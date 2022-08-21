ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Foo Fighters guitar could fetch £30,000 at auction

By Rod Minchin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25HdkV_0hPLvHzq00

A guitar used by Dave Grohl in one of the Foo Fighters first hit videos is to go on sale.

The Gretsch White Falcon guitar, played by Grohl in the 1997 video for Money Wrench, was originally owned by the American rock band’s rhythm guitarist Pat Smear.

It was used widely on their second album The Colour And The Shape released that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=378qKz_0hPLvHzq00

It is expected to fetch between £15,000 and £30,000 when auctioned at Wiltshire-based specialist music auctioneers Gardiner Houlgate on September 7.

The guitar is being sold with a Polaroid photograph taken by Smear of Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore playing it.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs said: “This a very exciting guitar as it’s one of the few owned by Foo Fighters, arguably the biggest current rock band on Earth, ever to come to public auction.

“Monkey Wrench was the band’s breakthrough single and also the first to feature drummer Taylor Hawkins , who died tragically this March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9Zub_0hPLvHzq00

“I’m expecting interest from around the world. The fact that it features so prominently in the band’s iconic Monkey Wrench video makes it all the more attractive to collectors and fans.”

The White Falcon is being sold by a private collector.

Pat Smear, who was also the on-tour rhythm guitarist with Grohl’s previous band Nirvana, bought the guitar in 1996.

In a written provenance statement, Smear explained that he wanted to own a White Falcon having seen one of the instruments played by British new wave band Bow Wow Wow.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Pat Smear
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Dave Grohl
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Auction#Rhythm Guitar#Auctioneer#American#Wiltshire#Polaroid#Smear Of Hollywood#Foo Fighters#The White Falcon#A White Falcon#British
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

807K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy