whvoradio.com
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Canton Street at the intersection of Wooldridge Road severely injured a motorcyclist Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a motorcyclist was westbound when he lost control attempting to avoid a collision with a truck turning onto Canton Street from Wooldridge Road. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Pembroke Wreck
A wreck on Pembroke Fairview Road in Pembroke sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning. Pembroke Police say a truck driven by William Merritt was southbound when a tractor-trailer driven by Dylan Davis attempted to pass Merritt and the two vehicles collided. The driver of the truck was taken...
whopam.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Canton Street accident
A motorcyclist was severely injured in an accident Wednesday morning on Canton Street. He had been westbound near Wooldridge Road when he lost control of the bike and laid it down, according to Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Rico Rodriguez. The man was not wearing a helmet and sustained a head injury.
wkdzradio.com
Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
whopam.com
Medical episode leads to injury accident
A medical issue was a factor in a single vehicle accident Wednesday morning on South Virginia Street that sent the driver to a Nashville hospital. Hopkinsville Police Sgt. Rico Rodriguez says the woman had been northbound when she suffered a medical episode, causing her to run off the road and into a pole. She was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center and then flown to a hospital in Nashville for injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Dawson Springs Road Rollover Crash
A Georgia man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Lucas Orr was northbound when he lost control of his SUV causing it to run off the road and overturn. Orr was taken by ambulance...
whvoradio.com
Details Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by 25-year-old Nicholas Lack of Fort Campbell struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker 53-year-old John Bright of Benton in the back of the truck.
whopam.com
Man injured in Saturday night ATV accident
A man was injured in an ATV accident late Saturday night in Crofton. It happened just before midnight at Poole Mill Road and West Princeton Street and Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says Daniel Crick of Crofton was taken by EMS to Jennie Stuart Medical Center after his four-wheeler rolled over onto him.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Report Of Shots Fired In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged after a report of shots fired on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for the report of a shot being fired from a vehicle and located a vehicle matching the description driven by 32-year-old Damarcus Osborne.
clarksvillenow.com
Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
14news.com
Police: 3 taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say three people were sent to the hospital following a crash on Saturday. This happened on the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 41 North. According to police, 28-year-old Rebecca Flippin was driving southbound in an SUV when her vehicle was hit by a truck, driven by 60-year-old Cereise Snyder, that was turning onto the highway from the McDonald’s parking lot.
z975.com
UPDATE: Motorcycle rider critically injured in wreck on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is working a wreck with injuries on Madison Street near Chick-fil-A involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. and the eastbound lanes of Madison Street have been reduced to one lane (using the continuous...
14news.com
Deputies: Witness to shoplifting cuts off suspect’s van, causes crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Deputies say a van crashed into the guardrail, and driver had minor scrapes and abrasions. They say they were told the driver was the suspect in a shoplifting that happened at a gas station...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
Henderson crash sends three to the hospital
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says multiple people were injured after a crash on Saturday. Officers say the crash happened along the 2000 block of US Highway 41 North. According to a police report, a blue Ford Escape traveling south collided with a grey Ford truck after the truck turned in front […]
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Indicted On Stalking, Assault And Strangulation Charges
A Cadiz man was arrested after he was recently indicted by the Trigg County grand jury on multiple charges including stalking, assault and strangulation. According to the arrest citation, 23-year old Jackson Vinson was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon Blue Springs Road. The warrant said Vinson was indicted on charges of first-degree stalking, three counts of second-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, and harassing communications.
Man called 911 after being shot in the head; Suspect taken into custody
A man is in custody after police say he shot a man in the head in Humphreys County on Monday evening.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: ATV and truck theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crime Stoppers says on July 19, 2022 a red Chevrolet Silverado was seen at an auto dealership in Franklin. A Ford F-250 was stolen from the car lot. Later that night the red Silverado and the stolen F-250 were seen on surveillance at a Bowling...
Man charged with killing 1-year-old captured in Clarksville
A man has been charged in the death of a 1-year-old in Tampa, according to police.
