Jackson Demonstration State Forest Revamps Its Vision Prioritizing Tribal Co-Management, Cultural Stewardship, and Restoration Ecology

The Historical Society of Mendocino County is Currently Seeking Two Board Members
The following is a press release issued by the Historical Society of Mendocino County:. The Historical Society of Mendocino County is a 501(c)(3) organization and its board of directors is comprised of nine volunteer members from all over Mendocino County dedicated to the organization’s mission of collecting, preserving and sharing the diverse history of Mendocino County.
Step Up and Lend a Hand on September 17 to Clean Up the Waters of Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Land Trust:. Mendocino County residents and visitors are invited to join the Mendocino Land Trust and partnering organizations for Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 17. Participants can choose from 17 sites where organizers will equip them with supplies, data cards and directions about how they can help with this statewide effort.
California Allocates Millions for Transportation Infrastructure in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state at its August meeting. The allocation includes more than $1.6 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and nearly $336 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Ukiah Unified to Discuss Developer Fees at August 29 Community Meeting
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Unified School District:. Ukiah Unified School District has announced that they will have a community meeting concerning Developer Fees on Monday, August 29, 2022. Ukiah Unified staff will hold the meeting at the Ukiah Unified District Service Center located at 511 S. Orchard Ave. in Ukiah, CA, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The community is invited to attend and learn about developer fees, and there will be time for questions and discussion.
Mendocino County Employees Demand Cost of Living Raise and Push Back on Claims of Budget Shortfalls
Union members packed into the Board of Supervisors chambers at last week’s meeting, scoffing at claims of a financial crisis and calling for an increase in pay. “We’ve been hearing that the county can’t afford a cost of living increase because there’s a financial crisis,” said Patrick Hickey, the field representative for SEIU Local 1021, which represents most of the county’s unionized workers. “But is there? In a word: no.”
When Religion Dictates Healthcare: Access to Abortion in Humboldt and Mendocino Counties Is Restricted
Abortion remains legal in California, but there have been barriers to access since well before the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade. In Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, religious hospitals refuse what they term elective abortions. And the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for abortion, means that Medicaid recipients and patients at federally funded clinics like VA and many community health centers have to rely on secondary insurance or other providers for the service. But the costs of travel and taking time off work can be prohibitive for people who don’t have a lot of discretionary income or reliable transportation.
Wildland Fire Quickly Controlled Near Highway 101 Between Ukiah and Hopland
At approximately 10:50 a.m. air and ground firefighters were dispatched to a fire that reportedly ignited along Highway 101 near Nelson Ranch, a property between Ukiah and Hopland. The Incident Commander reported the fire was one-quarter acre in size burning in oak woodland along the freeway. Within ten minutes, crews...
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
New psychiatrist available to serve Lake County
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Adventist Health welcomes Megan Smith, MD, to the Clearlake community and the care team at Adventist Health Clear Lake Medical Office in Clearlake. Dr. Megan Smith specializes in the assessment and treatment of mental health concerns, such as schizophrenia/schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety and substance use disorders.
Petrov: The Man Who Lived In Hendy Woods
When Laura Hopper was a kid, her mother had a friend who lived in a tree. “And I thought he was the coolest thing ever,” Hopper said of the man who lived in the woods near her family’s ranch in Philo for about 20 years. Most of Anderson Valley only knew him as the “Hendy Hermit,” but to Hopper and her mother, Joan Warsing, he was their friend Petrov.
Structure Fire Near Mendocino/Sonoma County Line
A fire was reported in a structure burning east of Cloverdale and Hwy 101 about 8:45 a.m. today. The fire has been controlled, according to firefighters speaking over the scanner. They estimate it will take several hours for mopup. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to...
John Steven Alvarez Sr. Killed, Caroll Landers, Douglas Warren and William Hughes Hurt in Head-On Crash on Highway 20 [Upper Lake, CA]
One Dead, Three Injured in Head-On Collision near Bachelor Valley Road. The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m., near Bachelor Valley Road on August 18th. Per reports, 64-year-old Douglas Warren was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup-truck east on the highway when he crossed over the center line for reasons unknown. As a result, he collided head-on with a westbound tractor trailer.
Willits Police Department searching for owner of old photo collection turned in
WILLITS, Calif. — The Willits Police Department is searching for the owner of a collection of over 40 photos turned in to the department. The department announced in a Facebook post on Monday, that a Whitman's chocolate box was turned in containing an old photo collection. The photos appear to be from several generations ago ranging from classroom photos from the mid-1940s taken at Potter Valley Grammar School, to a young native girl named Morgan taken in September of 1993 when she was just 20 months old.
HappyDay: ‘I Tested Positive for Covid’
Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. Yesterday I tested positive for Covid. I had a scratchy throat on Thursday, but I tested and...
Last-Ditch Effort to Levy a Suspended Jail Term on Disgraced UPD Sergeant
Mendocino County probation officers are arguing for a 12-month suspended jail term for former Ukiah Police Sgt. Kevin Murray. It is a move vigorously opposed by the high-powered defense team who negotiated a plea bargain that saw prosecutors agree to strike three sex felonies from the disgraced cop’s criminal case.
[UPDATE 8:35 p.m.] Structures Threatened, Evacuations Requested as New Fire Breaks Out in Lower Lake
The fire is spotting. However, multiple tankers and an air attack are overhead already. Additional tankers are requested. UPDATE 6:22 p.m.: A column of black smoke rises from the Point Fire about 6:15 p.m. UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: According to the Incident Commander speaking over the scanner, the fire is now...
2 Injured in Big-Rig Collision on Highway 101 [Ukiah, CA]
Two Hospitalized after Semi-Truck Accident near Retech Business Complex. The incident happened around 6:20 a.m., south of the Retech Business complex on August 15th, according to initial reports. Furthermore, police said that the big rig was loaded with about 50,000 pounds of cement and caused heavy wreckage and debris on...
Authorities continue to search for missing Middletown woman
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are continuing their efforts to find a Middletown woman who was reported missing earlier this month. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Goldie Morse, 38, was reported as a missing person on Aug. 17. She was last seen near the Black Rock Golf...
Mini Fridge Dumped In Front Of Neighbors House, Female Heard Screaming – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.18.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Helping Paws: Shepherds, Great Pyrenees and hounds
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control’s shelter is filled with a big array of dogs needing to be adopted. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of catahoula leopard dog, chow chow, German shepherd, Great Pyrenees, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, Rottweiler, shepherd, terrier and treeing walker coonhound.
