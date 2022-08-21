BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says ‘Ugly’ Ethereum (ETH) Price Action Should Be Ignored – Here’s Why

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin at Risk of Dropping Another 30% After Latest Correction
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls warns that BTC could be on the verge of a deep sell-off event. In a new strategy session, analyst Justin Bennett says that Bitcoin has broken below its diagonal support that has kept BTC bullish over the last few months.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Dogecoin and One Altcoin That’s Up Over 130% in a Month: Top Crypto Analyst
A popular analyst and trader is offering his outlook on three crypto assets amid volatility in the markets. Starting with the flagship crypto asset, pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin (BTC) has established a short-term bottom just below the $21,000 level. According to the trader,...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Collapse Issues Cardano (ADA) Alert – Here’s His Price Target
A popular analyst with a solid track record of predicting market retracements is issuing warnings about two of the top crypto assets. The pseudonymous trader Capo first alerts his 485,300 Twitter followers that scalable blockchain platform Cardano (ADA) could be in for a major price drop over the next few weeks.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum’s Massive Upgrade Will Boost ETH Price, According to BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes – But There’s a Catch
BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes says that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming merge to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism will boost its price. In a new blog post, Hayes says that he envisions Ethereum’s price rising after its upgrade despite unfriendly US dollar (USD) liquidity conditions. According to Hayes, the Federal Reserve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Tornado Cash Used to Obfuscate Over $2,440,000,000 Worth of Ethereum (ETH) in First Half of 2022: Report
Crypto traders relied on digital asset mixing service Tornado Cash to conceal billions of dollars worth of Ethereum (ETH) in the first six months of the year. According to a new report from blockchain security firm SlowMist, users deposited 955,277 ETH worth $2.44 billion to Tornado Cash across the first half of the year while withdrawing 892,573 ETH ($2.24 billion) from the mixer.
dailyhodl.com
$1,610,000,000,000 Investment Manager Launches New Metaverse Fund: Report
Atlanta, Georgia-based investment-management giant Invesco is unveiling an equity fund focused on the metaverse, according to a report by UK publication Citywire. The report says that Invesco is setting up a fund that will invest in metaverse-focused firms ranging in size from small-cap to large caps. The firms in the...
dailyhodl.com
Is Tron’s New Stablecoin the Next UST? Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun Makes Case for USDD
Tron founder Justin Sun is making the case for why Decentralized USD (USDD) is different than Terra’s failed decentralized UST stablecoin. In an interview with CoinGecko, Sun says that USDD, Tron’s algorithmic stablecoin, is a hybrid that uses the best aspects of every USD-pegged asset on the market.
dailyhodl.com
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Updates Outlook on Shiba Inu (SHIB), Says Bitcoin (BTC) Can Go Lower After Calling Crypto Crash
Veteran trader Peter Brandt is offering up his latest take on Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB). Brandt tells his 674,000 Twitter followers that SHIB has just completed an inverse head and shoulders (IH&S) pattern, a traditionally bullish formation that suggests the end of a downtrend. Brandt...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Market Cap Could Burst to $200,000,000,000,000 Amid Largest Wealth Accumulation in History: Macro Guru Raoul Pal
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says an explosion of the crypto market cap by 200x in the next decade is within the realm of possibility. In a new interview with crypto analyst Scott Melker, the macro guru says that we could witness an unprecedented accumulation of wealth in the next 10 years.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Bear Market Just Getting Started – Here’s Why
Closely followed analyst Nicholas Merten says that Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets are only at the beginning of an extended bear cycle. In a new strategy session, the host of DataDash tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that other markets are already starting to signal that an unfavorable macro environment is unfolding, which will inherently weigh down on digital assets.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Could Get Hammered by Macro Conditions, According to Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why
A widely followed crypto analyst says that macro conditions could spell trouble for the leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). In a new video update, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that macro factors could overshadow the hype surrounding Ethereum’s upcoming merge to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
dailyhodl.com
Will Mt. Gox Crash Bitcoin (BTC)? Host of Coin Bureau Weighs In on Potential Crypto Crisis
A popular crypto analyst is shining light on the possible impact of the upcoming Mt.Gox bankruptcy payments on the value of Bitcoin (BTC). The now-defunct Mt. Gox collapsed in 2014 after it was hit by an attacker who stole 850,000 Bitcoin worth about $500 million at the time. Mt. Gox’s...
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin Says Ripple and XRP Lost Their Right to Regulatory Protection Years Ago – Here’s What He Means
Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin says that Ripple and XRP lost their right to be protected by the crypto community from government overreach several years ago. Buterin tells his 4.2 million followers that he’s happy to see Ethereum supporters voice their support against unfair crypto regulation that hurts legitimate projects.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Offering XRP Rewards to Traders – Here’s How to Get the Free Crypto
The world’s leading crypto exchange platform is launching a new reward program where users can complete quizzes to earn digital assets. According to a new company announcement, Binance will be offering verified users the opportunity to earn crypto by learning about virtual assets and proving their knowledge on the subject.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Sees Turnaround in Sentiment Among Institutional Investors As Merge Approaches: CoinShares
Ethereum (ETH) is enjoying a change in sentiment as the second largest crypto asset’s transition to a proof of stake (PoS) consensus mechanism approaches, according to digital asset manager CoinShares. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares finds that Ethereum is now in its ninth consecutive...
dailyhodl.com
Traders Are Sleeping on BlackRock’s Crypto Move, Says Hedge Fund CEO Anthony Scaramucci – Here’s What He Means
Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that inadequate attention is being paid to the foray into crypto by the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock. Scaramucci says in a CNBC interview that the move by the Larry Fink-led asset management behemoth to launch a spot Bitcoin (BTC) private trust is an indication of institutional demand for crypto assets.
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
dailyhodl.com
Popular Analyst Predicts Sharp Rallies for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, Says Latest Pullback Flashing 2018 Bear Market Bottom Vibes
A widely followed crypto strategist says that the recent sell-off in the crypto markets is reminiscent of the 2018 bear market bottom. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 623,200 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close eye on the TOTAL chart, which tracks the overall market cap of all crypto assets.
dailyhodl.com
Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) On-Chain Signal Flips for First Time Since August 2021: Analyst Will Clemente
Popular on-chain analyst Will Clemente says an important Bitcoin (BTC) metric has flipped bullish for the first time in a year. Clemente tells his 658,400 Twitter followers that a shift is taking place for Bitcoin and its miners. “Bitcoin’s hash ribbons have flashed a buy signal for the first time...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Puts Two Low Cap Ethereum Altcoins on Its Listing Roadmap As Crypto Markets Stall
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has put two Ethereum-based altcoin projects on its roadmap to becoming a part of its burgeoning roster of tradable assets. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it has placed Aurora and MXC to its roadmap. Aurora aims to execute Ethereum contracts on the NEAR blockchain. The...
Comments / 0