The crypto trader’s “Inverse Cramer” portfolio fetched him significant gains on his initial investment. CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer’s name has become almost synonymous with finance television. But that hasn’t stopped him from giving some regrettable investment advice over the course of years. Despite being a prominent personality in the finance world for decades, his deeply ill-fated predictions have attracted significant ire from the community. On a lighter note, another well-known trader is now inverse trading against him.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO