Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Carrolton Man Convicted on Federal Charges for Role in U.S. Capitol RiotsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Grapevine Colleyville Passes Policy Changes on Range of School IssuesLarry LeaseColleyville, TX
Comments / 0