment. CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer’s name has become almost synonymous with finance television. But that hasn’t stopped him from giving some regrettable investment advice over the course of years. Despite being a prominent personality in the finance world for decades, his deeply ill-fated predictions have attracted significant ire from the community. On a lighter note, another well-known trader is now inverse trading against him.
Cryft Token Launches Crypto Cards So You Can Gift the Moon
[PRESS RELEASE – Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, 21st August 2022]. Cryft, a BNB Chain project that’s part of the SafeMoon ecosystem, has launched its own gift cards. Cryft Cards enable anyone to give crypto in the form of a virtual card, providing an opportunity to “gift the moon” to friends, family and loved ones.
BendDAO in Trouble, Ethereum Reserves Drained
Several NFTs including BAYC, MAYC at risk of liquidation. BendDAO – a lending protocol for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – is the latest project to have been hit with an insolvency crisis. The five-month-old platform has reportedly run out of ETH over the weekend. According to the researcher, NFTStatistics.eth, BendDAO is just left with 12.5 WETH in the contract.
Invesco Introduces a Metaverse-Oriented Investment Fund: Report
The Invesco Metaverse fund will invest in American, European, and Asian firms that aid the development of the virtual reality world. The American investment management company – Invesco – reportedly launched a Metaverse fund, which will invest in large, medium, and small-cap firms that have stretched their operations to the virtual reality.
Bitcoin 2022 Launches First European Event: Bitcoin Amsterdam
Organizers of Bitcoin 2022 promise “No region left behind” as it targets Hyperbitcoinization in Europe. Bitcoin Magazine, organizers of the world’s largest and longest-running Bitcoin conference, Bitcoin 2022, today announces, in collaboration with Amsterdam Decentralized and Westergas, the launch of its first European-focused event, Bitcoin Amsterdam. The...
Scaramucci Predicts When Bitcoin Will Become a Hedge Against Inflation
BTC wallets need to reach a billion, so the primary cryptocurrency could be considered a hedge against inflation, Scaramucci said. Despite being an outspoken supporter of bitcoin, the founder of the investment company SkyBridge Capital – Anthony Scaramucci – does not believe the asset has reached a status of a hedge against inflation yet. In his view, this will happen once BTC wallets hit a billion.
Crypto Startup Lyra Brings Crypto Spending to Millions of Merchants
Now you can create and use Visa cards on demand using the most popular cryptocurrencies. Lyra has announced the launch of its new platform, which allows users to spend their cryptocurrency in any of the millions of online merchants worldwide. These include Netflix, Airbnb, DoorDash, Instacart, Walmart, & many more.
Ethereum 2.0 Client Teku Releases New Version for Merge
All Mainnet users are required to upgrade to v22.8.1 before the scheduled date for Bellatrix activation. Ethereum 2.0 client Teku has released version v22.8.1, considered as another major step toward the Merge. All mainnet nodes will have to upgrade to the required Teku version to transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and...
