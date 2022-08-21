ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mt. Hood Hospice to offer outdoor Time of Remembering

By Brittany Allen
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S49wV_0hPLoGII00 Sandy nonprofit hospice organization brings annual event back to Meinig Park Aug. 25

While the weather still allows, Mt. Hood Hospice is inviting all to come out to Meinig Memorial Park, 17670 Meinig Ave., Sandy, and spend time remembering those loved ones who are no longer with us.

Though the nonprofit hospice organization's 2020 Time of Remembering was canceled by COVID, the event was revived in an outdoor format in 2021.

Mt. Hood Hospice has been putting on an annual Time of Remembering for the community for almost as long as the organization has been around (since 1980).

This year's event will take place 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

This year, Mt. Hood Hospice staff members expect the event to be even bigger to include more people being honored and additional attendees.

The outdoor spin on the longtime event features a pathway of framed pictures hung from tree trunks throughout the park. Lighted luminaries will be placed on both sides of the path, and you will see veterans who are being remembered will have signs identifying their branch and an American flag near their photo.

There will also be several opportunities for attendee engagement, with activities stationed throughout the park, inviting people to reflect and participate in self-guided activities including, rock painting, drawing and other ways to help process emotions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hPLoGII00

The Threshold Choir will perform in the amphitheater, sharing their gift of "calm, focused presence with gentle voices simple songs and sincere kindness."

Local ceremonial songstress & Grief Wellness Guide at Purple Crow Sings, Heather Michet will walk the pathway, singing and "offering a comforting voice."

Mt. Hood Hospice staff and trained volunteers will be available throughout the park those that may need support throughout the event.

Besides this annual event, the organization also offers caregiver and grief support group throughout the year that is open to anyone regardless of their connection to Mt. Hood Hospice.

"Grief is a solitary journey we are not meant to do alone" is one prompt guests will see posted and the goal is to help people know that they are not alone.

"As a community hospice, our mission is to care for patients regardless of their ability to pay because the gift of hospice is something that every patient and family should be able to experience when appropriate," said Community Outreach Director Jolie Phanton.

