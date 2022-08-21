ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge BOE tours new facilities and moves forward with Pine Field transfer

By The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago
The Cambridge City School District Board of Education visited the new playground at the primary school, the renovated locker rooms by McFarland Stadium, and walked on the new artificial surface at the stadium during the monthly board of education meeting on August 16.

During the meeting, Superintendent Dan Coffman updated members on facility projects, the success of CATS Camp and the purchase of a new curriculum, and emphasized school bus safety.

During the meeting, the board approved a resolution approving the treasurer and superintendent to enter into an agreement with the City of Cambridge to sign all necessary deed documentation to transfer Pine Field to the City of Cambridge.

The board rescinded the October 2008 agreement for Cambridge City School District Board of Education to sell certain real property to the City of Cambridge and approved the 2022-2023 bus routes and a memorandum of understanding with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Zanesville.

In personnel matters, the board approved the hiring of Eli Ritz and Sarah Lanning as substitute clerical aides, Donna Pittillo Faith Fryer, and Neil Stillion as cooks, John Marlatt as a substitute custodian, Lois Ault as a part-time bus driver in-training, Kathy Baier and Vicki Foraker as substitute cooks, and Dennis Wood as HVAC Control Specialist.

The board approved the limited one-year teacher contracts for Sophie Blattner, seventh-grade ELS; Andrea Janssen, eighth-grade science; Jensen Lanning, fourth-grade math; and Karly Rankin, High School science.

The board also approved Logan McCort, Dana Todd, Breanna Bailey, Zachary Krnach, Amelia Orr, Daniel Clifford, Ashley McCauley, Chelsie Coleman, and Crystal Wilson as substitute teachers; Erica Miller as LPDC member, and Cammie Bunting and Melissa Hains as afterschool detention/study table teachers at the High School.

The board accepted the resignations of Wendy Hupp, JP Feldner as LPDC member, Jacqueline Prouty, Tana Hall, Jake Tharp as social studies department head, and Jodi Jones; the retiree/rehire of Marcia Rose as a bus driver, ten extended days for Cheryl Edwards, and 15 days extended service for Ray Leek.

The board approved Holly Dellinger and Nathaniel Shields as volunteers and the unpaid leaves of absence for Paige Foraker and Linda Carpenter.

In athletics, the board approved the hiring of Stacey Lane as the middle school volleyball coach, Mike Stoner, and Isaiah Abel as eighth-grade football coaches, Aaron Mathews and Logan McCort as seventh-grade football coaches, Daniel Clifford as the swim coach, Tim Wilson, Henry Boyle, Kevin Gunn, Mark Rider, and Jacob Tharp as assistant football coaches.

The board approved Aaron Quinn, Mark Jamiel, Randy Pearson, Katelyn Messer, Ben Lawrence, Mark Abel, JR Fox, Bob Mascolino, T.J. Boyd, Kylie Pyers, and Dustin Rose as athletic volunteers.

The next board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 8 at Cambridge Intermediate School.

Submitted by John Charlton with the Cambridge City School District

