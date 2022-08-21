Dispute Arises Within Maricopa County GOP Over Member-at-Large Revealing Who Voted Against Censuring Recorder Stephen Richer

Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County Attorney announces crackdown on suspected animal abusers
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has announced a new crackdown on suspects accused of animal cruelty crimes. Interim County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says prosecuting criminals who abuse animals could potentially prevent future crimes. The office recently hired a specialized prosecutor and investigator whose focus will be on convicting...
AZFamily
Arizona Supreme Court battle heats up to keep anti-dark money initiative on ballot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Television political ads repeatedly appear, bashing one candidate and criticizing another. “They don’t really tell us anything,” said voter Kim Gaffney-Loza. “They really don’t tell us anything, it’s just propaganda, in my opinion.”. “When you see paid for by the...
12news.com
4 questions about Arizona TV debate for governor as Hobbs seeks changes in format
PHOENIX — Democrat Katie Hobbs' campaign has made it known she wants changes in the format for what might be Arizona's only televised gubernatorial debate. Her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, is taunting Hobbs in a Twitter video: "To make things even easier for you, I'll allow you to choose the moderator. Hell, I'll even let you write the questions."
Media organizations and civil libertarians sue to stop a law that restricts recording videos of cops
A coalition of news organizations, including the Arizona Mirror, and civil libertarians filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to block a new law that would make it a crime to take video of police officers in some situations, arguing that it violates the First Amendment. “If it goes into effect, HB2319 would have a dramatic chilling […] The post Media organizations and civil libertarians sue to stop a law that restricts recording videos of cops appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
He threatened 'war' with Mark Brnovich's office. Now he's been convicted of cyberstalking
PHOENIX — A so-called "First Amendment Auditor" who built a following on YouTube by provoking government workers throughout Arizona has been sentenced to five years of probation for unleashing a harassment campaign against the Arizona Attorney General's Office. Chauncey Hollingberry, 35, pleaded guilty recently to one count of cyberstalking...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit
Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
‘A massive onslaught of cases’: Hundreds of DUI crimes without charges due to overwhelmed MCAO
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office received the submittal of 440 new felony DUI criminal cases in just two weeks. That number has put a strain on an already overwhelmed agency impacted by staffing shortages. “That’s a lot,” county attorney Rachel Mitchell told 12News. “Right...
Courthouse News Service
Arizona sheriff likely in contempt for internal investigation backlog
PHOENIX (CN) — A federal judge said Tuesday he is likely to find the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office in contempt for understaffing positions responsible for investigating possible internal misconduct amongst its officers. The inquiry into the office stems from a 2007 class action against the agency and then-Sheriff Joe...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Opinion: Fourth election defeat a sad end for Arpaio
Unable to leave the fanfare behind, the great ones inevitably hang on too long. There’s a sadness watching them fade in plain sight. Think Muhammad Ali out on his feet against Trevor Berbick, Willie Mays batting a feeble .211 in his last year with the Mets, Elizabeth Taylor picking up a paycheck in the TV flick “These Old Broads.”
KTAR.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidates Lake, Hobbs to be on same stage — not at same time — during event
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs will be on the same stage at the same event next month — but not at the same time. Lake and Hobbs will participate in what’s being billed as a “one-on-one town hall” on Sept. 7 at the Republic National Distributing Company of Arizona in Phoenix.
East Valley Tribune
Chickens stir debate on city code enforcers
The City of Chandler is moving forward on a plan to allow up to five chicken hens in residential backyards. Council indicated it would support such a move in the spring and asked city staff to begin researching what an ordinance would look like. But there was one point Council...
kjzz.org
Arizona's heat is becoming deadlier — and experts say the issue is homelessness, not climate
It’s a hot August morning and the nonprofit Circle the City has parked one of its mobile clinics in front of a north Phoenix soup kitchen. The group provides medical care to homeless patients. Inside the trailer, 64-year-old Paul Yager is getting his vitals checked. He’s HIV-positive and on most nights he sleeps in a park nearby. He credits this medical team with keeping him alive.
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Smiliest' Cities In The US
It's all smiles for this Texas city.
12news.com
Arizona woman questioning medical flight costs after $50K bill sent to her insurance
CHANDLER, Ariz. — An Arizona woman is on the hook for more than $14,000 in medical bills after she was air lifted from one hospital to another because she was told she needed emergency surgery, but ended up not needing it. The biggest bill sent to Amy Maher’s insurance...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Water Crisis Intensifies with Incoming Cuts: Here’s What to Expect
Regular readers know that the Arizona Progress Gazette has been screaming about the incoming water crisis from the rooftops. It began as volunteer requests for water reduction, which were not insignificant in impact, but nowhere near enough. As the Colorado River suffers another light year of melted snowpack, the crisis has recently escalated.
fox10phoenix.com
Armed man on campus detained by University of Arizona police
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - University of Arizona police said they have detained a man suspected of bringing a gun on campus Wednesday. They said a man in his 20s was seen running from the school’s communication building with a weapon in the waistband of his pants around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Arizona Woman Victim Of Social Media Trend Encouraging Others To Steal Cars
“The challenging aspect to this viral TikTok is being able to find evidence that a USB style cord was used."
KTAR.com
Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP nominee for governor, calls water supply ‘maybe the top issue’
PHOENIX – With Arizona facing a future with reduced access to Colorado River water, Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake said securing the state’s supply is “a top issue, maybe the top issue.”. “We need to have a comprehensive plan to address that problem,” Lake told KTAR News...
Phoenix New Times
'Academic Racist' Jared Taylor Bringing 'Defense of White Identity' to ASU
Well-known extremist and self-proclaimed "white advocate" Jared Taylor is coming to the Valley next week to speak at Arizona State University. The name of his upcoming lecture? "If We Do Nothing: A Defense of White Identity Politics." Taylor — dubbed the "Academic Racist" by the Anti-Defamation League and a white...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Reversing Climate Change Locally – Scottsdale Looks to Make City Cooler
Let’s be honest: in the midst of worsening climate change, Maricopa County might not be the ideal place to be. We have spoken at length about the worsening water crisis perpetuated by the current megadrought; combine that with the fact that 110 degree days in the summer are already difficult enough, and it starts to turn into an existential crisis of livability in the area. Thankfully, Scottsdale is not waiting until things get worse before taking action.
