OAKLAND (AP) — Skye Bolt hit a leadoff sacrifice fly — as strange as that sounds — in the 10th inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 Wednesday to avert a three-game sweep.With David MacKinnon on second base as the automatic runner and the score tied at 2, Marlins left-hander Richard Bleier (2-2) flung a wild pitch. That advanced MacKinnon to third, and Bolt followed with a winning flyball.A.J. Puk (3-1) got the win.Until the 10th, the afternoon belonged to left-handers Jesus Luzardo of Miami and Cole Irvin of Oakland.Irvin struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings,...

MIAMI, FL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO