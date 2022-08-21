ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pujols leads Cardinals against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals (68-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-65, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.81 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -134, Diamondbacks +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Albert Pujols had four hits on Saturday in a 16-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 32-31 record in home games and a 55-65 record overall. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.16 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

St. Louis has a 28-30 record on the road and a 68-51 record overall. The Cardinals are 48-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Cardinals are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 17 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 70 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 8-for-30 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 34 doubles and 31 home runs for the Cardinals. Pujols is 14-for-26 with a double, six home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.24 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 8-2, .319 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

